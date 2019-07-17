Insta360 heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn Titan-camera uitgebracht, met 1.0.29 als versienummer. Dit is een professionele 360-gradencamera met een resolutie van 7680x7680 pixels op 30fps voor 10bit-video. De camera bevat acht f/3.2-fisheyelenzen en vier microfoons die rond een bol van ongeveer 23cm doorsnee zijn geplaatst. De veranderingen van deze firmware-update worden als volgt beschreven:
Version 1.0.29
- You can now shoot 11K3D/2D 360 photos with in-camera real time stitching. In addition, you can now shoot with dng+jpg, AEB, and Burst modes.
- You can now shoot 11K 2D and 10K 3D 360 video with post processing stitching. In addition you can shoot 8K3D/2D 10 bit H265 360 video with post processing stitching and 4K3D/2D 360 video with in-camera real time stitching.
- You can now livestream 4K3D/2D video with rtmp/rtmps，rtsp ,and hls protocols. Real-time output of HDMI pictures is also now supported.
- You can now use FlowState Stabilization with Titan.
- You can now shoot 11K5fps videos for Google Maps Street View.