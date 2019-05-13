Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.9.7 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:
Samba 4.9.7 Available for Download
This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.9 release series.
Changes since 4.9.6:
- BUG 13837: py/kcc_utils: py2.6 compatibility.
- BUG 13882: py/provision: Fix for Python 2.6.
- BUG 13840: regfio: Update code near recent changes to match README.Coding.
- BUG 13861: 'net ads join' to child domain fails when using "-U admin@forestroot".
- BUG 13858: vfs_snapper: Drop unneeded fstat handler.
- BUG 13896: vfs_ceph: Explicitly enable libcephfs POSIX ACL support.
- BUG 13869: libcli: Permit larger values of DataLength in SMB2_ENCRYPTION_CAPABILITIES of negotiate response.
- BUG 13840: regfio: Improve handling of malformed registry hive files.
- BUG 13895: ctdb-common: Avoid race between fd and signal events.
- BUG 13813: Fix idmap cache pollution with S-1-22- IDs on winbind hickup.
- BUG 11568: Send status to systemd on daemon start.
- BUG 10097: s3:smbd: Handle IO_REPARSE_TAG_DFS in SMB_FIND_FILE_FULL_DIRECTORY_INFO.
- BUG 10344: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING completely on tdis.
- BUG 12844: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for tree connect.
- BUG 12845: smb2_sesssetup: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for session setup.
- BUG 13698: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for tree connect.
- BUG 13796: smb2_sesssetup: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for session setup.
- BUG 13816: dbcheck in the middle of the tombstone garbage collection causes replication failures.
- BUG 13818: ndr_spoolss_buf: Fix out of scope use of stack variable in NDR_SPOOLSS_PUSH_ENUM_OUT().
- BUG 13862: vfs_default: Fix vfswrap_offload_write_send() NT_STATUS_INVALID_VIEW_SIZE check.
- BUG 13863: smb2_server: Grant all 8192 credits to clients.
- python/samba: extra ndr_unpack needs bytes function
- BUG 13872: s3/vfs_glusterfs[_fuse]: Dynamically determine NAME_MAX.
- passdb: Update ABI to 0.27.2.
- BUG 13813: lib/winbind_util: Add winbind_xid_to_sid for --without-winbind.
- BUG 13865: memcache: Increase size of default memcache to 512k.
- BUG 13823: lib:util: Move debug message for mkdir failing to log level 1.
- BUG 13832: Printing via smbspool backend with Kerberos auth fails.
- BUG 13847: s4:librpc: Fix installation of Samba.
- BUG 13848: s3:lib: Fix the debug message for adding cache entries.
- BUG 13853: s3:waf: Fix the detection of makdev() macro on Linux.
- BUG 13857: docs: Update smbclient manpage for --max-protocol.
- BUG 13839: ctdb: Initialize addr struct to zero before reparsing as IPV4.
- BUG 13838: ctdb package should not own system library directory.
- BUG 13860: CTDB restarts failed NFS RPC services by hand, which is incompatible with systemd.
- BUG 13888: ctdb-daemon: Revert "We can not assume that just because we could complete a TCP handshake".