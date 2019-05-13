Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.9.7 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:

Samba 4.9.7 Available for Download



This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.9 release series.



Changes since 4.9.6: BUG 13837: py/kcc_utils: py2.6 compatibility.

BUG 13882: py/provision: Fix for Python 2.6.

BUG 13840: regfio: Update code near recent changes to match README.Coding.

BUG 13861: 'net ads join' to child domain fails when using "-U admin@forestroot".

BUG 13858: vfs_snapper: Drop unneeded fstat handler.

BUG 13896: vfs_ceph: Explicitly enable libcephfs POSIX ACL support.

BUG 13869: libcli: Permit larger values of DataLength in SMB2_ENCRYPTION_CAPABILITIES of negotiate response.

BUG 13840: regfio: Improve handling of malformed registry hive files.

BUG 13895: ctdb-common: Avoid race between fd and signal events.

BUG 13813: Fix idmap cache pollution with S-1-22- IDs on winbind hickup.

BUG 11568: Send status to systemd on daemon start.

BUG 10097: s3:smbd: Handle IO_REPARSE_TAG_DFS in SMB_FIND_FILE_FULL_DIRECTORY_INFO.

BUG 10344: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING completely on tdis.

BUG 12844: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for tree connect.

BUG 12845: smb2_sesssetup: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for session setup.

BUG 13698: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for tree connect.

BUG 13796: smb2_sesssetup: Avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for session setup.

BUG 13816: dbcheck in the middle of the tombstone garbage collection causes replication failures.

BUG 13818: ndr_spoolss_buf: Fix out of scope use of stack variable in NDR_SPOOLSS_PUSH_ENUM_OUT().

BUG 13862: vfs_default: Fix vfswrap_offload_write_send() NT_STATUS_INVALID_VIEW_SIZE check.

BUG 13863: smb2_server: Grant all 8192 credits to clients.

python/samba: extra ndr_unpack needs bytes function

BUG 13872: s3/vfs_glusterfs[_fuse]: Dynamically determine NAME_MAX.

passdb: Update ABI to 0.27.2.

BUG 13813: lib/winbind_util: Add winbind_xid_to_sid for --without-winbind.

BUG 13865: memcache: Increase size of default memcache to 512k.

BUG 13823: lib:util: Move debug message for mkdir failing to log level 1.

BUG 13832: Printing via smbspool backend with Kerberos auth fails.

BUG 13847: s4:librpc: Fix installation of Samba.

BUG 13848: s3:lib: Fix the debug message for adding cache entries.

BUG 13853: s3:waf: Fix the detection of makdev() macro on Linux.

BUG 13857: docs: Update smbclient manpage for --max-protocol.

BUG 13839: ctdb: Initialize addr struct to zero before reparsing as IPV4.

BUG 13838: ctdb package should not own system library directory.

BUG 13860: CTDB restarts failed NFS RPC services by hand, which is incompatible with systemd.

BUG 13888: ctdb-daemon: Revert "We can not assume that just because we could complete a TCP handshake".