Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 19.1.0 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v19.1.0



With the release of CockroachDB v19.1, we’ve made a variety of security, performance, and usability improvements. A few highlights: Enhanced security : CockroachDB now supports transparent data encryption at rest and integrates with existing LDAP directory services within an organization to simplify user account management.

: CockroachDB now supports transparent data encryption at rest and integrates with existing LDAP directory services within an organization to simplify user account management. Native Change Data Capture : CockroachDB extends its streaming data capabilities by enabling data to flow more easily to backend warehouses, with support for publishing distributed, row-level change feeds directly into cloud storage for downstream processing.

: CockroachDB extends its streaming data capabilities by enabling data to flow more easily to backend warehouses, with support for publishing distributed, row-level change feeds directly into cloud storage for downstream processing. High-performance multi-region deployments: Our cost-based optimizer can now use data locality to optimize queries so you can get low-latency queries even when your data may be spread across regions. We’ve also added follower reads to improve read performance for certain geo-distributed workloads. Check out a comprehensive summary of the most significant, user-facing changes and then upgrade to CockroachDB v19.1. You can also read more about these changes in the v19.1 blog post or sign up for our live webinar on May 9th where we'll dive into the details of the new capabilities.



Summary



This section summarizes the most significant, user-facing changes in v19.1.0. For a complete list of features and changes, including bug fixes and performance improvements, see the release notes for previous testing releases. Managed service offering Managed CockroachDB Console

Enterprise features - These features require an enterprise license. Encryption at Rest GSSAPI with Kerberos Authentication Follower Reads Prefer Closest Secondary Index Change Data Capture

Core features - These features are freely available in the core version and do not require an enterprise license. Load-Based Splitting Query Optimizer Hints Correlated Subqueries Core Changefeeds Cost-Based Optimizer Logical Plans in the Admin UI Cascading Replication Zones Custom Savepoints

Backward-incompatible changes CockroachDB no longer supports the B'abcde' notation to express byte array literals. This notation now expresses bit array literals like in PostgreSQL. The b'...' notation remains for byte array literals. The normalized results of certain timestamp + duration operations involving year or month durations have been adjusted to agree with the values returned by PostgreSQL. The CHANGEFEED experimental-avro option has been renamed experimental_avro. Timezone abbreviations, such as EST, are no longer allowed when parsing or converting to a date/time type. Previously, an abbreviation would be accepted if it were an alias for the session's timezone. The way composite foreign key matches are evaluated has changed to match the Postgres behavior. If your schema currently uses composite keys, it may require updates, since this change may affect your foreign key constraints and cascading behavior. For more details and guidance, see this note. Mutation statements like UPDATE, INSERT, and DELETE no longer attempt to guarantee mutation or output ordering when an ORDER BY clause is present. It is now an error to use ORDER BY without LIMIT with the UPDATE statement.

