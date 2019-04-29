Nvidia heeft eerder nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaplayers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 7.2.3 en kent de volgende aankondiging:

Shield Experience Upgrade 7.2.3



This fix is primarily a point release, addressing most of the issues uncovered in our 7.2 release. This release will include a few enhancements.



Enhancements: Includes security fixes up to Android December 2018 bulletin

Adds option to restart Wi-Fi service if wireless APs are not visible (Settings > Network > Restart Wi-Fi)

Adds NAS write support for Emby Media Server (requires Emby Media Server 4.1.0.10 or later)

Adds more customization options for HDMI-CEC power control

Adds support for wired XBOX Elite controller Bug Fixes: Storage Fixes bug where SD cards were not detected reliably Improves reliability when manually mounting NAS to SHIELD

HDMI Resolves HDMI-CEC reliability issues for Soundbars Fixed display blanking bug when refresh rate or display resolution changes Resolves HDCP issues observed on Bauhn/Kogan TVs

Network Resolve issues when scanning for wireless APs after disabling ethernet Resolves issue where SHIELD would not detect or connect to Wi-Fi APs Improves detection and reporting of low power channels when scanning for Wi-Fi APs Adds Wi-Fi Restart as an option in customizable quick settings Addresses issue where Wi-Fi would drop from 5GHz to 2GHz (disables Wi-Fi roaming)

Accessories: [SHIELD remote 2017] Fixes bug where short button presses were detected incorrectly

[SHIELD remote 2017] Fixes fast battery drain issue

Fixes bugs affecting 3rd party controllers

Fixes XBOX One button functionality

Fixes rare occurrence where IR commands stop working on SHIELD remote (2017) and controller (2017) until restart

Fire TV remote mic button opens microphones on SHIELD accessories for Google Assistant/voice search Misc: Resolves issue in PLEX where media stored on NAS shows as unavailable

Fixes issue where USB web camera preview is zoomed in

Fixes issue where buzzing sound would be heard when enabling Stereo upmix

[SHIELD Pro] Resolved issue where device imagery not present on pairing screen

Fixes issue where release notes display an android icon

Adds toast message when Release Notes is displayed

Resolves issue where green line visible at bottom/right of screen during playback

Resolves bug where “Power off” was missing in Settings > About Latest accessory firmware versions: SHIELD controller (2017): v1.28

SHIELD controller (2015): v1.96/99/3.71/0.32

SHIELD remote (2017): v1.41

SHIELD remote (2015): v.1.32 Known Issues: CEC with Samsung TV's wakes on it's own after going to sleep.

Plex takes 30 seconds to start a video on SMB V3 NAS. Workaround for now is configure NAS to SMB V1.

Screen corruption/crash/android frameworks restart during video playback.

Fixed in next release: Streaming from high latency network services has lower bandwidth than expected.

Fixed in next release: Rare occurrences of Wifi disconnect which requires a restart to recover.

Fixed in next release: Rare occurrences of USB drives being ejected.

Fixed in next release: Colorimetry feature puts REC709 4k Videos into REC2020 in Youtube.

Fixed in next release: Rec709 videos incorrectly played back as Rec701 when color space of video not sent to SHIELD.

Hauppauge DVB-T EU tuners don't find all available channels in Plex.