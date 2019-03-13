Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 80 dollar en dat is per gebruiker, niet per machine. Versie 3.2 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Git Integration Files and folders in the sidebar will now display badges to indicate Git status

Ignored files and folders are visually de-emphasized

The current Git branch and number of modifications is displayed in the status bar

Commands have been added to open a repository, see file or folder history, or blame a file in Sublime Merge

Themes may customize the display of sidebar badges and status bar information

The setting show_git_status allows disabling Git integration

allows disabling Git integration All file reads are done through a custom, high-performance Git library written for Sublime Merge

Read the documentation Incremental Diff All changes to a document are now represented by dedicated markers in the gutter

Diff markers show added, modified and deleted lines

The setting mini_diff controls incremental diff behavior

controls incremental diff behavior In coordination with the new Git functionality, diffs can be calculated against HEAD or the index

The git_diff_target setting controls base document source

setting controls base document source API methods View.set_reference_document() and View.reset_reference_document() allow controlling the diff

and allow controlling the diff The following diff-related commands were added: Next Modification Previous Modification Revert Modification

Full inline diffs of each change can be displayed via the right-click context menu, or keyboard shortcuts

Inline diff presentation can be changed by customizing a color scheme

Read the documentation Editor Control Added block_caret setting

setting Improve positioning and sizing of gutter icons in some situations

Fixed draw_minimap_border setting not working

setting not working Linux: Improved input method (IM) support - fcitx, ibus, etc

Linux: Fixed a crash when using GTK_IM_MODULE=xim

Linux: Tweaked behavior of up/down when on the first and last lines of a file to better match platform conventions

Windows: Improved IME support Themes/UI Enhanced the .sublime-theme format: Added variables support and associated revised JSON format with variables key Added extends keyword to have one theme derive from another Colors may be specified via CSS syntax

format: Improved performance with large numbers of rules in a .sublime-theme

Linux: Moved to GTK3

Linux: Various high DPI fixes

Mac: Added Mojave support

Mac: Add full support for macOS native tabs

Mac: Ensure context menus are shown without scrolling

Mac: Error message dialogs can now be closed with the escape key

Mac: Improved window placement

Mac: Improved resize performance

Windows: Fixed minimized and maximized state not restoring

Windows: Fixed a bug where auto complete entries would contain an ellipsis when not required Text Rendering Support for Unicode 11.0

Improved rendering of combining characters

Fixed a caret positioning bug when non-trivial graphemes are present

Fixed some cases of incorrect glyph positions on Windows and Mac

Linux: Color glyphs are now drawn properly on light backgrounds

Windows: Fixed a rendering issue with certain combining characters

Windows: Fixed some fonts having an incorrect baseline Color Schemes Added block_caret key to use in conjunction with block carets

key to use in conjunction with block carets caret values now respect alpha as expected, rather than pre-blending against the background color

values now respect alpha as expected, rather than pre-blending against the background color Added the foreground_adjust property to rules with a background . Accepts CSS color mod adjusters to manipulate the saturation, lightness or opacity of the foreground color. Syntax Highlighting Many syntax highlighting improvements, including significant improvements to: Clojure, with thanks to Nelo Mitranim D Go, with thanks to Nelo Mitranim Lua, with thanks to Thomas Smith

Fixed a crash that could occur when nesting embed patterns in .sublime-syntax files

files Syntax Tests: Allow syntax test files to have a UTF-8 BOM Files and Folders Improve performance of file watching for ignored paths on Windows and Mac

Windows: Fixed Open File treating paths as case-sensitive

Windows: Properly unlock directories after contained files are closed API Added View.set_reference_document() and View.reset_reference_document() to control diff generation

and to control diff generation Phantoms are now drawn correctly in conjunction with draw_centered

Various minor improvements related to plugin module loading and unloading

Added support for hwb() colors to minihtml

colors to minihtml Added a custom min-contrast() adjuster for the CSS color mod function in minihtml

adjuster for the CSS color mod function in minihtml Mac: Fixed a plugin_host crash when running a process that itself crashes Miscellaneous Fixed a Goto Symbol in Project performance regression

F21..F24 keys can now be bound

Assorted minor fixes and stability improvements

Linux: Improved behavior of --wait command line argument when Sublime Text isn't currently running