Software-update: Sublime Text 4 build 4107

Sublime Text logo (79 pix) Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar, nu tijdelijk 80, en dat is per gebruiker, voor een periode van drie jaar. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

License Changes

Sublime Text license keys are no longer tied to a single major version, instead they are now valid for all updates within 3 years of purchase. After that, you will still have full access to every version of Sublime Text released within the 3 year window, but newer builds will required a license upgrade. These are the same license terms we use for Sublime Merge, and they allow us to deliver more frequent and exciting updates as soon as they're ready, without having to roll them into a new major version.

Tab Multi-Select

File tabs have been enhanced to make split views effortless, with support throughout the interface and built-in commands. The side bar, tab bar, Goto Anything, Goto Definition, auto complete and more have all been tweaked to make code navigation easier and more intuitive than ever.

Apple Silicon and Linux ARM64

Sublime Text for Mac now includes native support for Apple Silicon processors. Linux ARM64 builds are also available for devices like the Raspberry Pi.

Refreshed UI

The Default and Adaptive themes have been refreshed with new tab styles and inactive pane dimming. Themes and Color Schemes support auto dark-mode switching. The Adaptive theme on Windows and Linux now features custom title bars.

Context-Aware Auto Complete

The auto complete engine has been rewritten to provide smart completions based on existing code in a project. Suggestions are also augmented with info about their kind, and provide links to definitions.

TypeScript, JSX and TSX Support

Support for one of the most popular new programming languages is now shipped by default. Utilize all of the smart syntax-based features of Sublime Text within the modern JavaScript ecosystem.

Superpowered Syntax Definitions

The syntax highlighting engine has been significantly improved, with new features like handling non-deterministic grammars, multi-line constructs, lazy embeds and syntax inheritance. Memory usage has been reduced, and load times are faster than ever.

GPU Rendering

Sublime Text can now utilize your GPU on Linux, Mac and Windows when rendering the interface. This results in a fluid UI all the way up to 8K resolutions, all while using less power than before. See our blogpost on OpenGL rendering.

Updated Python API

The Sublime Text API has been updated to Python 3.8, while keeping backwards compatibility with packages built for Sublime Text 3. The API has been significantly expanded, adding features that allow plugins like LSP to work better than ever. Read the revamped documentation here.

Compatibility

Sublime Text 4 is fully compatible with version 3. It will pickup your session and configuration automatically. If you'd prefer however, it is possible to keep things separate.

Sublime Text 4 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4 build 4107
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sublime HQ
Download https://www.sublimetext.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 18,10MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-05-2021 12:35
26 • submitter: spnw

21-05-2021 • 12:35

26 Linkedin

Submitter: spnw

Bron: Sublime HQ

Update-historie

22-12 Sublime Text 4 build 4126 0
26-10 Sublime Text 4 build 4121 9
05-'21 Sublime Text 4 build 4107 26
10-'19 Sublime Text 3.2.2 build 3211 28
04-'19 Sublime Text 3.2.1 build 3207 7
03-'19 Sublime Text 3.2 build 3200 14
05-'18 Sublime Text 3.1.1 build 3176 1
05-'18 Sublime Text 3.1 build 3170 9
09-'17 Sublime Text 3.0 build 3143 27
09-'16 Sublime Text 3.0 build 3124 bèta 24
Reacties (26)

+1dez11de
21 mei 2021 13:12
Ooit een Sublime2 licentie gekocht. Maar toch meer geïnteresseerd geraakt in VIM.
+2Jerie
@dez11de21 mei 2021 14:49
Subl ondersteunt ook vim keybinds. Werkt fantastisch. Ik gebruik beide. Een van de weinige proprietary software waar ik zeer tevreden over ben, en graag voor betaal. De licentie blijft ook mooi werken met terugwerkende kracht. Het geeft je het recht tot updates voor X jaar (3). Sublime 3 is al weer ff ouder dan 3 jaar, maar dit geeft ze naar eigen zeggen de mogelijkheid om meer aan de ontwikkeling van ST4 te doen ontwikkeling. Prijs is dus 80 EUR oid voor 3 jaar updates plus lifetime license.
+1DeDaaf99
21 mei 2021 12:49
Ik heb Sublime 3 een paar jaar geleden gekocht. Support the developer als het ware. Maar ja, toen kwam VS Code. Gratis en beter imo.
+1xoniq
@DeDaaf9921 mei 2021 13:20
In welk opzicht 'beter'?
+1Jerie
@xoniq21 mei 2021 14:45
Om je fans te testen :+
0xoniq
@Jerie21 mei 2021 15:53
Oprechte vraag hoor. Ik zoek nog altijd naar de beste, vind Sublime Text qua 'gewicht' het meest prettig in performance, Atom vond ik vrij zwaar, en VS Code heb ik tot op heden alleen gebruikt vanwege PlatformIO.
0Jerie
@xoniq21 mei 2021 16:33
Om eerlijk te zijn gebruik ik Sublime (Text 3, nog) en Vim met allerlei plugins. Ik zou dus niet weten hoe snel ST3 vanilla is tov VSCode vanilla of Atom vanilla. Om eerlijk te zijn vind ik dat ook redelijk BS vergelijking want de plugins/extensions maken de software krachtig, en iedereen gebruikt daar een ander arsenaal voor. Dus qua features en performance is het lastig te vergelijken tenzij je enkel vanilla doet (maar da's dan weer niet representatief). Ik weet wel dat Atom veel resources vreet (kan ook niet anders want Chrome), en vooral traag is qua latency (zijn benchmarks van, iig die van Dan Luu kan ik aanraden). VSCode waarschijnlijk ook want zelfde basis.
0CH4OS

@DeDaaf9921 mei 2021 16:29
VS Studio Code is meer een IDE dan een text-editor zoals Sublime of Notepad++, je vergelijkt appels met peren, beiden zijn fruit, maar toch anders. ;)

EDIT:
Ontopic, ik las laatst al iets over versie vier ik weet even niet meer exact waar, toen keek ik al of er een update was, maar die was er niet, maar schijnbaar is het een losse upgrade die ik dan handmatig even moet installeren. Ik ga die zeker een keer bekijken! :)

EDIT2:
In het verleden ooit eens een licentie Sublime Text 2/3 gekocht, weet niet meer precies, maar moet nu dus de license weer upgraden. Voor een text-editor die ik nauwelijks meer gebruik vind ik dat wat zonde. Tegenwoordig gebruik ik een volwaardig IDE (PhpStorm) en die is praktisch net zo duur.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 mei 2021 16:35]

0RoestVrijStaal
@DeDaaf9921 mei 2021 23:53
"Beter" is een groot woord.

Ik weet niet hoe ze het bij Sublime Text geregeld hebben, maar bij VSCode worden nog steeds verouderde (en daardoor vaak kapotte) Extensions aangemerkt als Recommended of zijn de meest prominente hits bij het zoeken naar Extensions. Ik heb het een aantal keer aangekaart bij de VSCode repository, maar de luitjes bij Microsoft doet er niets mee. Hoe moeilijk kan het zijn om voor de Extension Marketplace een cronjob te maken die per dag alle extensies weg gooit waarvan al een jaar (of twee) geen update van uit gekomen is?
+1The Milkman
21 mei 2021 12:38
Ik was vroeger altijd van de Sublime, maar nooit gekocht. Toen kwam VS Code...
De prijs van 80,- voelt nog steeds aan de hoge kant, maar eerlijk toegegeven, het draait een stuk sneller en soepeler dan VS Code. Zijn er veel licensed tweakers die dit nog actief gebruiken?
0ricjuh
@The Milkman21 mei 2021 12:46
Ik ben al een tijd overgestapt op Atom:
https://atom.io/

Weet niet of deze alle features heeft, maar ik ben nog nergens tegen aan gelopen dat ik mis.
0eM.
@ricjuh21 mei 2021 13:02
Je kunt je afvragen hoelang Microsoft Atom nog actief van nieuwe features gaat voorzien. Ik zou serieus vscode overwegen.
0P1nGu1n
@eM.21 mei 2021 13:05
Atom is niet van Microsoft maar van Github
0eM.
@P1nGu1n21 mei 2021 13:06
En van wie is Github.....
0Cergorach
@P1nGu1n21 mei 2021 13:08
Github is al 2.5 jaar van MS...
0Ventieldopje
@eM.21 mei 2021 15:03
Voordat het over genomen werd door Microsoft staakte de ontwikkeling al steeds meer. Het was vooral veel trager maar heeft wel een prachtige UI.

Het team was dan ook bezig om een nieuwe architectuur uit te werken voor editors waarmee out of the box ook al samengewerkt kon worden in realtime en de focus lag op snelheid. Overblijfselen kun je hier nog vinden: https://github.com/atom-archive/xray

Vscode is een goed alternatief maar imho nog steeds geen echte IDE. Dan moet je toch nog steeds kijken naar Eclipse of IntelliJ (PhpStorm etc)
0wica
@The Milkman21 mei 2021 13:15
Ja, ik heb een Sublime icentie. Maar om eerlijk te zijn, gebruik ik voornamelijk VS Code en Vim.
+1anythinga
21 mei 2021 12:53
Voor alle mensen die niet over willen op vs code omdat microsoft telemetry enzo, er bestaat een versie zonder telemetry genaamd vscodium, gebruik hem al een tijd op mijn linux setup.
Zeer aan te raden!

https://vscodium.com/
0Gubbel
@anythinga21 mei 2021 13:06
Ja, leuk spul dit. De Chromium achter VSCode.
Wij draaien dit op een server in een docker container om via de browser een volle IDE te hebben op bijvoorbeeld een je telefoon. Handig voor wanneer er stront aan de knikker is en je niet thuis bent!
0teek2
@anythinga21 mei 2021 13:09
Zeker, helaas geen Remote SSH en Pylance... 2 van mn favo plugins. Overigens kan je in VSCode ook alle telemetry uit zetten en vziw is het dan hetzelfde als VSCodium.
0anythinga
@teek221 mei 2021 13:54
Zeker, helaas geen Remote SSH en Pylance... 2 van mn favo plugins. Overigens kan je in VSCode ook alle telemetry uit zetten en vziw is het dan hetzelfde als VSCodium.
Kan wel, je dient er even een json bestand voor aan te maken.
https://github.com/VSCodi...md#extensions-marketplace
+1brommer
21 mei 2021 13:07
Ik heb een paar jaar geleden een licentie gekocht voor Sublime. Sinds de komst van Visual Studio Code is Sublime ook bij mijn wat op de achtergrond geraakt. Ik vind Sublime persoonlijk te ver doorgeslagen qua minimalisme: ik moet altijd zoeken waar voorkeuren en settings staan. Met Visual Studio Code ben je stukken sneller vertrokken. Visual Studio Code evolueert ook constant, daar zit echt veel evolutie in, zoals aangehaald; bij Sublime daarentegen is het precies één update per jaar.

Momenteel is Visual Studio Code mijn hoofdeditor voor voornamelijk frontend ontwikkeling maar Sublime gebruik ik wel als een veredelde kladblok: als ik snel wat code wil bekijken, ook bijvoorbeeld rechtstreeks op een server.
0CH4OS

@brommer21 mei 2021 16:39
Visual Studio Code is dan ook veel meer een IDE dan de slimme text-editor die Sublime Text is.
0Jaatoo
21 mei 2021 12:57
Vroeger veel sublime 3 gebruikt.
Helaas zijn de ontwikkelingen veel te traag en worden ze aan alle kanten ingehaald.
0moonlander
@Jaatoo21 mei 2021 13:18
Ik gebruik het nog dagelijks en ben zeer tevreden. Al werkt de zoekfunctie soms echt super traag.

Nu net vs code even bekeken, en vind ik het ook wel weer leuk om wat nieuws te hebben wat wel actief ontwikkeld wordt. De traagheid qua ontwikkeling bij sublime is toch wel zorgwekkend soms. Net of er niet een actief team mee bezig is om door te ontwikkelen en dat het maar een subproject is.

En sublime nooit gekocht, vond het toch wel weer wat aan de dure kant waar weinig updates voor uitkomen. Dus dan is het eigenlijk geld steken in een dood project. Fijn dat er nu wel weer een update is.. Maar die zie ik liever wat vaker.

Thanks voor de suggesties van vscode! Was er nooit zelf op gekomen

[Reactie gewijzigd door moonlander op 21 mei 2021 13:19]

