De derde bètarelease van AIMP versie 4.60 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In versie 4.60 zijn tot nu toe de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v4.60 Beta 3, build 2120
AIMP v4.60 Beta 2, build 2115
- Common: the libVorbis and libOgg libraries were updated to latest versions (v1.3.6 and v1.3.3)
- Player: internet-radio - support for JSON-based metadata
- Smart-playlists: folders - now content will be sorted by file name if sort template is not specified
- Music Library: drawing performance has been increased for the "group details" and "album thumbnails" views
- Fixed: Skin Engine - the %time(..) macro does not accept localizable arguments
- Fixed: Skin Engine - edit field - text position calculates incorrectly if text shadow is displayed
- Fixed: Skin Engine - the TASEPanel.OnMouseUp event does not fired
- Fixed: plugins - FFmpeg - the album gain value initializes incorrectly for files in OPUS file format if track gain is not specified in file header
- Fixed: plugins - FFmpeg - player ignores some tag fields for known file formats if the plugin is loaded
- Small bugs were fixed
AIMP v4.60 Beta, build 2113
- Common: localizations have been updated
- Common: BASS libraries have been updated
- Sound Engine: an ability to disable samples interpolation for tracker music
- Tag Editor: the copy / cut / paste buttons has been added near the lyrics editor
- Tag Editor: ID3v2.4 - support for tag fields with multiple values
- Skin Engine: scripts - performance of objects binding procedure has been improved
- Skin Engine: TASETextDisplayEx - word wrap performance has been improved
- Plugins: MyClouds - OneDrive API has been updated
- Fixed: smart-playlists - filter by file type does not work for audio files with CUE
- Fixed: Tag Editor - auto-filing function based on the Discord and MusicBrainz services put the data to ISRC tag field instead of the Catalog tag field.
- Fixed: Tag Editor - BPM calculation - preview dialog uses different rounding algorithm than used for save the data to tags
- Fixed: Tag Editor - removing album art for internet radio station in the dialog does not remove it from local database
- Fixed: Music Library - view point position was not restored after restart the app if the "group details" or "thumbnails" view is used
- Fixed: Plugins - last.fm - showing the "Information About the Track" dialog leads to app hangs if description for the track is too long
- Small bugs were fixed
- General: clouds support
- General: podcasts support
- UI: an ability to disable auto-hiding of windows that docked to screen edges in desktop toolbars mode
- UI: now you not need to hold Ctrl key to scroll tabs playlists via mouse wheel
- Sound engine: an ability to remap channels
- Sound engine: upper limit of tempo and speed has been increased to 2x
- Sound engine: limit of pause between tracks has been increased up to 15 minutes
- Sound engine: settings of the "remove silence" feature has been extended
- Sound engine: loudness compensated volume control (optionally)
- Player: an ability to capture only one track from internet radio
- Player: an ability to specify album art for internet radio
- Player: the %bitdepth and %comment (for playing track only) macros have been added
- Player: the "jump to next track and pause the playback" option has been added
- Player: the "pause the playback on app startup" option has been added
- Playlist: smart-playlists - folders - an ability to filter files by extensions
- Audio converter: added an ability to pause conversion operation
- Audio converter: an ability to customize hotkeys
- Tag editor: visual appearance has been updated
- Tag editor: an ability to customize hotkeys
- Tag editor: batch download album arts / lyrics for specified files
- Tag editor: batch copying ID3v2 to ID3v1 and vice versa
- Tag editor: an ability to find and download information about the album from music brainz / discogs / last.fm services
- Tag Editor: support for in-place expressions in text tag fields
- Plugins: last.fm - an ability to disable scrobbling for remote files
- Plugins: last.fm - an ability to specify folders that will be ignored for scrobbling
- Plugins: last.fm - scrobbling status is now displayed over tray icon
- Plugins: last.fm - similar artists are now displayed in track info dialog