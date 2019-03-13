De derde bètarelease van AIMP versie 4.60 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In versie 4.60 zijn tot nu toe de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v4.60 Beta 3, build 2120 Common: the libVorbis and libOgg libraries were updated to latest versions (v1.3.6 and v1.3.3)

Player: internet-radio - support for JSON-based metadata

Smart-playlists: folders - now content will be sorted by file name if sort template is not specified

Music Library: drawing performance has been increased for the "group details" and "album thumbnails" views

Fixed: Skin Engine - the %time(..) macro does not accept localizable arguments

Fixed: Skin Engine - edit field - text position calculates incorrectly if text shadow is displayed

Fixed: Skin Engine - the TASEPanel.OnMouseUp event does not fired

Fixed: plugins - FFmpeg - the album gain value initializes incorrectly for files in OPUS file format if track gain is not specified in file header

Fixed: plugins - FFmpeg - player ignores some tag fields for known file formats if the plugin is loaded

Small bugs were fixed AIMP v4.60 Beta 2, build 2115 Common: localizations have been updated

Common: BASS libraries have been updated

Sound Engine: an ability to disable samples interpolation for tracker music

Tag Editor: the copy / cut / paste buttons has been added near the lyrics editor

Tag Editor: ID3v2.4 - support for tag fields with multiple values

Skin Engine: scripts - performance of objects binding procedure has been improved

Skin Engine: TASETextDisplayEx - word wrap performance has been improved

Plugins: MyClouds - OneDrive API has been updated

Fixed: smart-playlists - filter by file type does not work for audio files with CUE

Fixed: Tag Editor - auto-filing function based on the Discord and MusicBrainz services put the data to ISRC tag field instead of the Catalog tag field.

Fixed: Tag Editor - BPM calculation - preview dialog uses different rounding algorithm than used for save the data to tags

Fixed: Tag Editor - removing album art for internet radio station in the dialog does not remove it from local database

Fixed: Music Library - view point position was not restored after restart the app if the "group details" or "thumbnails" view is used

Fixed: Plugins - last.fm - showing the "Information About the Track" dialog leads to app hangs if description for the track is too long

Small bugs were fixed AIMP v4.60 Beta, build 2113 General: clouds support

General: podcasts support

UI: an ability to disable auto-hiding of windows that docked to screen edges in desktop toolbars mode

UI: now you not need to hold Ctrl key to scroll tabs playlists via mouse wheel

Sound engine: an ability to remap channels

Sound engine: upper limit of tempo and speed has been increased to 2x

Sound engine: limit of pause between tracks has been increased up to 15 minutes

Sound engine: settings of the "remove silence" feature has been extended

Sound engine: loudness compensated volume control (optionally)

Player: an ability to capture only one track from internet radio

Player: an ability to specify album art for internet radio

Player: the %bitdepth and %comment (for playing track only) macros have been added

Player: the "jump to next track and pause the playback" option has been added

Player: the "pause the playback on app startup" option has been added

Playlist: smart-playlists - folders - an ability to filter files by extensions

Audio converter: added an ability to pause conversion operation

Audio converter: an ability to customize hotkeys

Tag editor: visual appearance has been updated

Tag editor: an ability to customize hotkeys

Tag editor: batch download album arts / lyrics for specified files

Tag editor: batch copying ID3v2 to ID3v1 and vice versa

Tag editor: an ability to find and download information about the album from music brainz / discogs / last.fm services

Tag Editor: support for in-place expressions in text tag fields

Plugins: last.fm - an ability to disable scrobbling for remote files

Plugins: last.fm - an ability to specify folders that will be ignored for scrobbling

Plugins: last.fm - scrobbling status is now displayed over tray icon

Plugins: last.fm - similar artists are now displayed in track info dialog