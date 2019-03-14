Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.32 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.27 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.32
Changes in version 11.31
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Kenneth Cochran)
- Added a couple of new QuickTime HandlerType values
- Decode streamed metadata from DuDuBell M1 and VSYS M6L dashcam videos
- Attempt to improve Nikon lens identification
- API Changes: Added new single-argument version of ShiftTime()
Changes in version 11.30 (production release)
- Added read support for FITS images
- Another try at removing spaces from some DICOM values (github issues #10/12)
Changes in version 11.29
- Added a new Sony/Minolta LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
- Decode streaming metadata from TomTom Bandit Action Cam MP4 videos
- Decode Reconyx HF2 PRO maker notes
- Decode ColorData for some new Canon models (thanks LibRaw)
- Enhanced -geotag feature to set AmbientTemperature if available
- Remove non-significant spaces from some DICOM values (github issues #10/12)
- Fixed possible "'x' outside of string" error when reading corrupted EXIF
- Fixed incorrect write group for GeoTIFF tags added in version 11.24
Changes in version 11.28
- Added support for Ricoh GR III maker notes
- Added a new Canon LensType (thanks Claude Jolicoeur)
- Added a new XMP-crs tag (github issue #8)
- Enhanced -csv option to output base64-encoded binary data when combined with -b or when the -charset option is used and the text has invalid characters (github issue #11)
- Remove trailing space from even-length DICOM values (github issue #9)
- Patched to avoid "Hexadecimal number > 0xffffffff non-portable" warning (github issue #6)
- Fixed meta charset attribute in -htmlDump output
- Added support for reading INSV video and decode streaming GPS
- Added a new Pentax LensType (thanks Louis Granboulan)
- Added a new FujiFilm ImageStabilization value
- Allow exiftool to be run via a symbolic link on Mac/Linux
- Reverted INDD patch of version 11.27 (ie. raise error again on incorrectly terminated INDD object list)
- Changed handling of temporary documentation file in Windows version