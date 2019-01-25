Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaplayers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 7.2.2 en kent de volgende aankondiging:

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.2.2



SHIELD Experience Software Upgrade 7.2.2 (30.7.130.7) fixes the following bugs/issues on top of the previous 7.2.1 upgrade.



New Enhancements/Fixes: Fixes Keyboard/Mouse functionality for PUBG Mobile

Fixes bug where colors are displayed incorrectly on Chrome/Puffin browsers

Resolves storage quota issues when transferring files from PC to SHIELD

Fixes issue where Dualshock 3 controller would not pair properly over Bluetooth

Fixes issue affecting original Xbox One wired controller functionality

Resolves issues where PLEX would not access content on NAS

Addresses issues where NAS would not manually mount correctly

Resolves bug where PLEX was not detecting Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD 1590

Fixes bug where home screen is displayed while mounting network storage

Fixes bug where Dynamic range advanced display setting was not working

Improves network connectivity when connecting to router through local DNS or gateway

Resolves issue where Sling app would not be available

[Beta] Adds setting to automatically switch color modes (Settings > Developer Options > Colorimetry). Known issues: Rare cases where system appears to hang on startup

[SHIELD 2015 and SHIELD Pro] Rare cases of SD Card not recognized

[SHIELD Pro] Accessory UI not present on pairing screen after factory reset

Rare cases where USB drive is ejected.

Some TV/Receivers may wake up after ~30 seconds after SHIELD sleeping

Green line displayed at the bottom/right with specific content aspect ratio

HDCP issues with specific TV models (Bauhn ATV65UHD-1217)

Plex video playback from NAS takes 30 seconds to start.