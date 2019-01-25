Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 7.2.2

Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaplayers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 7.2.2 en kent de volgende aankondiging:

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.2.2

SHIELD Experience Software Upgrade 7.2.2 (30.7.130.7) fixes the following bugs/issues on top of the previous 7.2.1 upgrade.

New Enhancements/Fixes:
  • Fixes Keyboard/Mouse functionality for PUBG Mobile
  • Fixes bug where colors are displayed incorrectly on Chrome/Puffin browsers
  • Resolves storage quota issues when transferring files from PC to SHIELD
  • Fixes issue where Dualshock 3 controller would not pair properly over Bluetooth
  • Fixes issue affecting original Xbox One wired controller functionality
  • Resolves issues where PLEX would not access content on NAS
  • Addresses issues where NAS would not manually mount correctly
  • Resolves bug where PLEX was not detecting Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD 1590
  • Fixes bug where home screen is displayed while mounting network storage
  • Fixes bug where Dynamic range advanced display setting was not working
  • Improves network connectivity when connecting to router through local DNS or gateway
  • Resolves issue where Sling app would not be available
  • [Beta] Adds setting to automatically switch color modes (Settings > Developer Options > Colorimetry).
Known issues:
  • Rare cases where system appears to hang on startup
  • [SHIELD 2015 and SHIELD Pro] Rare cases of SD Card not recognized
  • [SHIELD Pro] Accessory UI not present on pairing screen after factory reset
  • Rare cases where USB drive is ejected.
  • Some TV/Receivers may wake up after ~30 seconds after SHIELD sleeping
  • Green line displayed at the bottom/right with specific content aspect ratio
  • HDCP issues with specific TV models (Bauhn ATV65UHD-1217)
  • Plex video playback from NAS takes 30 seconds to start.
Versienummer 7.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Website GeForce
Download https://forums.geforce.com/default/topic/1093822/shield-tv/shield-experience-upgrade-7-2-2/
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 25-01-2019 07:180

25-01-2019 • 07:18

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: GeForce

Update-historie

Lees meer

Nvidia Shield Android TV

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017)

vanaf € 208,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017, Remote only) Zwart

vanaf € 198,77

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV Pro (500 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Meer producten en artikelen
Mediaspelers Consoles Nvidia Shield

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True