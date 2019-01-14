Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.58.21 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.58.21 Added new contribution flow for unverified publishers. (#2836)

Removed icon fetching for unverified media publishers. (#2717)

Fixed several CORS issues due to Brave Shields. (#2252)

Fixed JavaScript being able to load Brave schemes. (#2861)

Fixed not being able to exclude websites from the auto-contribute table under Rewards. (#1693)

Fixed auto-contribution table not being updated correctly in certain situations. (#2882)

Fixed auto-contribution still occurring when Rewards is disabled or the auto-contribution toggle is toggled off within Rewards. (#2804)

Fixed recurring tipping still occurring when Rewards is disabled. (#2815)

Fixed not being able to play media on Reddit. (#1999)

Fixed images failing to upload on GitHub. (#2034)

Fixed not being able to login into https://riot.im. (#2521)

Fixed videos failing to load on https://d.tube. (#1581)

Fixed not being able to login into https://www.skill-capped.com. (#2411)

Fixed not being able to search on namecheap.com. (#2341)

Fixed behance.net not loading in Brave. (#2864)

Fixed "Save Link As..." being disabled under the right click context menu when selecting "brave://sync" in settings. (#2849) Version 0.58.18 Added text snippets under the tip panel and tip banner when a publisher hasn't been verified. (#2697)

Removed all images for unverified publishers on Brave Rewards. (#2696)

Removed YouTube favicons for unverified publishers in tip table under Brave Rewards. (#2715) Version 0.58.17 Added text snippets under the tip panel and tip banner when a publisher hasn't been verified. (#2697)

Removed all images for unverified publishers on Brave Rewards. (#2696) Version 0.58.16 Added support for custom publisher branded Reward banners. (#1923)

Added the ability to import search settings from muon. (#2415)

Added notification under Rewards panel that only appears once if user hasn't enabled Brave Rewards. (#1439)

Added the ability to restore another wallet if the current wallet has been corrupted or is missing data. (#2183)

Added Copy / Print / Save as File actions under the "Backup your wallet" modal window in Brave Rewards. (#929)

Added a deep link for "Add Funds" under the Rewards panel. (#1480)

Added a relaunch dialog for macOS when updating via the hamburger menu. (#2477)

Added timeout to the "Thank You" banner so it's dismissed automatically after sending a tip. (#1742)

Added more information in "Add Funds" under Brave Rewards to make the experience more intuitive. (#1935)

Removed the reload button under the Rewards panel. (#1598)

Fixed extensions not being able to override the new tab page. (#993)

Fixed several crashes when updating to a new version on macOS. (#1745)

Fixed Brave not relaunching on macOS after updating to a new version. (#977)

Fixed crash when opening "Rewards Settings" in certain situations. (#2375)

Fixed PDFs not loading on certain websites when they are behind basic authentication. (#1788)

Fixed import failing when denying Brave keychain access. (#2513)

Fixed import failing when bookmark from muon fails to import. (#2517)

Fixed import failing when Brave Payments (muon) fails to import. (#2421)

Fixed import failing / hanging when Brave is already opened. (#2503)

Fixed tips not being shown in summary table under Brave Rewards when Brave Payments (muon) data imported. (#2368)

Fixed auto-contribute table under Brave Rewards clearing at the beginning of the month. (#2333)

Fixed Reward summary table not being cleared when restoring another wallet. (#1559)

Fixed stats under the new tab page being cleared when navigating back to the new tab page using the back button. (#307)

Fixed DuckDuckGo being reset when using the navigation back button when using private windows. (#1490)

Fixed wrong search engine being used in private windows when searching using the context menu. (#1037)

Fixed wrong search engine being used in Tor windows when searching using the context menu. (#1758)

Fixed stats count incrementally increasing under new tab page on certain websites. (#1311)

Fixed pasting magnet links into the URL initiating search instead of loading WebTorrent. (#1435)

Fixed torrent URLs being handled by Brave only when the WebTorrent extension is enabled. (#2043)

Fixed removed publishers not always being restored in Brave Rewards when using the "Restore All" feature. (#1441)

Fixed tooltip overlapping and preventing access to the exclude button under Brave Rewards. (#1850)

Fixed double clicking on "X" to exclude publisher in the auto-contribute table incrementing total by two instead of one. (#1873)

Fixed not being able to restore excluded publishers into the auto-contribution table in certain situations. (#1883)

Fixed tips panel under Brave Rewards not displaying "on YouTube" text next to YouTube publishers. (#1976)

Fixed "Sadly, no tokens yet" message appearing under the Rewards Summary table when importing Payments from Brave (muon) with a non-zero balance. (#2379)

Fixed the formatting of the clock under the new tab page so AM / PM are displayed correctly. (#2439)

Fixed the "X" button under the Rewards banner to make it more visible. (#2614)

Upgraded Chromium to 71.0.3578.98. (#2556)