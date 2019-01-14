Kerio Technologies heeft even geleden versie 9.2.8 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio Connect, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook op de werkstations te gebruiken. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 9.2.8
Version 9.2.7 Patch 3
- Support for Mac OS Mojave
- Support for Outlook 2019
- Apple 10.13.1 Mail crash after - GetItem: Item #423: FAILED, Item was not processed due to a previous error., error code=14
- Calendar not syncing with Outlook 2016 (Windows) - Active Sync connection
- Out-of-Office response not sent when a move to folder rule is enabled against the sender
- Sending S/MIME encrypted mail from Kerio Connect Web Client results in some servers refusing the message with "Error 501: Line too long" in response to DATA
- Activesync: Marking a flag as complete does not show completed in other clients
- Apple Mail (EWS) trying to sync deleted emails
- Autodiscover wrongly generated when using custom HTTPS port
- The chat server isn't showing proper SSL Certificate
- Inconsistent behavior when replying to an email with a delegation.
- Improve Encryption partition creation time and safety
- Encrypted data is not removed during full uninstallation
- Kerio Connect Client "send to email client" not working
- Error in log ActiveSync MailData::ReadFromWBXml: Unknown Application data ID: 0x0219
- Kerio Account assistant hangs when configuring Outlook for Mac
- Cannot send to Exchange (or O365) user when Exchange (or O365) + KOFF account is added in Outlook
- Kerio Connect Web Client does not show unread items in the title
- Max. number of recipients in a message not working with KOFF
- Mac OS X mail Exchange is adding text as attachments
- Serbia country code for Certificate Request is incorrect
- Incorrect translation for Kerio Connect Client GUI (Croation)
- Sieve Script error when opening KOFF options
- SPF Connect should not block email on SOFT FAIL
- Improvements in EWS operations
- Answering recurring event makes organizer attendee on IOS
- Multiple instances of avserver process
- Too many opened HTTP connections
- Missing attachment error in Webmail after waiting some time
- The first startup gives unknown IP addresses, from other Network class. instead of from DHCP
- Mailserver process crashes because of corrupted metadata dbb and dbo files
- Brisbane Time zone event creation issue iCal/Mac Calendar issue
- Kerio Connect Web Client Email Preview should not update page title
- ActiveSync Calendar events move to the date when the invite is accepted