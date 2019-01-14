Kerio Technologies heeft even geleden versie 9.2.8 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio Connect, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook op de werkstations te gebruiken. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 9.2.8 Support for Mac OS Mojave

Support for Outlook 2019

Apple 10.13.1 Mail crash after - GetItem: Item #423: FAILED, Item was not processed due to a previous error., error code=14

Calendar not syncing with Outlook 2016 (Windows) - Active Sync connection

Out-of-Office response not sent when a move to folder rule is enabled against the sender

Sending S/MIME encrypted mail from Kerio Connect Web Client results in some servers refusing the message with "Error 501: Line too long" in response to DATA

Activesync: Marking a flag as complete does not show completed in other clients

Apple Mail (EWS) trying to sync deleted emails

Autodiscover wrongly generated when using custom HTTPS port

The chat server isn't showing proper SSL Certificate

Inconsistent behavior when replying to an email with a delegation.

Improve Encryption partition creation time and safety

Encrypted data is not removed during full uninstallation

Kerio Connect Client "send to email client" not working

Error in log ActiveSync MailData::ReadFromWBXml: Unknown Application data ID: 0x0219

Kerio Account assistant hangs when configuring Outlook for Mac

Cannot send to Exchange (or O365) user when Exchange (or O365) + KOFF account is added in Outlook

Kerio Connect Web Client does not show unread items in the title

Max. number of recipients in a message not working with KOFF

Mac OS X mail Exchange is adding text as attachments

Serbia country code for Certificate Request is incorrect

Incorrect translation for Kerio Connect Client GUI (Croation)

Sieve Script error when opening KOFF options

SPF Connect should not block email on SOFT FAIL Version 9.2.7 Patch 3 Improvements in EWS operations

Answering recurring event makes organizer attendee on IOS

Multiple instances of avserver process

Too many opened HTTP connections

Missing attachment error in Webmail after waiting some time

The first startup gives unknown IP addresses, from other Network class. instead of from DHCP

Mailserver process crashes because of corrupted metadata dbb and dbo files

Brisbane Time zone event creation issue iCal/Mac Calendar issue

Kerio Connect Web Client Email Preview should not update page title

ActiveSync Calendar events move to the date when the invite is accepted