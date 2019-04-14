Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.9 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio MailServer, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook 2000 en hoger op de werkstations te gebruiken. In versie 9 is onder meer ondersteuning voor IPv6 en pushmessages toegevoegd en heeft de mail-client een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.2.9
- Faster Contact List (webmail)
- Faster Global Address List (GAL)
- Added HTTP Security Headers
- Calendar not syncing with Outlook 2016 (Windows) - Active Sync connection
- Apple Mail (EWS) trying to sync deleted emails
- Garbled text in Outlook 2016 when using emoji character
- Mapping users from specific OU will break when editing the domain
- Webmail is treating a specific calendar invite as a normal email
- Incorrect PDF extension in Outlook 2016 and KOFF
- PDF attachments are missing in KOFF
- EWS Invalid GetItem response for meeting requests causing Mac Mail to crash
- "Data encryption" text is partially missing
- Cannot edit public contacts in MacOS 10.13 and 10.14 with Account Assistant
- All day calendar events created in webmail span two days in KOFF in Windows 10 and Outlook 2016 (Polish edition)
- WebEx invitation is not triggering calendar entry
- Invitee's free/busy info mismatch in webmail and CalDAV client
- Missing "DateTimeCreated" property
- ActiveSync Incorrect HTTP status code Provisioning
- Spam tag issue Outlook
- Broken link in the Instant Messaging page
- Extra line space added when email is viewed in webmail