Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.9 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio MailServer, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook 2000 en hoger op de werkstations te gebruiken. In versie 9 is onder meer ondersteuning voor IPv6 en pushmessages toegevoegd en heeft de mail-client een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.2.9 Faster Contact List (webmail)

Faster Global Address List (GAL)

Added HTTP Security Headers

Calendar not syncing with Outlook 2016 (Windows) - Active Sync connection

Apple Mail (EWS) trying to sync deleted emails

Garbled text in Outlook 2016 when using emoji character

Mapping users from specific OU will break when editing the domain

Webmail is treating a specific calendar invite as a normal email

Incorrect PDF extension in Outlook 2016 and KOFF

PDF attachments are missing in KOFF

EWS Invalid GetItem response for meeting requests causing Mac Mail to crash

"Data encryption" text is partially missing

Cannot edit public contacts in MacOS 10.13 and 10.14 with Account Assistant

All day calendar events created in webmail span two days in KOFF in Windows 10 and Outlook 2016 (Polish edition)

WebEx invitation is not triggering calendar entry

Invitee's free/busy info mismatch in webmail and CalDAV client

Missing "DateTimeCreated" property

ActiveSync Incorrect HTTP status code Provisioning

Spam tag issue Outlook

Broken link in the Instant Messaging page

Extra line space added when email is viewed in webmail