Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.4 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio Connect is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het bevat de functionaliteit die je mag verwachten van een moderne mailserver, zoals imap, pop3, ews, carddav en caldav ondersteuning, webmail en integratie met ldap. Daarnaast bevat het een geïntegreerd chatplatform op basis van xmpp, en kan je ondersteuning toevoegen voor Exchange ActiveSync via een add-on voor pushmail op mobiele apparaten. Kerio Technologies is sinds begin dit jaar onderdeel van GFI Software. De veranderingen voor Kerio Connect 9.2.4 zien er als volgt uit:

Kerio Connect Add support for Windows Server 2016

Kerio Connect in Perth timezone incorrectly detects timezone as

Kerio Connect Engine doesn't work on MacOS

TNEF decoder corrupts whole email if signed

Last login is not updated in user statistics

Message opened in KOFF in extra Window reports MAPI Error Message Outlook 0x00040680 MAPI_W_PARTIAL_COMPLETION when deleted in other client

Print view is shifted by one hour in Calendar print view

Some events appear in Webmail bit not in Outlook using KOFF connector Kerio Connect Client Kerio Connect client does not allow email with single-letter domain

XSS vulnerability in email preview with links containing "mailto:" and "http://"

UI redressing / CSS injection vulnerability with body *link attributes

XSS vulnerability in email preview with body attributes

Right click links containing credential fires error on IE/Edge

Copy/Paste from Excel into Contacts fails to separate items