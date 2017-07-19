Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kerio Connect 9.2.4

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: JurgenLemmens, bron: Kerio Technologies

Kerio MailServer logo (60 pix)Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.4 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio Connect is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het bevat de functionaliteit die je mag verwachten van een moderne mailserver, zoals imap, pop3, ews, carddav en caldav ondersteuning, webmail en integratie met ldap. Daarnaast bevat het een geïntegreerd chatplatform op basis van xmpp, en kan je ondersteuning toevoegen voor Exchange ActiveSync via een add-on voor pushmail op mobiele apparaten. Kerio Technologies is sinds begin dit jaar onderdeel van GFI Software. De veranderingen voor Kerio Connect 9.2.4 zien er als volgt uit:

Kerio Connect
  • Add support for Windows Server 2016
  • Kerio Connect in Perth timezone incorrectly detects timezone as
  • Kerio Connect Engine doesn't work on MacOS
  • TNEF decoder corrupts whole email if signed
  • Last login is not updated in user statistics
  • Message opened in KOFF in extra Window reports MAPI Error Message Outlook 0x00040680 MAPI_W_PARTIAL_COMPLETION when deleted in other client
  • Print view is shifted by one hour in Calendar print view
  • Some events appear in Webmail bit not in Outlook using KOFF connector
Kerio Connect Client
  • Kerio Connect client does not allow email with single-letter domain
  • XSS vulnerability in email preview with links containing "mailto:" and "http://"
  • UI redressing / CSS injection vulnerability with body *link attributes
  • XSS vulnerability in email preview with body attributes
  • Right click links containing credential fires error on IE/Edge
  • Copy/Paste from Excel into Contacts fails to separate items

Versienummer 9.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kerio Technologies
Download http://www.kerio.com/support/kerio-connect
Licentietype Betaald
