Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software integreren met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, Good, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in vier verschillende smaken uitgegeven, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional-, Manager- en Cloud-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 6.10.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Version 6.10.9



New Feature/Expanded Platform Support Enable remote scanners to utilize bulk API for task updates Version 6.10.8



Bug Fixes and Improvements Fix Nessus service crashes during scans New Feature/Expanded Platform Support Scan peered VPCs in a single pre-auth AWS scanner Version 6.10.7



Bug Fixes and Improvements Added policy to detect disclosed Shadow Broker vulnerabilities

Fix to prevent folders from being created unintentionally Version 6.10.6



Bug Fixes and Improvements Added policy for WannaCry

Added policy for Intel AMT Vuln

Added ability to add custom URL to CyberArk credentials

Fix timezones in reports

Fix a client issue where plugins no longer update

Allow user-agent field to be edited

Fix to honor port ranges Version 6.10.5



New Features / Expanded Platform Support Enable users to see the status of connected agents

Enable users to see more details (status, attributes) about agents

Enable users to manage when agent updates do and don’t occur

Enable users to download updates for agents Bug Fixes and Improvements Improve process to upload custom certificates for plugin 5119

Fix for scanning virtual hosts behind a load balancer

Allow AWS pre-auth scanner to register via proxy

Fix for a database bug after plugin updates

Fix for a local privilege escalation vulnerability on agent Version 6.10.4



Bug Fixes and Improvements Fix to enforce permissions on the plugins folder in agent mode

Fix resolving a plugin causing a scan to hang in certain conditions

Prevent attempts for agent to scan if plugins are not installed Version 6.10.3



Bug Fixes and Improvements Update expired MacOS Developer certificate on build server

Require agents and managed scanners to respect controller sleep times

Include Yara to plugin 91990

Remove truncation of custom PDF report grouped by plugin Version 6.10.2



Bug Fixes and Improvements Fix authenticated file upload vulnerability on Windows

Prevent truncation of plugin info on HTML reports

Plugin 91990 re-added to malware policy

Remove extra commas from imported text file targets list

Enable Host Tagging option for managed scanners only

Fix empty page display on old version of Firefox Version 6.10.1



Bug Fixes and Improvements When linking Nessus to Tenable.io using the activation wizard, the scanner fails to link properly, even though it appears to be successful. Version 6.10.0



New Features / Expanded Platform Support Tenable.io Offline Scanner

Support for Nessus agents + managed scanners on SUSE 11/12