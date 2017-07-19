Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.14.1 uitgebracht, de bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
June Recovery 2017
- No snippet suggestions after whitespace
- Word Wrap not working
- Workspace files.excludes for sub-folders no longer works
- Bug: Markdown Preview does not work; shows a blank page: VSCode 1.14.0
- Publish node2 with localizations
- Excessive logging of `vscode.workspace.rootPath`-usage causes high CPU load
- Any Git operations requiring credentials no longer work
- Snippet can freeze the editor
- HTML saving as RHTML
- Monokai Dimmed syntax highlighting is different - with less distinctions
- Add ability to theme terminal cursor
- Select for Compare disables context menu in OPEN EDITORS
- Terminal copied lines do not retain wrapped status for the initial viewport