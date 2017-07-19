Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.14.1

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: Loller1, bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.14.1 uitgebracht, de bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

June Recovery 2017
  • No snippet suggestions after whitespace
  • Word Wrap not working
  • Workspace files.excludes for sub-folders no longer works
  • Bug: Markdown Preview does not work; shows a blank page: VSCode 1.14.0
  • Publish node2 with localizations
  • Excessive logging of `vscode.workspace.rootPath`-usage causes high CPU load
  • Any Git operations requiring credentials no longer work
  • Snippet can freeze the editor
  • HTML saving as RHTML
  • Monokai Dimmed syntax highlighting is different - with less distinctions
  • Add ability to theme terminal cursor
  • Select for Compare disables context menu in OPEN EDITORS
  • Terminal copied lines do not retain wrapped status for the initial viewport
Versienummer 1.14.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
