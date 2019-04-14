Er is een update van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Nieuw in versie 2.10 is onder meer de GEGL-image processing engine, kan het canvas worden geroteerd en treffen we diverse nieuwe en verbeterde tools aan. De complete release notes voor versie 2.10.10 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Version 2.10.10 highlights include: Line art detection in the Bucket Fill tool for comic artists

Various usability improvements in transformation tools

Sample Merged option added to the Heal tool and fixed in the Clone tool

Parametric brushes now have 32-bit per channel precision

Easier brush and pattern creation workflow

On-canvas layer selection

Faster saving/exporting and layer groups rendering

Initial DDS support

support Many improvements in GEGL , the image processing engine