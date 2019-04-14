Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GIMP 2.10.10

Er is een update van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Nieuw in versie 2.10 is onder meer de GEGL-image processing engine, kan het canvas worden geroteerd en treffen we diverse nieuwe en verbeterde tools aan. De complete release notes voor versie 2.10.10 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Version 2.10.10 highlights include:

  • Line art detection in the Bucket Fill tool for comic artists
  • Various usability improvements in transformation tools
  • Sample Merged option added to the Heal tool and fixed in the Clone tool
  • Parametric brushes now have 32-bit per channel precision
  • Easier brush and pattern creation workflow
  • On-canvas layer selection
  • Faster saving/exporting and layer groups rendering
  • Initial DDS support
  • Many improvements in GEGL, the image processing engine

Versienummer 2.10.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 206,21MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

14-04-2019
0 • submitter: mbb

14-04-2019 • 08:06

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: mbb

Bron: The GIMP

