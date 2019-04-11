MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.4.4 uitgebracht als releasecandidate. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.4 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.4 is a Release Candidate release. Do not use non-stable (non-GA) releases in production! Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes Enhancements: MDEV-12026/MDEV-18644: innodb_checksum_algorithm=full_crc32 (more robust file format) MDEV-13301: Optimize DROP INDEX, ADD INDEX into RENAME INDEX MDEV-17380: innodb_flush_neighbors=ON should be ignored on SSD

InnoDB data corruption fixes: MDEV-14126, MDEV-18981, MDEV-18879, MDEV-18972, MDEV-18272

Performance fixes to purge, startup and shutdown: MDEV-18936, MDEV-18878, MDEV-18733

Various fixes to ALTER TABLE

Includes Connector/C 3.1.0

Repositories for CentOS 7, RHEL 7 & 8, Fedora 28 & 29, and SLES 12 & 15 now include a src.rpm file that you can use to build MariaDB. Instructions for doing so are found on the Building MariaDB from a Source RPM page

The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 26.4.2

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this is the last release of MariaDB 10.4 for Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.4.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.