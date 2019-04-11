Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.4.4

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.4.4 uitgebracht als releasecandidate. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.4 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.4 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.4 is a Release Candidate release. Do not use non-stable (non-GA) releases in production! Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!

Notable Changes
  • Enhancements:
    • MDEV-12026/MDEV-18644: innodb_checksum_algorithm=full_crc32 (more robust file format)
    • MDEV-13301: Optimize DROP INDEX, ADD INDEX into RENAME INDEX
    • MDEV-17380: innodb_flush_neighbors=ON should be ignored on SSD
  • InnoDB data corruption fixes: MDEV-14126, MDEV-18981, MDEV-18879, MDEV-18972, MDEV-18272
  • Performance fixes to purge, startup and shutdown: MDEV-18936, MDEV-18878, MDEV-18733
  • Various fixes to ALTER TABLE
  • Includes Connector/C 3.1.0
  • Repositories for CentOS 7, RHEL 7 & 8, Fedora 28 & 29, and SLES 12 & 15 now include a src.rpm file that you can use to build MariaDB. Instructions for doing so are found on the Building MariaDB from a Source RPM page
  • The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 26.4.2
  • As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this is the last release of MariaDB 10.4 for Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty
Changelog
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.4.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.
Versienummer 10.4.4
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/10.4.4
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

Bron: MariaDB

