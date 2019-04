DBeaver is een tool om databases te beheren. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 6.0.2 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

DBeaver 6.0.2 Eclipse 2019-03 is now the default platform

Embedded editor activation problem fixed (Linux)

SQL editor: SQL errors now shown in results panel instead of modal dialog (configurable) Certain long strings visibility problem was fixed Auto completion was fixed for CALL/EXEC keywords Tables/schemas were removed from columns proposals Context menu was improved (redundant items were removed) Numerous NPE errors were fixed Multi-statements scripts formatter was improved (adding statement delimiters) Database-specific named parameters prefix was added SQL formatting was fixed Morph delimited list formatter was fixed (spaces in tokens)

Data editor: Unnecessary focus changing was fixed Calc panel: strings/numbers aggregation toggle was added

Data transfer: fetch size was added in export settings (may significantly improve performance)

ERD (custom diagrams): Additional styles were added for notes (colors, transparency, border, font settings) Notes now can be connected with entities

Dashboards: Timeseries dashboards rendering was fixed. New dashboards extraction model was added (statistics reading by intervals) Exasol dashboards were added

PostgreSQL: Alpha version of GIS/spatial data viewer (maps) was added Explain for queries with parameters was fixed Database description reading was fixed (PG < 9.4)

Greenplum: tables reading for GP 4.x was fixed

Oracle: Public synonyms in auto-completion Session manager now shows instance ID (for clusters)

MySQL/MariaDB: New database dialog now uses server charset/collation defaults Native client was updated (problems with dump/restore compatibility)

MS SQL Server/Azure: driver version was updated, support of AD MSI authentication was added

Elasticsearch: metadata reading was fixed (schema/table names escaping)

Pervasive SQL driver configuration was added

MySQL NDB cluster driver configuration was added

Google BigQuery driver was updated

Numerous localization bugs were fixed

Many minor UI bug fixes