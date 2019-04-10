Versie 8.6.14 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. In versie 8.6.14 is een probleem met Symfony verholpen.

Release notes Drupal 8.6.14



This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8. If you are upgrading to this release from 8.5.x, read the Drupal 8.6.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.



Symfony 3.4.24 made a change with how session are saved, which is incompatible with Drupal's lazy session handling, this caused a critical bug on sites upgraded via composer, including breaking password reset links. Drupal's lazy session handling has been updated to be compatible with this change.



There are no other changes in this release.



Known issues