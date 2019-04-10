Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 8.6.14

Drupal logo (75 pix)Versie 8.6.14 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. In versie 8.6.14 is een probleem met Symfony verholpen.

Release notes Drupal 8.6.14

This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8. If you are upgrading to this release from 8.5.x, read the Drupal 8.6.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

Symfony 3.4.24 made a change with how session are saved, which is incompatible with Drupal's lazy session handling, this caused a critical bug on sites upgraded via composer, including breaking password reset links. Drupal's lazy session handling has been updated to be compatible with this change.

There are no other changes in this release.

Known issues
  • #3026560: After upgrade to 7.63, 8.6.7, or 8.5.10 still get TYPO3 phar error for drush
  • #3026443: \Drupal\Core\Security\PharExtensionInterceptor is incompatible with GeoIP and other libraries that use phar aliases or Phar::mapPhar()
Versienummer 8.6.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.6.14.tar.gz
Bestandsgrootte 16,34MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 10-04-2019 16:25
0 • submitter: Eupeodes

10-04-2019 • 16:25

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Eupeodes

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True