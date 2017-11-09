Plex heeft versie 1.9.6.4429 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Google TV en Chromecast.
Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. Sinds versie 1.9.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Plex Media Server 1.9.5 (Plex Pass)New:
Fixes:
- (Trailers) Allow specifying preroll with a file path.
- (Trailers) Allow specifying alternate prerolls with file paths separated by semicolon.
- (Trailers) Allow specifying sequential prerolls with file paths separated by comma.
- (Update Channels) New release channels names. "PlexPass" channel is now named "Beta".
- (Streaming Brain) Rare deadlock that could occur when seeking (#7590)
- (Photos) Photo timestamps read from EXIF tags were recorded incorrectly when Daylight Saving Time is in effect (#7577)
- (DVR) Properly set all images for EyeQ channels (#7428)
- (Transcoder) Seeks may not be processed under rare circumstances (#7599)
- (Linux) Add Apollolake support for Synology x86_64 (#7550)
- (Streaming Brain) Temporarily burn subtitles in for DASH Auto-Quality, in cases where the subs could be lost on a quality change (#7597)
Plex Media Server 1.9.6 (Plex Pass, bèta)New:
Fixes:
- (Web) Updated Plex Web to 3.23.1
- (Search) Duplicate albums/tracks could be returned in search.
- (Sync) Clients wouldn't account for files bigger than 2GB when calculating the used space. (#7664)
- (Companion) A crash could occur when using companion (#7689)
- (Transcoder) Playback could fail near the end of a video, most often when using automatic quality. (#7691)
Plex Media Server 1.9.6.4401 (Plex Pass, bèta)N.B.
Fixes:
- We will start using full build numbers (Major.Minor.Patch.Build) for all releases. Beta updates will keep the existing patch number (e.g. 1.9.6.4401 follows 1.9.6.4385).
- (DVR) Video streams that were getting lost during recording have been found again (#7637) (#7758)
- (Android) Fix green artifacts when transcoding to DASH (#7578)
- (DVR) Keep Certain channel data from causing EPG to fail entirely for all channels (#7728)
- (DVR) Exclude duplicate/past airings on other channels in EPG data so they show in the timeline correctly. (#7699)
- (DVR) Deadlock when tuning live (#7684)
- (Transcoder) Deadlock during playback (#7710)
Plex Media Server 1.9.6.4429 (Plex Pass, bèta)Fixes:
- (Transcoder) Fixed soft subs not appearing in some cases (#7597)
- (Playback) Crashes when finishing playback
Plex Media Server 1.9.7.4441 (Plex Pass, bèta)New:
Fixes:
- (Transcoder) Support pruning old segments to reduce disk usage in DASH and HTTP transcodes (#7484)
- (Web) Updated Plex Web to 3.26.2
- (Android) Add missing library to the installer (#7716)
- (Android) Fix green artifacts when transcoding to DASH (#7578)
- (Diagnostics) Downloaded logs/databases now have correct timestamps (#5177)
- (Diagnostics) The log file zip will now resepct the LogNumFiles preference (#7239)
- (DVR) Deadlock when tuning live (#7684)
- (DVR) Exclude duplicate/past airings on other channels in EPG data so they show in the timeline correctly. (#7699)
- (DVR) Fix an issue that led to missing video streams in some cases (#7637)
- (DVR) Keep Certain channel data from causing EPG to fail entirely for all channels (#7728)
- (DVR) When changing folders in a library, recordings could fail (#6203)
- (Extras) Use the right bitrate for extras. (#7678)
- (Filters) Add ability to filter on audio/subtitle languages (#6401)
- (Filters) Add writer/producer filters for movie libraries (#6401)
- (Filters) Director, writer, and producer custom filters for TV libraries now work correctly (#6401)
- (Hubs) A rare case where episodes from other libraries could be suggested on postplay screen. (#7703)
- (Hubs) Don't show hubs with just one thing in them on show screens (#6353)
- (Hubs) When changing the "include in dashboard" setting, dashboard wouldn't update (#7726)
- (Hubs) When creating a playlist, ensure it shows up in RECENT PLAYLISTS even before playing.
- (Hubs) When deleting a playlist, it could remain in the RECENT PLAYLISTS hub. (#7701)
- (iOS) Crash restarting the server. (#7231)
- (Library) Crash when attempting to download extras (#7713)
- (Library) Crash when getting children of an unparented season (#7677)
- (Library) When changing airing order, shows refresh automatically and thumb are correctly reset (#6465)
- (Photos) Items in photo timelines will reflect the correct date now if the original date is altered and re-analyzed (#7557)
- (Scanner) Corrected thumbnail generation on a section (#7764)
- (Scheduled tasks) Sometimes nightly EPG refreshing task and others wouldn't run (#7719)
- (Security) Library section information could be leaked to shared users (#6954)
- (Stream Ready) Don't crash when falling back from a hardware encoding failure (#7568)
- (Streaming Brain) Preserve soft subtitles in DASH Auto-Quality (#7597)
- (Transcoder) A crash on certain FreeBSD configurations
- (Transcoder) A crash when trying to use hardware transcoding in macOS 10.10 (#7692)
- (Transcoder) A crash with certain subtitles in files with embedded fonts (#7436)
- (Transcoder) Do not disable hardware decoding if hardware encoding fails on unsupported resolutions (#7646)
- (Transcoder) Make dangerous transcoder prefs 'hidden' (#7536)
- (Transcoder) Rare deadlock during playback (#7710)
- (Transcoder) Video quality improvements when hardware encoding on Broadwell and Braswell devices (#6914)
Plex Media Server 1.9.6.4429 is now available for everyone.