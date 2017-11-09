Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 5.4.3

Door , 3 reacties, submitter: ironx, bron: The Document Foundation

09-11-2017 • 17:46

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 5.4.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

Versie 5.4 bevat verbeteringen in met name Writer en Calc. Zo gaat het kopiëren en plakken van tekst met opsommingen een stuk beter, worden de laast gebruikte instellingen bij het importeren van csv-bestanden onthouden en kunnen formules nu een negatieve datum bevatten. Verder is pdfium geïntegreerd wat een betere kwaliteit van afbeeldingen in pdf-bestanden oplevert en zien we verder enkele prestatieverbeteringen. Versie 5.4.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin iets meer dan vijftig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 5.4.3 rc1:
  • ofz#2833 correct number of one decimal in fraction of seconds
  • ofz#2867 correct number of one decimal in fraction of seconds
  • ofz#3419 null-dereference READ
  • ofz#3527 invalid read of size 8
  • ofz#3532 invalid read of size 8
  • rhbz#1471983 Libreoffice Impress crashes on Edit Master
  • tdf#86083 TOOLBAR: 'Column' and 'Row' group buttons
  • tdf#91106 1st Hierarchical level in Styles and Formatting is not alphabetically sorted
  • tdf#98315 Function Wizard showing Breeze icons when in Sifr theme
  • tdf#99689 Subscript not working in Illustration index or Index of Tables
  • tdf#100822 FILEOPEN: xlsx file: imported DateTime cells are empty with certain non-en_US locales (Excel 2010 compatible)
  • tdf#103685 SQL... dialog Status: "Commands out of sync" when connecting to MySQL using direct (native) connector
  • tdf#104937 FILEOPEN: RTF: table's columns are narrower than they should be
  • tdf#106953 FILEOPEN: RTF: First line indent is ignored
  • tdf#107605 Formatting fonts with bad metrics causes line height problems, e.g. Cardo
  • tdf#108406 libreoffice from 5-4 branch shows a broken helpimg icon theme in options
  • tdf#108703 LibO is trying to access OpenOffice\dict_word.brk & dict_word_en.brk when scrolling through a document
  • tdf#111480 FILEOPEN: Circular text is imported horizontally
  • tdf#112211 FILEOPEN: RTF: Incorrect horizontal bullet position
  • tdf#112247 FILESAVE: DOC: shape increases in size every time it is saved
  • tdf#112292 Memory usage is steadily increasing every time when copying something to the clipboard even with 0 undo steps
  • tdf#112388 Fraction::Fraction(Fraction const&) leaks memory
  • tdf#112399 Unable to correctly open a Word 2003 document
  • tdf#112423 MySQL native connector "Commands out of sync..." when calling procedure second time. - Crash
  • tdf#112425 libMacOSXSpelllo.dylib MacSpellChecker::GetSpellFailure is leaking memory with multiple invocations
  • tdf#112446 FILEOPEN,DOCX Misplaced page number
  • tdf#112486 (DirectWrite-Regression)
  • tdf#112507 FILEOPEN: RTF: Incorrect paragraph's width
  • tdf#112523 Calc function names in the Polish language version.
  • tdf#112552 Shape's gray background is lost after saving to PPTX
  • tdf#112557 Subtitle placeholder shape leads to corrupted PPTX file
  • tdf#112574 Image style editing crashes LO
  • tdf#112647 Fixed line spacing is saved incorrectly to PPTX
  • tdf#112656 selected text is truncated in Calc sort dropdown
  • tdf#112679 Copied FORMTEXT field in DOC is corrupted when file is saved and reopened
  • tdf#112680 Color picker dialog opens with incorrect custom color
  • tdf#112727 Chart crashes when transparency is square
  • tdf#112732 Navigator Promote Demote of last entry in Header outline causes crash (debug)
  • tdf#112780 Incompatibility in 5.3.1.2 for spreadsheet created with 5.1 (wrong data type)
  • tdf#112827 Main menu bar not reversed when running RTL UI (Gtk3)
  • tdf#112836 In master view, bottom areas are wrongly positioned
  • tdf#112933 LO CALC: FORMATTING: of Time changed meaning of MM:SS.0
  • tdf#112947 Possible write to free'd memory in OResultSet.cxx
  • tdf#113052 Crash when right-clicking the breakpoint column in the Basic IDE
Bugs fixed in 5.4.3 rc2:
  • tdf#97630 LibreOffice uses wrong attribute for feature "shrink-to-fit"
  • tdf#108580 Cannot run LibreOffice, api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll is missing (for local solution see comment 7)
  • tdf#109343 Cannot paste formatted text (.rtf) from clipboard on Mac. It comes always unformatted. Still broken in 5.3.6 and 5.4.1
  • tdf#111428 Formula cells not recalculated after column was inserted and in a shifted column a formula cell is edited/added when the next column is empty (EDITING)
  • tdf#112928 LibreOffice 5.4.2.2 installs but will not run on Windows XP SP3 (32-bit)
  • tdf#113225 LibreOffice 5.4.1.2 crashes when checking for updates ( OpenGL )
  • tdf#113227 FILESAVE: PPT: bullets disappear after RT
  • tdf#113253 FILESAVE: PPT: Graphics change their shapes after RT

Versienummer 5.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download http://nl.libreoffice.org/download/?type=win-x86_64&version=5.4.3&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 234,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (3)

0 fifty_seven
9 november 2017 17:54
Is LibreOffice het proberen waard t.o.v. Office van Microsoft?
Reageer
0 beantherio
@fifty_seven9 november 2017 18:05
Als je al MS Office hebt: waarschijnlijk niet.
Als je geen MS Office hebt en er liever geen geld aan wil uitgeven: zeker wel!

Functioneel zijn de verschillen niet zo groot meer. Zeker voor huis-tuin-en-keuken-gebruik maar ook professioneel is het zeker het proberen waard.
Reageer
0 oja
@fifty_seven9 november 2017 18:05
Probeer ze zij-aan-zij dan kan je het beste vergelijken. Verder hangt het af van hoe specifiek je handelingen in MS-Office zijn. Voor de meest gangbare taken lijkt me LibreOffice wel een alternatief. Verder is het misschien even ietsjes wennen qua GUI.
Reageer


