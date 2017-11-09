De Document Foundation heeft versie 5.4.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 5.4 bevat verbeteringen in met name Writer en Calc. Zo gaat het kopiëren en plakken van tekst met opsommingen een stuk beter, worden de laast gebruikte instellingen bij het importeren van csv-bestanden onthouden en kunnen formules nu een negatieve datum bevatten. Verder is pdfium geïntegreerd wat een betere kwaliteit van afbeeldingen in pdf-bestanden oplevert en zien we verder enkele prestatieverbeteringen. Versie 5.4.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin iets meer dan vijftig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
