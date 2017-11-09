Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.0.12 / 1.1.10 / 1.2.7 / 1.3.3

Door , 4 reacties, submitter: Erulezz, bron: Roundcube Webmail

09-11-2017 • 15:01

Roundcube logo (75 pix)Wegens een beveiligingsprobleem zijn er updates uitgebracht voor Roundcube Webmail versies 1.1, 1.2 en 1.3. Versie 1.0 wordt door dit probleem niet geraakt, ondanks dat is er ook daarvoor een update verschenen. Deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient maakt van Ajax-technologie gebruik om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Security updates 1.3.3, 1.2.7 and 1.1.10 released
We just published updates to all stable versions from 1.1.x onwards delivering fixes for a recently discovered file disclosure vulnerability in Roundcube Webmail. Apparently this zero-day exploit is already being used by hackers to read Roundcube’s configuration files. It requires a valid username/password as the exploit only works with a valid session. More details will be published soon under CVE-2017-16651.

The Roundcube series 1.0.x is not affected by this vulnerability but we nevertheless back-ported the fix in order to protect from yet unknown exploits.

See the full changelog for the according version in the release notes on the Github download pages: v1.3.3, v1.2.7, v1.1.10 v1.0.12

We strongly recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with either one of these versions.

Mitigation

In order to check whether your Roundcube installation has been compromised check the access logs for requests like ?_task=settings&_action=upload-display&_from=timezone. As mentioned above, the file disclosure only works for authenticated users and by finding such requests in the logs you should also be able to identify the account used for this unauthorized access. For mitigation we recommend to change the all credentials to external services like database or LDAP address books and preferably also the des_key option in your config.

