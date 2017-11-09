The Roundcube series 1.0.x is not affected by this vulnerability but we nevertheless back-ported the fix in order to protect from yet unknown exploits.

See the full changelog for the according version in the release notes on the Github download pages: v1.3.3, v1.2.7, v1.1.10 v1.0.12

We strongly recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with either one of these versions.