Versie 5.2 VirtualBox is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 5.2 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om virtuele machines te exporteren naar de Oracle Cloud. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

This is a major update. The following major new features were added: VM export to Oracle Cloud (OPC)

Unattended guest installation (bug #5810; see the manual for more information)

Overhauled VM selector GUI (improved tools VM / global tools handling, new icons)

Added experimental audio support for video recording In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: fixed reason for recent Linux kernels on also recent CPU models warning about "XSAVE consistency problem"

GUI: Virtual Media Manager rework allowing to manage media attributes, like size, location, type and description

GUI: Host-only Network Manager implemented to simplify managing corresponding networks and their attributes

GUI: Snapshot Pane rework allowing to manage snapshot attributes, like name and description; reworked snapshot details which looks more clear, corresponds to VM Details pane and reflects current VM state difference according to last snapshot taken

GUI: Audio settings extended with possibility to enable/disable audio input/output; corresponding changed were done to Audio and Video Capture settings pages; VM Devices menu and status-bar extended with corresponding actions and indicator as well

GUI: improvements with accessibility support

GUI: Fixed double mouse cursor when using mouse integration without Guest Additions, actually a Qt 5.6 bug fixed with QT 5.6.3 (Mac OS X hosts only; bug #15610)

Audio: implemented (optional) device enumeration support for audio backends

Audio: implemented support for host device callbacks (e.g. when adding or removing an audio device)

Audio: HDA emulation now uses asynchronous data processing in separate threads

Audio: implemented ability to enable or disable audio input / output on-the-fly

Storage: implemented support for CUE/BIN images as CD/DVD media including multiple tracks

Storage: implemented support for the controller memory buffer feature for NVMe

Storage: first milestone of the I/O stack redesign landed

E1000: Fix for Windows XP freeze when booting with unplugged cable

NAT network: do not skip some port forwarding setup when multiple VMs are active (Windows hosts only; bug #17041)

Serial: fixed extremely rare misbehavior on VM poweroff

EFI: better video mode handling, supporting custom video modes and easier configuration (bug #6783)

BIOS: properly report floppy logical sectors per track for unusual formats

BIOS: update ATA disk parameter table vectors only if there is actually a corresponding ATA disk attached

PXE: speed up booting by better handling pending packets when the link is not up yet

VBoxManage: handle CPUID sub-leaf overrides better

Windows Additions: fix several 3D related crashes

Solaris hosts: allow increasing MTU size for host-only adapter to 9706 bytes to support jumbo frames

Linux Additions: on systems using systemd, make sure that only the Guest Additions timesync service is active

many unlisted fixes and improvements