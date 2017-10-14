Versie 1.7.1 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 1.6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Chnages in version 1.7.1 Fix: Add missing game script event for ships arriving at a station [FS#6560] (r27859, r27858)

StringID truncation to 16 bits broke string remapping test [FS#6555] (r27851)

Infinite loop in pathfinder when checking safe waiting position from a waypoint [FS#5926] (r27846)

[YAPF] Consider depot as destination before reversing path and applying penalty (r27843)

Don't consider locks or ship depots as clear water when placing industries (r27841)

Small news window's fake caption was not sized to fit its text (r27838)

Black remap did nothing in 8bpp-simple blitter (r27837)

Misaligned resize icon due to widget bounds being inclusive (r27831)

Update viewport sign dimensions when changing GUI zoom level (r27827, r27819)

Vehicle viewport is not user scrollable so flag window as such (r27823)

Allow dropdown to be drawn above origin widget even with scrollbar (r27820)

32bpp-anim blitters assumed that pitch and width of the screen were equal [FS#6545] (r27796)

Chat text background overflowed due to missing padding [FS#6526] (r27794)

Failed to load lzo compressed savegames sometimes [FS#6450] (r27793)

[Win32] Mark OpenTTD as DPI-aware to avoid OS window scaling that breaks mouse input [FS#6366] (r27791, r27790)

[NewGRF] Get vehicle load amount after executing new cargo trigger [FS#6536] (r27788)

AI configuration changed incorrect parameter when some parameters are hidden [FS#6479] (r27787, r27786)

Buoys not always drawn after being placed depending on zoom level [FS#6508] (r27785)

Allow rail conversion even if ship is on tile [FS#6505] (r27784) Chnages in version 1.7.0 Feature: [NewGRF] Extend the DCxx range to D800-DFFF (r27769)

[NewGRF, script] Increase the maximum number of GameScript texts to 64k, and NewGRF texts to 512k (r27758)

[NewGRF] CB 37 results 0x0401 and 0x0800-0BFF for improved control of display of input cargos in the industry GUI (r27751)

Sprites missing in outdated basesets are now provided by openttd.grf (r27732, r27731, r27730)

[NewGRF] String command 9A 1E to print the name of a cargo type (r27707, r27706)

[Debug] Assign descriptive names to threads [FS#6471] (r27674, r27673, r27670)

[NewGRF] Allow composing vehicles from multiple sprites (r27668) Change: Enable realistic train and road vehicle acceleration by default (r27760)

Hide the drive-in stops from the tram station picker (r27734)

Do not count static NewGRF when checking for the maximum number of NewGRFs in a game (r27729)

Limit waypoint area by maximum station spread during dragging (r27710)

[Build] Re-enable Wnarrowing for gcc 4.9+ [FS#6532] (r27709, r27703)

List railtype of rail tiles explicitly in the tile info window (r27686)

Re-arrange the autoreplace GUI for trains, and do not filter it by railtype by default (r27683)

Various performance improvements to CargoDist and LinkGraphs (r27682, r27681, r27614, r27613, r27612, r27611)

Improve randomisation of rough land appearance (r27657)

[Build] Enable C++11 for clang 3.3 (r27654) Fix: Insufficient thread synchronisation when switching blitters lead to crashes [FS#6510] (r27775)

Enabling palette animation for 32bpp blitters while paused skipped initialisation of the palette and resulted in black windows [FS#5889] (r27774)

Intro games other than the traditional nightly one would cause townname NewGRFs to not get activated in the game options [FS#5819] (r27772)

Some variables were not reset between loading old savegames, which made loading them fail [FS#6540] (r27770)

Removing secondary roadtypes from bridges was factor 2 too cheap [FS#6538] (r27746)

Extra viewports did not center on the selected tile [FS#6537] (r27743)

[Build] Building on newer OSX versions with newer SDKs [FS#6295, FS#6502] (r27727, r27675)

Improve error message when trying to build rail track over a depot (r27726)

Rescanning NewGRF in-game could break the loaded NewGRF, if very many NewGRF were in use (r27721)

Text could overflow various GUI elements [FS#6527] (r27713)

Memory leak when reloading NewGRF (r27690, r27688, r27687)

When removing objects of bankrupt companies the tiles may revert to canal. In that case also check the ownership of the canal [FS#6511] (r27656)

Make the console file commands operate independent of the save/load GUI (r27645)

When dragging vehicles in group or depot GUI, draw the complete articulated vehicle (r27632)

When dragging multiple vehicles in the depot, make the destination gap as long as the chain instead of just considering the first vehicle (r27629)

[Build] Change the GCC version detection so that it works with two-digit and truncated versions [FS#6487] (r27623, r27616)

Do not hide filtered and highlighted industries by overlapping tiles in the zoomed-out smallmap (r27622, r27621, r27620)

[Script] Kill scripts, when a non-suspendable valuator call takes way too long [FS#6473] (r27594)