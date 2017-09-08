Versie 2.4.0 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux en is sinds versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS beschikbaar. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. Versie 2.4 bevat onder meer een verbeterde undo/redo, een nieuw menu voor freeze en zoom, bijgewerkte vertalingen en er zijn er diverse fouten hersteld wat onder meer de stabiliteit ten goede is gekomen.

openshot-qt (Video Editor) Improving undo/redo support. Now the last X number of undo/redo actions are stored in the project file. The number can be adjusted in the prefences, under the auto-save tab. This also vastly improves the usefulness of the auto-save system, since it saves your undo/redo history as well.

Fixed Image Sequence exporting. Supports PNG, JPG, PPM, BMP and a few others. Also added 'Audio Only' and 'Video Only' export options.

Adding new Freeze and Freeze & Zoom presets, to quickly insert freezes into clips.

Removing 'show waveform' from separate audio menu, to increase speed of separating audio.

Protect file menu from invalid file_id.

Protect timeline dropEvent from empty item_id.

Cloaking timeline body until Angular loads fully (so we don't see the occasional pop-in debug layout).

Updating translations and supporters.

Bumping version to 2.4.0 (minimum libopenshot version 0.1.8). libopenshot (Video Library) Prevent crashes related to too many threads (on 24+ thread systems).

Migrating tr1 to std, adding C++11 support to build scripts, fixing crash in FFmpegReader (caused by shared_ptr, buffer, and last_video_frame corruption). Much improved stability with this change. Thanks to Craig and Peter for the help!

Fixing crash on Ubuntu build server.

Fixed a strange bug related to exporting image sequences. The filename property was not being set on the AVFormatContext. Also fixed a bug when exporting to JPEG image sequences related to max_b_frames and certain codecs.

Fixing issue with incorrect image size caches, which results in blurry/smudgy scaling on certain things.

Fix issue with loading time curves that are never processed (i.e. have no values)

Adding additional locks when adding/changing audio data. Reducing FrameMapper to a single frame at a time.

Fixing crash on Time keyframes where it would sometimes calculate an invalid frame number.

Fixing audio pops when stacking multiple clips with different offsets (pretty big issue for some people, just depending on your source framerates and position/start of clips).

Removing nested OMP processing from FrameMapper. Adding lock inside time mapping (to prevent crashes when speeding up/slowing down clips). Adding omp critial lock to Frame GetAudioChannelsCount() and GetAudioSamplesCount() methods.

Bumping version to 0.1.8 (SO version 13).