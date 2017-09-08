Enkele dagen geleden is na een reeks bèta's versie 5.1 van WinSCP verschenen en inmiddels is er een update die enkele fouten moet verhelepen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de bestandsbeheerprogramma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.9.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.11.1 Bug fix: Connecting through tunnel to IPv6 does not work. 1553

does not work. 1553 Bug fix: Failure when using translation on monitor with DPI that does not match system DPI . 1554 Changes in version 5.11 Translation completed: Norwegian.

Not closing an application when initial Login dialog is closed without opening session and Keep main window open when the last session is closed is on. 1552 Users upgrading from WinSCP 5.9.6 can read more about WinSCP 5.11 - What's New? Changes in version 5.10.4 RC Translations completed: Catalan, Czech, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese and Turkish.

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.3.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.3. Preference option Roll log files after reaching renamed to Rotate log files after reaching.

Bug fix: Hang when showing overwrite confirmation prompt if GUI font has zero-width tab character. 1550 Changes in version 5.10.3 beta SSH core and private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.70. It brings the following change: Fixed yet another instance of Windows DLL hijacking. 1459

core and private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.70. It brings the following change: XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.2.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.2. Hidden configuration option for SSH bug Replies to requests on closed channels.

bug Replies to requests on closed channels. Do not display error message on start when user documents folder cannot be resolved. 1547

Bug fix: SSH bug Replies to requests on closed channels was always enabled.

bug Replies to requests on closed channels was always enabled. Bug fix: Clicking root folder in path label opens home folder instead of root folder. 1548

Bug fix: Unchecking Update subdirectories for Keep remote directory up to date function was not fully working. 1549 Changes in version 5.10.2 beta Host keys can be imported from OpenSSH known_hosts file. 1542

file. 1542 Cached host keys are unconditionally imported with PuTTY and FileZilla sites.

Cached host keys can be imported from PuTTY/FileZilla even when using INI file as configuration storage.

Better error reporting when winscp.com fails to execute winscp.exe .

fails to execute . XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.1.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.1. Avoiding a short hang of GUI , when waiting for edited file to be saved.

, when waiting for edited file to be saved. On VMS servers, do not use absolute paths with FTP DELE command. 1546

command. 1546 Bug fix: Site lists stops working when import source is changed on Windows XP.

Bug fix: Generated code uses TransferOptions.Speed instead of TransferOptions.SpeedLimit . 1543

instead of . 1543 Bug fix: Editor font too large on high DPI screens. 1544

screens. 1544 Bug fix: Uploads of saved edited files can rarely stop working. 1545 Changes in version 5.10.1 beta Official extension Generate HTTP URL displays a generated URL in a message box.

in a message box. Supporting Migrated datasets in IBM z/OS MVS FTP server. 1540

server. 1540 Bug fix: Copying extension command with ShowResultsInMsgBox flag to clipboard was not working.

flag to clipboard was not working. Bug fix: Last download target folder in Explorer interface is not remembered when transferring on background. 1538

Bug fix: Failure when using parallel background transfers. 1541 Changes in version 5.10 beta Background transfer operations can use multiple connections. 875

Provisional implementation of per-monitor DPI awareness. 1521

awareness. 1521 Find dialog is not modal when search finishes and its Focus button does not close the window.

Found files can be downloaded and deleted on the Find dialog. 1473

Support Microsoft Passport authentication to allow WebDAV access to Microsoft OneDrive. 1465

authentication to allow access to Microsoft OneDrive. 1465 Configurable path to INI file configuration storage.

Changes to translations: Translations are installed to Translations subfolder. Unless user customizes language, automatically using the best language match each run. Including all translation (30% at least) in installation, but automatically using only those that are complete (80% at least). Marking the default, incomplete and invalid languages in Preferences dialog.

Improvements to custom commands/extensions: Extension output can be displayed in a message box. Local custom console command output can be copied to clipboard. Uploading back files modified by local custom command applied to a folder. 1526 The official extensions can be translated. Consistency in handling errors executing local custom command. Holding down Ctrl and Shift keys while running a remote custom command copies the command to clipboard instead of executing it.

Improvements and changes to .NET assembly: Using full path in FileTransferProgressEventArgs.FileName . 1531 Allow cancelling file transfer. 1532 Added Side property to TransferEventArgs . 1470 Masking out passwords and passphrases in .NET assembly output log. 1475 1488 Change: Deprecating Session.DisableVersionCheck . Bug fix: Internal InvalidOperationException on each call to Session.ListDirectory . 1515 Bug fix: Do not invoke Session.Failed when checking for non-existing file with Session.FileExists . 1513

SSH core and private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.69. It brings the following change: WinSCP should work with MIT Kerberos again, after DLL hijacking defences broke it.

core and private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.69. It brings the following change: TLS / SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2l.

/ core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2l. Session log file rotation. 18

It is possible to skip file actually being transferred. 251

Not indefinitely retrying transfer with FTP protocol when opening transfer channel is failing. 1169

protocol when opening transfer channel is failing. 1169 Handling dav:// URL . 1479

. 1479 SSH password change.

password change. Duplication is supported with WebDAV protocol. 1508

protocol. 1508 Improved connection time for fast connections.

Open filter dialog when clicking the current filter in the path display. 1478

The path display shows temporarily an implicit *.* filter when hovering a mouse over it. 1478

filter when hovering a mouse over it. 1478 Importing proxy configuration from FileZilla.

Do not terminate path with slash in CWD FTP command for better compatibility with VMS systems. 1535

command for better compatibility with VMS systems. 1535 If there is only a single private key configured in FileZilla, import it with session. 1468

Added New > File command to the toolbar. 1477

Cancelling calculation or errors while calculating size of files to upload does not abort the the actual transfer.

Supporting user/group names in MLSD / MLST responses. 1481

/ responses. 1481 Allowed downloading file using URL even when listing its source directory is not possible. 1480

even when listing its source directory is not possible. 1480 Button to open Edit file mask dialog on Select and Filters dialogs. 1534

Sending Content-Type header with WebDAV uploads. 1507

header with uploads. 1507 When handling WebDAV file URL , use a display name for target local file. 1486

file , use a display name for target local file. 1486 Not aborting “Keep remote directory up to date” when Continue on error (or option batch continue ) is enabled and reading a local directory fails, because it was deleted. 1506

) is enabled and reading a local directory fails, because it was deleted. 1506 Not verifying that final path after CWD FTP command matches requested path to allow better compatibility with atypical FTP servers . 1518

command matches requested path to allow better compatibility with atypical servers . 1518 DLL hijacking protection. 1459

hijacking protection. 1459 Poll edited file timestamps instead of using change notifications. 1500

Using WinSCP site name for PuTTY window title. 1482

Allow using 64-bit version of PuTTY (and its tools), when available. 1522

Option to open downloaded file on operation completion confirmation when transferring file from command-line/ URL . 1524

. 1524 Hidden options for Preference order for GSSAPI libraries and User-supplied GSSAPI library path. 578

Ctrl+Backspace in path edit boxes deletes the word before cursor. 1469

in path edit boxes deletes the word before cursor. 1469 Activating panel, when using file selection commands. 1519

Displaying tunnel host name on Authentication dialog. 1528

The SFTP server and Shell edit boxes on the Advanced Site settings dialog use path-style word-breaking.

server and Shell edit boxes on the Advanced Site settings dialog use path-style word-breaking. Not adding -load switch to PuTTY arguments, if it is configured already. 1493

switch to PuTTY arguments, if it is configured already. 1493 Drop down lists on the Open Directory and Location Profile dialogs are up to 16 entries long.

Progress window appears on top of Editor window when reloading an edited file.

Not popping up Authentication window when reconnecting while the application is minimized. 1476

Hidden session settings for “Logical name of remote host”. 1472

Prevent slow startup when there are some special folders. 1533

More readable usage statistics display.

Update dialog can be displayed by clicking update notification even when the Login dialog is opened.

Scaling Color button image on Advanced Site Settings dialog.

While downloading, when an SFTP SSH_FXP_FSTAT response does not include timestamps, using known timestamps from directory listing for a local file. 1496

response does not include timestamps, using known timestamps from directory listing for a local file. 1496 Improved file transfer logging, including new progress logging.

Change: Failing on invalid size constraint.

When opening secondary shell session fails, the main session is not closed.

Change: When executing script file or script commands provided on command-line, default reconnect time is set to 120 seconds, if not limited yet by configuration.

Bug fix: The /refresh command-line switch was not described in /? .

command-line switch was not described in . Bug fix: Digits-only file mask constraint was interpreted as time constraint instead of size constraint.

Bug fix: Sudden disconnect errors during authentication are randomly ignored. 1489

Bug fix: Queue status was not shown on task bar button, when WinSCP was minimized by clicking on the task bar button.

Bug fix: Pending background transfers were not considered for progress bar on task bar button.

Bug fix: Configuring a PuTTY path with unclosed quotes prevents WinSCP from starting. 1499

Bug fix: Never implemented -continueonerror switch was present in keepuptodate help

switch was present in help Bug fix: Failure while reloading directory tree after a system colors had changed while the tree was not showing. 1509

Bug fix: Clean up application data dialog was showing on wrong monitor.

Bug fix: Resuming file upload in active FTP mode does not work on some servers. 1520

mode does not work on some servers. 1520 Bug fix: Failure when INI file cannot be opened. 1523

Bug fix: Windows logo key is not working in toolbar input boxes. 1527

Bug fix: Toolbar icons were broken with Windows high contrast themes. 1529

Bug fix: SFTP transfer stalls when error is received at the same time write buffer needs to be dispatched. 1536

transfer stalls when error is received at the same time write buffer needs to be dispatched. 1536 Bug fix: SFTP upload errors are silently ignored for small files. 1537

upload errors are silently ignored for small files. 1537 Bug fix: Scripting open command without arguments issued irrelevant warning about use of stored site.