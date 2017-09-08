Enkele dagen geleden is na een reeks bèta's versie 5.1 van WinSCP verschenen en inmiddels is er een update die enkele fouten moet verhelepen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de bestandsbeheerprogramma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.9.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.11.1
Changes in version 5.11
- Bug fix: Connecting through tunnel to IPv6 does not work. 1553
- Bug fix: Failure when using translation on monitor with DPI that does not match system DPI. 1554
- Translation completed: Norwegian.
- Not closing an application when initial Login dialog is closed without opening session and Keep main window open when the last session is closed is on. 1552
Users upgrading from WinSCP 5.9.6 can read more about WinSCP 5.11 - What's New?Changes in version 5.10.4 RC
Changes in version 5.10.3 beta
- Translations completed: Catalan, Czech, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese and Turkish.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.3.
- Preference option Roll log files after reaching renamed to Rotate log files after reaching.
- Bug fix: Hang when showing overwrite confirmation prompt if GUI font has zero-width tab character. 1550
Changes in version 5.10.2 beta
- SSH core and private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.70. It brings the following change:
- Fixed yet another instance of Windows DLL hijacking. 1459
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.2.
- Hidden configuration option for SSH bug Replies to requests on closed channels.
- Do not display error message on start when user documents folder cannot be resolved. 1547
- Bug fix: SSH bug Replies to requests on closed channels was always enabled.
- Bug fix: Clicking root folder in path label opens home folder instead of root folder. 1548
- Bug fix: Unchecking Update subdirectories for Keep remote directory up to date function was not fully working. 1549
Changes in version 5.10.1 beta
- Host keys can be imported from OpenSSH
known_hostsfile. 1542
- Cached host keys are unconditionally imported with PuTTY and FileZilla sites.
- Cached host keys can be imported from PuTTY/FileZilla even when using INI file as configuration storage.
- Better error reporting when
winscp.comfails to execute
winscp.exe.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.1.
- Avoiding a short hang of GUI, when waiting for edited file to be saved.
- On VMS servers, do not use absolute paths with FTP
DELEcommand. 1546
- Bug fix: Site lists stops working when import source is changed on Windows XP.
- Bug fix: Generated code uses
TransferOptions.Speedinstead of
TransferOptions.SpeedLimit. 1543
- Bug fix: Editor font too large on high DPI screens. 1544
- Bug fix: Uploads of saved edited files can rarely stop working. 1545
Changes in version 5.10 beta
- Official extension Generate HTTP URL displays a generated URL in a message box.
- Supporting Migrated datasets in IBM z/OS MVS FTP server. 1540
- Bug fix: Copying extension command with
ShowResultsInMsgBoxflag to clipboard was not working.
- Bug fix: Last download target folder in Explorer interface is not remembered when transferring on background. 1538
- Bug fix: Failure when using parallel background transfers. 1541
- Background transfer operations can use multiple connections. 875
- Provisional implementation of per-monitor DPI awareness. 1521
- Find dialog is not modal when search finishes and its Focus button does not close the window.
- Found files can be downloaded and deleted on the Find dialog. 1473
- Support Microsoft
Passportauthentication to allow WebDAV access to Microsoft OneDrive. 1465
- Configurable path to INI file configuration storage.
- Changes to translations:
- Translations are installed to
Translationssubfolder.
- Unless user customizes language, automatically using the best language match each run.
- Including all translation (30% at least) in installation, but automatically using only those that are complete (80% at least).
- Marking the default, incomplete and invalid languages in Preferences dialog.
- Improvements to custom commands/extensions:
- Extension output can be displayed in a message box.
- Local custom console command output can be copied to clipboard.
- Uploading back files modified by local custom command applied to a folder. 1526
- The official extensions can be translated.
- Consistency in handling errors executing local custom command.
- Holding down
Ctrland
Shiftkeys while running a remote custom command copies the command to clipboard instead of executing it.
- Improvements and changes to .NET assembly:
- Using full path in
FileTransferProgressEventArgs.FileName. 1531
- Allow cancelling file transfer. 1532
- Added
Sideproperty to
TransferEventArgs. 1470
- Masking out passwords and passphrases in .NET assembly output log. 1475 1488
- Change: Deprecating
Session.DisableVersionCheck.
- Bug fix: Internal
InvalidOperationExceptionon each call to
Session.ListDirectory. 1515
- Bug fix: Do not invoke
Session.Failedwhen checking for non-existing file with
Session.FileExists. 1513
- SSH core and private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.69. It brings the following change:
- WinSCP should work with MIT Kerberos again, after DLL hijacking defences broke it.
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2l.
- Session log file rotation. 18
- It is possible to skip file actually being transferred. 251
- Not indefinitely retrying transfer with FTP protocol when opening transfer channel is failing. 1169
- Handling
dav://URL. 1479
- SSH password change.
- Duplication is supported with WebDAV protocol. 1508
- Improved connection time for fast connections.
- Open filter dialog when clicking the current filter in the path display. 1478
- The path display shows temporarily an implicit
*.*filter when hovering a mouse over it. 1478
- Importing proxy configuration from FileZilla.
- Do not terminate path with slash in
CWDFTP command for better compatibility with VMS systems. 1535
- If there is only a single private key configured in FileZilla, import it with session. 1468
- Added New > File command to the toolbar. 1477
- Cancelling calculation or errors while calculating size of files to upload does not abort the the actual transfer.
- Supporting user/group names in
MLSD/
MLSTresponses. 1481
- Allowed downloading file using URL even when listing its source directory is not possible. 1480
- Button to open Edit file mask dialog on Select and Filters dialogs. 1534
- Sending
Content-Typeheader with WebDAV uploads. 1507
- When handling WebDAV file URL, use a display name for target local file. 1486
- Not aborting “Keep remote directory up to date” when Continue on error (or
option batch continue) is enabled and reading a local directory fails, because it was deleted. 1506
- Not verifying that final path after
CWDFTP command matches requested path to allow better compatibility with atypical FTP servers . 1518
- DLL hijacking protection. 1459
- Poll edited file timestamps instead of using change notifications. 1500
- Using WinSCP site name for PuTTY window title. 1482
- Allow using 64-bit version of PuTTY (and its tools), when available. 1522
- Option to open downloaded file on operation completion confirmation when transferring file from command-line/URL. 1524
- Hidden options for Preference order for GSSAPI libraries and User-supplied GSSAPI library path. 578
-
Ctrl+Backspacein path edit boxes deletes the word before cursor. 1469
- Activating panel, when using file selection commands. 1519
- Displaying tunnel host name on Authentication dialog. 1528
- The SFTP server and Shell edit boxes on the Advanced Site settings dialog use path-style word-breaking.
- Not adding
-loadswitch to PuTTY arguments, if it is configured already. 1493
- Drop down lists on the Open Directory and Location Profile dialogs are up to 16 entries long.
- Progress window appears on top of Editor window when reloading an edited file.
- Not popping up Authentication window when reconnecting while the application is minimized. 1476
- Hidden session settings for “Logical name of remote host”. 1472
- Prevent slow startup when there are some special folders. 1533
- More readable usage statistics display.
- Update dialog can be displayed by clicking update notification even when the Login dialog is opened.
- Scaling Color button image on Advanced Site Settings dialog.
- While downloading, when an SFTP
SSH_FXP_FSTATresponse does not include timestamps, using known timestamps from directory listing for a local file. 1496
- Improved file transfer logging, including new progress logging.
- Change: Failing on invalid size constraint.
- When opening secondary shell session fails, the main session is not closed.
- Change: When executing script file or script commands provided on command-line, default reconnect time is set to 120 seconds, if not limited yet by configuration.
- Bug fix: The
/refreshcommand-line switch was not described in
/?.
- Bug fix: Digits-only file mask constraint was interpreted as time constraint instead of size constraint.
- Bug fix: Sudden disconnect errors during authentication are randomly ignored. 1489
- Bug fix: Queue status was not shown on task bar button, when WinSCP was minimized by clicking on the task bar button.
- Bug fix: Pending background transfers were not considered for progress bar on task bar button.
- Bug fix: Configuring a PuTTY path with unclosed quotes prevents WinSCP from starting. 1499
- Bug fix: Never implemented
-continueonerrorswitch was present in
keepuptodatehelp
- Bug fix: Failure while reloading directory tree after a system colors had changed while the tree was not showing. 1509
- Bug fix: Clean up application data dialog was showing on wrong monitor.
- Bug fix: Resuming file upload in active FTP mode does not work on some servers. 1520
- Bug fix: Failure when INI file cannot be opened. 1523
- Bug fix: Windows logo key is not working in toolbar input boxes. 1527
- Bug fix: Toolbar icons were broken with Windows high contrast themes. 1529
- Bug fix: SFTP transfer stalls when error is received at the same time write buffer needs to be dispatched. 1536
- Bug fix: SFTP upload errors are silently ignored for small files. 1537
- Bug fix: Scripting
opencommand without arguments issued irrelevant warning about use of stored site.