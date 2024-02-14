Versie 6.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New features and enhancements include: Single large file can be downloaded using multiple SFTP connections.

connections. Support for OpenSSH certificates for host verification.

File hash can be used as criterion for synchronization.

Improved behavior when duplicating and moving remote files.

SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.80. That includes support for HMAC- SHA-512 and mitigation of “Terrapin” vulnerability.

core upgraded to PuTTY 0.80. That includes support for HMAC- and mitigation of “Terrapin” vulnerability. TLS / SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 3. Full list of changes