Software-update: WinSCP 6.3

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 6.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New features and enhancements include:
  • Single large file can be downloaded using multiple SFTP connections.
  • Support for OpenSSH certificates for host verification.
  • File hash can be used as criterion for synchronization.
  • Improved behavior when duplicating and moving remote files.
  • SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.80. That includes support for HMAC-SHA-512 and mitigation of “Terrapin” vulnerability.
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 3.

Full list of changes

WinSCP

Versienummer 6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-6.3-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 11,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-02-2024 16:55 2

14-02-2024 • 16:55

2

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

05-05 WinSCP 6.5.1 12
31-03 WinSCP 6.5 0
20-02 WinSCP 6.3.7 1
25-11 WinSCP 6.3.6 0
10-09 WinSCP 6.3.5 1
06-'24 WinSCP 6.3.4 2
04-'24 WinSCP 6.3.3 6
03-'24 WinSCP 6.3.2 4
02-'24 WinSCP 6.3.1 7
02-'24 WinSCP 6.3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinSCP

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
joost00719 14 februari 2024 16:59
Improved behavior when duplicating and moving remote files.
Hopelijk fixt dit een probleem wat ik had als ik via windows naar een linux machine ga, en dan op een nfs share een bestand of map dupliceer. Ik krijg altijd een foutmelding en moest dan persé een kopie maken via lokaal. Maar dan waren direct je rechten f***d

[Reactie gewijzigd door joost00719 op 23 juli 2024 01:52]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 15 februari 2024 08:42
File hash can be used as criterion for synchronization.
Dit is een mooie toevoeging. Ik merk wel dat dit enige performance impact heeft. De hashes lijken elke keer weer opnieuw te worden berekend.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq