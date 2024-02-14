Versie 6.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
New features and enhancements include:
- Single large file can be downloaded using multiple SFTP connections.
- Support for OpenSSH certificates for host verification.
- File hash can be used as criterion for synchronization.
- Improved behavior when duplicating and moving remote files.
- SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.80. That includes support for HMAC-SHA-512 and mitigation of “Terrapin” vulnerability.
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 3.