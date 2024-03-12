Versie 6.3.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
Changes in version 6.3.2:
- Translation update: Belarusian.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.6.1.
- Optimized startup when right panel local directory tree is not visible.
- Workaround for SFTP servers (Cisco) which omit message field from status response. 2272
- Bug fix: Password pipe cannot be used to open a session in an existing instance. 2265
- Bug fix: Hang when canceling connection while reading remote directory. 2266
- Bug fix: Failure when canceling FTP connection while reading remote directory. 2267
- Bug fix: Cannot start on Windows XP. 2268
- Bug fix: Installation hangs when adding installation path to search path when executed in session 0. 2270
- Bug fix: Misplaced stored site use warning in scripting when session name is specified. 2271
- Bug fix: Correcting neon version in About box and logs.