Versie 6.3.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in version 6.3.2: Translation update: Belarusian.

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.6.1.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.6.1. Optimized startup when right panel local directory tree is not visible.

Workaround for SFTP servers (Cisco) which omit message field from status response. 2272

servers (Cisco) which omit message field from status response. 2272 Bug fix: Password pipe cannot be used to open a session in an existing instance. 2265

Bug fix: Hang when canceling connection while reading remote directory. 2266

Bug fix: Failure when canceling FTP connection while reading remote directory. 2267

connection while reading remote directory. 2267 Bug fix: Cannot start on Windows XP. 2268

Bug fix: Installation hangs when adding installation path to search path when executed in session 0. 2270

Bug fix: Misplaced stored site use warning in scripting when session name is specified. 2271

Bug fix: Correcting neon version in About box and logs.