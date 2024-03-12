Software-update: WinSCP 6.3.2

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 6.3.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in version 6.3.2:
  • Translation update: Belarusian.
  • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.6.1.
  • Optimized startup when right panel local directory tree is not visible.
  • Workaround for SFTP servers (Cisco) which omit message field from status response. 2272
  • Bug fix: Password pipe cannot be used to open a session in an existing instance. 2265
  • Bug fix: Hang when canceling connection while reading remote directory. 2266
  • Bug fix: Failure when canceling FTP connection while reading remote directory. 2267
  • Bug fix: Cannot start on Windows XP. 2268
  • Bug fix: Installation hangs when adding installation path to search path when executed in session 0. 2270
  • Bug fix: Misplaced stored site use warning in scripting when session name is specified. 2271
  • Bug fix: Correcting neon version in About box and logs.

Versienummer 6.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-6.3.2-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 11,05MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (4)

magnifor 12 maart 2024 18:25
Het grootste probleem van WinSCP is dat je geen wachtwoorden kunt opslaan als je authenticeert met certificaten. Ja, alleen in je huidige sessie maar nadat WinSCP is afgesloten mag je opnieuw het wachtwoord invoeren. Nu kan je pageant gebruiken om de certificaten vooraf in te laden en dat werkt best aardig als je certificaten gebruikt die niet beveiligd zijn met een wachtwoord maar een crime als je certificaten gebruikt die beveiligd zijn met een wachtwoord en dan kan je dus net zo goed de wachtwoorden invoeren in WinSCP zelf. Daarom ben ik overgestapt naar Cyberduck, ook gratis te gebruiken en kan je de wachtwoorden permanent opslaan.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @magnifor12 maart 2024 20:16
Is dat niet gewoon een beveiligingsmaatregel zodat je nooit de authenticatiefactoren bij elkaar opslaat?
magnifor @Bor12 maart 2024 21:55
Dat kan maar het is niet praktisch. Als je elke keer 5 verschillende wachtwoorden moet opvoeren om even een bestandje te editten dan ga je op een gegeven moment van zelf op zoek naar iets praktischer. En in mijn optiek is beveiliging met een certificaat vooral bescherming van buitenaf. Als iemand fysiek toegang krijgt tot je systeem dan heb je wel meer aan je hoofd dan een servetje die je beheerd.
downtime @magnifor13 maart 2024 10:57
Integendeel. Voor een hobbyist werkt dat misschien zo maar voor een IT’er is een gecompromitteerde laptop no big deal, die spoel je even opnieuw in, maar als de passwords voor je servers op straat liggen is dat vele malen erger.

