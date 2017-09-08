Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1

Door , 4 reacties, submitter: Makie, bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.9.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed Issues
  • After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2.
  • Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.
  • Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.
  • Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.
  • Moonlight Blade may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.
  • Titanfall 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.
  • Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.
Known Issues
  • On a limited number of systems Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.
  • Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
  • Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
  • GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX 11 applications.
  • Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
  • Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

Versienummer 17.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/kb-articles/Pages/Radeon-Software-Crimson-ReLive-Edition-17.9.1-Release-Notes.aspx
Bestandsgrootte 357,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (4)

+1 Michael van S
8 september 2017 14:30
Helaas nog geen fix voor de bugs in Wattman als ik het zo zie. Heb nog steeds last van het feit dat ik een overclock erin kan zetten, maar dat hij dan niet echt gaat draaien op de overclock snelheden. Dacht ik mijn HBM2 op 1Ghz te hebben, niet dus :'(
GPUZ en andere programma's geven ook nog verkeerde info. De enige manier om te checken of je overclock applied is, is om te kijken of je een performance increase hebt in firestrike of een ander benchprogramma.
Reageer
+1 EKlvin
@Michael van S8 september 2017 15:06
Dit probleem heb ik ook weken, misschien wel maanden gehad! Echter heb ik het idee dat dit probleem ongeveer 6 weken geleden is opgelost. Zelf ervaar ik namelijk de afgelopen weken dit probleem niet meer!
Mijn GPU is een(oude) Radeon 7850.
Reageer
+1 Aer0
8 september 2017 14:51
Nog geen fix voor Overwatch dus. Gisteren op goed vertrouwen de vorige versie (versie na het introduceren van de bug) geïnstalleerd, maar weer handmatig moeten verwijderen en terugrollen.

Ik wacht eerst maar eens een paar maanden.
Reageer
0 BarryS
8 september 2017 15:47
Waar ik nu al een tijdje tegen aanloop en dat in deze driver nog steeds niet is opgelost is dat games geïnstalleerd via Origin of Oculus niet beschikbaar zijn in de Radeon Settings bij de game profielen. Games van Steam of Uplay worden wel correct weergegeven. Het viel mij al op een tijdje geleden dat nieuwe games via Origin niet meer weergegeven werden maar oude games stonden er wel gewoon netjes. Maar nu ik mijn PC opnieuw heb geïnstalleerd een paar weken geleden wordt geen enkele game van Origin of Oculus weergegeven in de game settings.

Een ander probleem wat nu al meer dan een jaar aanwezig is (sinds de ReLive drivers) is dat The Division niet langer meer werkt met FreeSync. Heel frustrerend. Alle games zijn met FreeSync juist zo soepel en The Division is een grote stotterende mess. Dit is op een RX 480.

Beide issues heb ik al meerdere keren gerapporteerd aan AMD maar tot op heden zie ik ze nergens terugkomen op de issue lijst en worden ze waarschijnlijk dus ook niet opgelost.
Reageer


*