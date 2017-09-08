AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.9.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed Issues After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2.

Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.

Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.

Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.

Moonlight Blade may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.

Titanfall 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.

Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications. Known Issues On a limited number of systems Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX 11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.