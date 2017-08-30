GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben GnuPG 2.2.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
GnuPG 2.2.0 released
The GnuPG team is pleased to announce the availability of a new release of GnuPG: version 2.2.0. See below for a list of new features and bug fixes. This release marks the start of a new long term support series to replace the 2.0.x series which will reach end-of-life on 2017-12-31.
Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.0
This is the new long term stable branch. This branch will only see bug fixes and no new features.
This release incorporates all changes from the 2.1 series including these from the release candidate 2.1.23:
- gpg: Reverted change done in 2.1.23 so that --no-auto-key-retrieve is again the default.
- Fixed a few minor bugs.
A detailed description of the changes in the 2.2 (formerly 2.1) branch can be found at https://gnupg.org/faq/whats-new-in-2.1.html.
- gpg: "gpg" is now installed as "gpg" and not anymore as "gpg2". If needed, the new configure option --enable-gpg-is-gpg2 can be used to revert this.
- gpg: Option --auto-key-locate "local,wkd" is now used by default. Note: this enables keyserver and Web Key Directory operators to notice when you intend to encrypt to a mail address without having the key locally. This new behaviour will eventually make key discovery much easier and mostly automatic. Disable this by adding auto-key-locate local to your gpg.conf. [This description has been adjusted to include the above mentioned change in 2.2.0]
- agent: Option --no-grab is now the default. The new option --grab allows to revert this.
- gpg: New import option "show-only".
- gpg: New option --disable-dirmngr to entirely disable network access for gpg.
- gpg,gpgsm: Tweaked DE-VS compliance behaviour.
- New configure flag --enable-all-tests to run more extensive tests during "make check".
- gpgsm: The keygrip is now always printed in colon mode as documented in the man page.
- Fixed connection timeout problem under Windows.