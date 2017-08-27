Versie 12.30 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added new panel options and moved all panel related options to the same place (Options - Customize - Style and Fonts).

There are now 5 options to handle panel appearance and behavior.

Show captions in panel tabs.

Show images in panel tabs.

Show captions in hidden panels.

Show images in hidden panels.

Automatically open hidden panels on mouse hover.

Added new options to handle the appearance of main tabs. You can change the tab style and decide if the tabs should have captions and images.

Fixed the tab hints. They should display both caption and keyboard shortcut.

Fold node icons are now drawn using GDI+ vector graphics. This gives more control over appearance and colors.

Use the theme manager to change icons. Each icon can have two colors. The current margin line color, or a theme color version which is dark for light themes and light for dark themes.

The program now has its own exception catcher code. Whenever an exception occur - a detailed report is displayed with some program and system data and a stack trace. A screenshot of the active window is included as well.

You can save the bug report. It consist of two files. One text file, containing the bug report, and a screenshot JPEG file.

You can also send the bug report. The two bug report files are attached to the email sent.

The exception catcher code is used in both the debug and release version. The stack trace may not give as good results in the release version because of optimization, but it should be helpful nonetheless.

Added a context menu item to hide main, editor and user toolbar.

Added context menu items to export search results as plain text.

Added an option to set auto refresh state. You can use this to turn off auto refresh if you encounter issues with it.

When doing a replace a prompt window is displayed. If the button "Yes to all" is pressed the regular replace all function is used, instead of making a single replace at a time inside a loop.

This speeds up the replace and an abort window is displayed so you can halt the replace if you wish.