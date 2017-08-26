Foxit Software heeft versie 8.3.2 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook on-line in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. Sinds versie 8.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 8.3.2 Issues Addressed Fixed an issue where Foxit Reader PDF Printer in version 8.3.1 failed to print certain items normally.

Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-mode, it could be exposed to command injection vulnerability with abusing the app.launchURL JavaScript call to execute a local program. (ZDI-CAN-4724)

Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-Mode, it could be exposed to an Arbitrary File Write vulnerability with abusing the this.saveAs function call to drop a file to the local file system. (ZDI-CAN-4518)

Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-Mode, it could be exposed to an Arbitrary Write vulnerability with abusing the createDataObject function call to create arbitrary executable file in the local file system.

Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-Mode, it could be exposed to command injection vulnerability with abusing the xfa.host.gotoURL function call to open arbitrary executable file. (ZDI-CAN-5030) Version 8.3.1 New Feature and Improvements Easy and Secure File-sharing

Provides a plugin to share your file by generating a file link and sending it via email or to social media, under your full control by advanced settings to share content quickly, easily, and securely.

Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details. Version 8.3 New Feature and Improvements Enhanced comment management

Users can filter comments by author and status, and check the total number of comments in the Comment panel.

Add inline comments to PDF documents at a specified location to share and discuss with other users online.

The ConnectedPDF Review and ConnectedPDF Protection workflows have been redesigned to provide a better user experience in document review and protection.

