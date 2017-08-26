Foxit Software heeft versie 8.3.2 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook on-line in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. Sinds versie 8.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 8.3.2Issues Addressed
- Fixed an issue where Foxit Reader PDF Printer in version 8.3.1 failed to print certain items normally.
- Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-mode, it could be exposed to command injection vulnerability with abusing the app.launchURL JavaScript call to execute a local program. (ZDI-CAN-4724)
- Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-Mode, it could be exposed to an Arbitrary File Write vulnerability with abusing the this.saveAs function call to drop a file to the local file system. (ZDI-CAN-4518)
- Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-Mode, it could be exposed to an Arbitrary Write vulnerability with abusing the createDataObject function call to create arbitrary executable file in the local file system.
- Addressed a potential issue where when the application is not running in Safe-Reading-Mode, it could be exposed to command injection vulnerability with abusing the xfa.host.gotoURL function call to open arbitrary executable file. (ZDI-CAN-5030)
Version 8.3.1New Feature and Improvements
Issues Addressed
- Easy and Secure File-sharing
Provides a plugin to share your file by generating a file link and sending it via email or to social media, under your full control by advanced settings to share content quickly, easily, and securely.
- Some ease of use enhancements.
- Fixed some issues that could cause Foxit Reader launch slowly.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.
Version 8.3New Feature and Improvements
Issues Addressed
- Enhanced comment management
Users can filter comments by author and status, and check the total number of comments in the Comment panel.
- Add and share inline comments online
Add inline comments to PDF documents at a specified location to share and discuss with other users online.
- ConnectedPDF enhancements
The ConnectedPDF Review and ConnectedPDF Protection workflows have been redesigned to provide a better user experience in document review and protection.
- Some other user-friendly enhancements.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.