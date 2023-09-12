Foxit Software heeft versie 2023.2.0 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. Gebruik je de interne updatefunctie, vergeet dan niet het vinkje weg te halen voor het downloaden en installeren van PDF Editor. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements
Issues Addressed
- Integration with ChatGPT to make end users more productive
- Document Summaries - The OpenAI Summary service uses artificial intelligence to generate a concise and accurate summary of a given text input. It analyzes the content of the text and identifies the most important information to include in the summary, using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.
- Document Re-write - The OpenAI rewrite service uses machine learning to automatically paraphrase or rewrite text while maintaining its original meaning. This service is designed to help users generate new content from existing text, such as for content marketing, SEO, or simply to improve the clarity and readability of writing. This service is free up to 100 pages per user per month.
- AI Chatbot– The OpenAI chatbot service uses natural language processing (NLP) to provide users with detailed responses to their questions in real-time. This service is free up to 50 prompts/questions per user per day.
- Customizable skin and the refreshed look of the title bar
- Support the customization of the skin color to suit your preferences.
- Thicken the title bar (sits at the top of the window) and adjust the positions of the items (such as the Search box and File Name) displayed on it, to provide a familiar and intuitive user interface similar to the style of Microsoft 365.
- Improve the Fill & Sign feature by allowing customizing the color of drawn/typed signatures and symbols (i.e., checkmarks/cross marks/dots).
- Bookmark enhancements
- Search for bookmarks in PDFs using keywords to quickly find and navigate to the specific section.
- Set the default zoom level for pages when creating bookmarks in PDFs.
- Set and modify the appearances and actions of bookmarks in batch.
- Provide the “Level Up” and “Level Down” options to move bookmarks one level up or down exactly, to avoid the clumsy manual dragging.
- Easier work with comments
- Paste a comment at the same position on a different page as it is originally cut or copied from.
- Add more options in the Commenting preferences and optimize the display scheme for the floating toolbar and pop-up note, to help users work easier with comments.
- Rotate comments added by the Drawing tools at any angle.
- Measure the area of circular objects in PDF files.
- Use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to better display embedded web pages in the application.
- Fixed an issue where the uploading of the .admx and .adml files on Intune failed.
- Fixed an issue where the application crash could occur when opening a digitally signed document from File Explorer with a PDF already open in the application.
- Fixed an issue where opening a certain file encrypted by File Open would result in an error prompt.
- Fixed an issue where the filled-in text was compressed and justified left when users filled in form fields in a certain PDF.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.