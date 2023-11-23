Software-update: Foxit Reader 2023.3.0

Foxit PDF Reader logo (79 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 2023.3.0 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit Software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. Gebruik je de interne updatefunctie, vergeet dan niet het vinkje weg te halen voor het downloaden en installeren van PDF Editor. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements
  • Enhanced integration with ChatGPT to make end users more productive
    • Content Translation - Translating selected text into corresponding languages. Maximum 2000 characters per prompt, 50 prompts for free per user per day.
    • Document Q & A - Have a conversation with PDF and answer user questions based on PDF content. This service is free up to 50 prompts/questions per user per day.
    • Content Explanation - AI-powered feature that provides concise explanations and definitions for selected text.
    • Spelling and Grammar Correction - AI-powered feature that automatically detects and corrects spelling and grammar errors in your content.
    • More options are added to the existing AI features to help users better interact with the AI Assistant. Users can now specify tones (Formal, Professional, Funny, etc.) for text rewriting.
  • Foxit AI Chatbot
    AI-powered customer support tool that utilizes natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to understand user queries and respond with answers. This is particularly useful for assisting users in using a specific function or performing certain tasks in Foxit PDF Reader by providing step-by-step instructions based on Foxit resources, such as Foxit Knowledge Base.
  • Simplified eSign workflow (available in Foxit eSign Pro and Enterprise)
    • Maximize your document signing process by utilizing the bulk sending option to send a document to thousands of users simultaneously in just a few clicks.
    • Simplify the sending process by generating an online form from an existing template and distributing the online form via a link to users, allowing users to sign on any device connected to the internet.
    • Customize document branding by changing colors and adding logos to ensure and maintain your company’s brand continuity.
  • Enhanced protection with sensitivity labels using Microsoft Azure Information Protection (MSI package only)
    • Support User Defined Permissions (UDP) Labels to let users assign permissions when they apply the sensitivity labels to PDF files, granting users the desired flexibility within the scope of organization’s security policies to improve the productivity.
    • Organization administrator can configure Default Labeling and Mandatory Labeling policies to apply a default label pre-set by the administrator or require users to add a sensitivity label when saving PDF files.
  • Enhancements in PDF reviewing and commenting
    • Make or reply to comments on PDF files shared by Foxit PDF Editor in real time.
    • Rotate comments added by the Typewriter, Textbox, and Callout tools at any angle.
    • Optimize the display of floating toolbar for comments to improve the user experience.
  • View, navigate, measure, and comment on 3D content in glTF (GL Transmission Format) format in PDF documents.
  • Sign and verify digital signatures using the new Hash algorithms in compliance with ISO/TS 32001 and ISO/TS 32002.
  • Improve the accessibility features associated with keyboard shortcuts, button identifiers, and object focus to deliver a better user experience.
Issues Addressed
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Foxit Reader

Versienummer 2023.3.0.23028
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxit.com/downloads/#Foxit-Reader/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-11-2023 • 07:09

6

Bron: Foxit Software

Foxit PDF Reader

Reacties (6)

DeComponeur 23 november 2023 13:41
Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden.
Als je verplicht een account moet gebruiken is er dan nog steeds sprake van gratis? @Drobanir
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @DeComponeur23 november 2023 14:18
Ik heb het even geïnstalleerd. Er wordt inderdaad gevraagd om een account aan te maken (wat niets kost, dus ja, het is gratis), meer je kunt er gewoon voor kiezen om het niet te doen.
DeComponeur @Drobanir23 november 2023 14:56
Alles is relatief, zelfs gratis :z
Misschien is het de moeite waard om dat registreren er (voortaan) bij te zetten...
Registreer-woede is inmiddels op twee manieren uit te leggen :+
Het loopt echt wat uit de hand de laatste tijd. Niet alleen videocamera's en wifi versterkers maar ook omvormers en wasdrogers die eerst online moeten. Het is wachten op de eerste fiets die niet trapt zonder update en een boormachine app die bepaalt of er een gat kan worden gemaakt...
Registeren heeft ten doel een bedrag te(rug) verdienen van een consument, beetje sneu en vooral treurig. O-)
Cergorach @DeComponeur23 november 2023 19:02
Toch maar terug naar Adobe Reader? Er was een tijd dat Foxit Reader de betere oplossing was, maar dat is al heel lang niet meer zo. Of als je echt basic wil, SumatraPDF? ;)
Bender @Cergorach6 december 2023 14:28
Foxit Reader is een draak geworden, je moet inderdaad accounts aanmaken en kunt niet eenvoudig meer een handtekening zetten.
Peter-RX10 @DeComponeur1 december 2023 18:34
Nou, nu je het zegt, een slimme boor die zelf detecteert waar je kunt boren en met welke kracht je dat dan het beste doet, lijkt me zo gek nog niet :)

