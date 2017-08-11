Versie 17.4 van Kodi is in de maak en daarvan is nu een release candate verschenen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kodi v17.4 RC1: Just a bunch of fixes

It has been a while since we released 17.3 release where we fixed several issues. Now the time has come to do another where we tackled several more issues that were identified. Although we already moved on with development towards v18 we do take the time to fix issues for the current release when we can. To give these fixes a proper test run before we call it final we first want to make this release candidate available for the wider audience who might be facing some of these issues we have fixed.



Fixes done in this release: Potentially fix crashing on Windows due to an issue in Python

Potentially fix crashing on Windows when enabling zeroconf

Fix sporadic crash on Windows when installing or updating add-ons

Fix issue for users with reverse proxies attempting to forward websockets.

Fix possible issue if Linux distro uses system ffmpeg and cause black screen with 10-bit H.265

Properly throttle scraping music information online to prevent overloading the provider

Fix native keyboard on iOS 11

Fix potential crash on Android O loading App icons

Fix non showing Kodi banner on Android O

Fix potential crash on Android with certain keymaps

Fix wrong detection of VP6 and VP8 videocodec on Android

Update FFmpeg to 3.1.9

Set hard requirement to use FFmpeg 3.1.x only

Fix for Hangup when viewing recording and pressing next/previous

Fix merge scraped album type and label correctly with that derived from tags from music files