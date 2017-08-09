Versie 0.91.2 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. De belangrijkste verandering in versie 0.91 is de overschakeling naar Cairo, een opensource en crossplatform rendering-engine. Deze uitgave is van de volgende aantekeningen voorzien:

Development for the 0.92.2 release was focused primarily on fixing bugs and regressions. Among hundreds of code commits (see: here) are fixes that provide:

Better importing and exporting of EMF/WMF files, PDF/PDF+Latex documents, Visio Stencil files, and XML files

Greater stability during printing on Windows

Improved fill and stroke HSL color selection

Greater stability when reverting and saving files

Among noteworthy feature and usability improvements are:

An additional handle at the center of rectangles, circles/ellipses, and stars, to allow quick and accurate alignment of these shapes with other objects

A command line option for updating the file's DPI value that allows for easier processing of large file collections

Improvements to user-defined shortcuts, including the acceptance of previously restricted special characters

Complete release notes can be found here.