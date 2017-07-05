BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de door ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server en Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het integreren met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Share, BlackBerry Workspaces en BlackBerry 2FA. Enkele dagen geleden is BlackBerry UEM 12.6.3a verschenen met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen:
BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) v12.6.3a
If you have already installed BlackBerry UEM 12.6 MR3, you can disregard this maintenance release update. If you have downloaded but not installed BlackBerry UEM 12.6 MR3, install BlackBerry UEM 12.6 MR3a instead.
Note: UEM v12.6.3 is an update for v12.6, and v12.6.3 should be used for new installations and upgrades. Please review any Critical Advisories prior to installing BlackBerry UEM.
Note: the firewall requirements have changed, please see KB000036470 for more information.
Note: Please ensure you manually extract the zip file before running the executable. Please see KB000038912 for more information.
Caution: You must use installers designed for UEM to install BlackBerry Control and BlackBerry Proxy included in the download packages below. Use of standalone or prior Good Control and Good Proxy installers will not function with UEM.
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.6 MR3a
Installation, upgrade, and migration fixed issues
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.6 MR3
- If your organization’s environment included more than one Good Control server and you upgraded a Good Proxy server to BlackBerry UEM, the upgrade failed if the Good Proxy server’s primary Good Control server was not already upgraded and running. For more information see KB44771. (JI 2178154)
- BlackBerry Control could not configure a new BlackBerry Proxy server if another unconfigured BlackBerry Proxy server existed in the database with the name “NOT_REGISTERED”. For more information see KB39200. (JI 2156273)
Installation, upgrade, and migration fixed issues
Synchronization of Good Control with BlackBerry UEM fixed issues
- When you upgraded to BlackBerry UEM version 12.6, the db.properties file might have been overwritten and any mirroring settings in the file might have been lost. (JI 1656979)
User and device management fixed issues
- If you had only one policy set configured in Good Control, after the synchronization of Good Control with BlackBerry UEM was complete, the policy set was not synchronized with BlackBerry UEM. (JI 2155743)
- After the synchronization of Good Control with BlackBerry UEM was complete, if you were using Internet Explorer 11 when you opened the Managed devices page, BlackBerry Dynamics apps did not display. (JI 1678646)
- For BlackBerry Dynamics apps, hosted binary names displayed alongside BlackBerry Dynamics entitlement names after a sync between Good Control and BlackBerry UEM. (JI 1671642)
Management console fixed issues
- When you removed a binary for an app, a reconciliation rule was not triggered to remove the app from the device. (JI 2156286)
- A parse exception might have occurred on the BlackBerry UEM Core when it processed the installed application list from an iOS device. (JI 1687554)
- A null pointer exception might have occurred in the BlackBerry UEM Core while it processed a managed application configuration result sent from an iOS device. (JI 1683540)
- On an iOS device, when you selected the "Require device management to use BlackBerry Dynamics apps" option in the BlackBerry Dynamics profile, after a user had activated BlackBerry Access using an email address and activation key, and performed an MDM enrollment, when the user started BlackBerry Access, they were prompted for an email address and access key again. (JI 1684366)
- A null pointer exception occurred in the BlackBerry UEM Core when an iOS device queried BlackBerry UEM for available OS updates. (JI 1683479)
- When expired activation passwords existed in the database, they might have caused non-expired passwords to fail when a user tried to activate a device. (JI 1678237)
- After an upgrade of the BlackBerry UEM Client, the user had to accept the IBM Verse app license agreement and re-enter the password for the app. (JI 1535779)
- After you added an entitled app, when you navigated to the Apps page and clicked Update apps, the entitled apps that you added might not have displayed. (JI 2155571)
- When you created a BlackBerry Dynamics connectivity profile, if you clicked Add in the App servers section and selected a BlackBerry Dynamics app and clicked Save, when you clicked Add at the bottom of the profile page, an error message displayed. (JI 2148088)
- When you created a BlackBerry Dynamics profile, if you selected the "Require password when BB Dynamics apps start" option and you also set an app to be an Authentication delegate, no error message displayed. (JI 2143601)
- If your organization did not use a TLS connection, when you navigated to Settings > External integration > SMTP server, and set the Supported encryption type option to "Automatic detection of TLS support", when you clicked Test connection, an error displayed. (JI 1696396)
- If you used Microsoft Edge to log in to the management console, you might not have been able to use drop-down lists to select options. (JI 1689423)
- When you were on the Apps page, if you tapped on a BlackBerry Dynamics app to view the app details, an error message displayed that stated no app details were available. (JI 1681445)
- On the Infrastructure page, the incorrect version numbers displayed for the BlackBerry Control service and the BlackBerry Proxy service. (JI 1681317)
- After adding an entitlement for a custom BlackBerry Dynamics app, you could not manage the app until the app source files had been uploaded. (JI 1671706)
- You could not save any changes to a company directory if any of your domain controllers were unavailable. (JI 1620572)