Software-update: NetSetMan 4.4.1

Door , 0 reacties

NetSetMan logo (75 pix) Ilja Herlein heeft versie 4.4.1 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. De changelog laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New:
  • AutoSwitch Option: "Automatically switch to the WiFi access point with the strongest signal (10% tolerance) of the current SSID"
Fixed:
  • Closing running instances during setup failed in rare cases
  • Reading current settings for Gateway and DNS auto/static
  • Third-party VPN Client recognition failed for x64 clients
  • Missing Shrew Soft VPN Client profiles with a dot in their name
  • Some special characters in printer names weren't displayed correctly
  • Wrong connection speed displayed in certain constellations
  • AutoSwitch LAN/WiFi switcher now ignores manual NIC state changes
  • If Windows reinstalls a NIC after a Windows or driver update, the old NIC references will now automatically be replaced with the new ones

Versienummer 4.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website NetSetMan
Download http://www.netsetman.com/netsetman.exe
Bestandsgrootte 4,23MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Update-historie

