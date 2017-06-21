Ilja Herlein heeft versie 4.4.1 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. De changelog laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New: AutoSwitch Option: "Automatically switch to the WiFi access point with the strongest signal (10% tolerance) of the current SSID" Fixed: Closing running instances during setup failed in rare cases

Reading current settings for Gateway and DNS auto/static

Third-party VPN Client recognition failed for x64 clients

Missing Shrew Soft VPN Client profiles with a dot in their name

Some special characters in printer names weren't displayed correctly

Wrong connection speed displayed in certain constellations

AutoSwitch LAN/WiFi switcher now ignores manual NIC state changes

If Windows reinstalls a NIC after a Windows or driver update, the old NIC references will now automatically be replaced with the new ones