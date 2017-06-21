Draytek heeft voor zijn Vigor 2120-series routers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze routers beschikken over vier gigabit-ethernetlanpoorten en één gigabit-ethernetwanpoort. Daarnaast kan de router twee vpn-tunnels opzetten. Verder is er de keuze om de Vigor 2120 zonder wirelessmogelijkheden te nemen of te kiezen voor de Vigor 2120n-plus, die ook 802.11n aanbiedt. Het versienummer is aangeland bij 3.8.4 en voorzien van de volgende veranderingen:

New Features Support IPv6 RIPng (WAN >> Internet Access >> IPv6).

Support firewall configuration backup and restore. (Firewall >> General Setup).

Support unique 'Self-Signed' certificate & private key for HTTPS (System Maintenance >> Self-Signed Certificate).

Support separated schedule for each SSID.

Support brute force protection for router login (System Maintenance >> Management).

Support detailed information for modem support list (USB Application >> Modem Support List).

Support multi-language Wireless SSID.

Support LAN to LAN SSL VPN.

Support wireless 2.4G & 5G airtime fairness (Wireless LAN (2.4GHz) >> Airtime Fairness, Wireless LAN (5GHz) >> Airtime Fairness).

Support wireless band steering (Wireless LAN (2.4GHz) >> Band Steering).

Support WAN1 wireless 5G station mode (WAN >> General Setup >> WAN1).

Support IPv4 Hardware NAT function (Hardware Acceleration>>Setup). Improvement Improved: Support USB dongle, D-Link DWM-222 (H/W Ver: A1) with PPP mode.

Improved: Add WAN IP Alias option of the NTP client. (System Maintenance >> Time and Date).

Improved: Add Option to Disable TLS 1.0 (System Maintenance >> Management).

Improved: Support wireless country code configuration (Wireless LAN >> Advanced Setting).

Improved: Support VPN SHA2 algorithm.

Improved: Add MS-CHAPv2 Only option for Dial-In PPP Authentication.

Improved: Improved VPN performance for iOS.

Improved: Add WAN IP Alias option in Ping through of Diagnostics >>Ping Diagnostics web user interface.

Improved: Add Comment option in Wireless LAN (2.4G & 5G)>>Access Control List web user interface.

Improved: Add CLI commands to configure IPsec Phase2 Proposal.

Improved: Modify the filename format for the configuration backup.

Improved: Certificates generated / signed in Certificate Management can be used by SHA-256.

Improved: TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher can be disabled.

Improved: Support 3G dongle D-Link DWM-156 (hardware version A7) in DHCP mode.

Improved: Improve the file name of the configuration backup file which is created by the icon on top menu bar.

Improved: Prevent FTP Bounce Attack.

Corrected: WPS did not work with WAN2 wireless 2.4GHz mode.

Corrected: IP address could be set the same as Gateway IP address on WAN interface.

Corrected: Could not read data from USB disk connected to Vigor router.

Corrected: Login failed when the password length of Administrator Local User was over 15 characters.

Corrected: DMZ Host could not be set by VigorACS.

Corrected: Firewall General Setup could not be set by VigorACS.

Corrected: System Maintenance could not be set by VigorACS.

Corrected: Customize default configuration could not be set by MPUU.

Corrected: Bandwidth Limit could not work when LAN was in Routing mode.

Corrected: Router reboot while using the domain name on Syslog server address.

Corrected: Router reboot while SMB traffic passed through PPTP/L2TP VPN tunnel.

Corrected: DNSSEC caused router reboot.

Corrected: TR-069 Port set with 8069 was opened regardless of Access List.

Corrected: Wireless LAN could not work after recovering from Schedule force down.

Corrected: Mirrored ports of LAN Port Mirror did not match physical ports.

Corrected: Router might hang after setting CNAME of LAN DNS.