Firmware-update: Draytek Vigor 2120 3.8.4

Draytek heeft voor zijn Vigor 2120-series routers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze routers beschikken over vier gigabit-ethernetlanpoorten en één gigabit-ethernetwanpoort. Daarnaast kan de router twee vpn-tunnels opzetten. Verder is er de keuze om de Vigor 2120 zonder wirelessmogelijkheden te nemen of te kiezen voor de Vigor 2120n-plus, die ook 802.11n aanbiedt. Het versienummer is aangeland bij 3.8.4 en voorzien van de volgende veranderingen:

New Features
  • Support IPv6 RIPng (WAN >> Internet Access >> IPv6).
  • Support firewall configuration backup and restore. (Firewall >> General Setup).
  • Support unique 'Self-Signed' certificate & private key for HTTPS (System Maintenance >> Self-Signed Certificate).
  • Support separated schedule for each SSID.
  • Support brute force protection for router login (System Maintenance >> Management).
  • Support detailed information for modem support list (USB Application >> Modem Support List).
  • Support multi-language Wireless SSID.
  • Support LAN to LAN SSL VPN.
  • Support wireless 2.4G & 5G airtime fairness (Wireless LAN (2.4GHz) >> Airtime Fairness, Wireless LAN (5GHz) >> Airtime Fairness).
  • Support wireless band steering (Wireless LAN (2.4GHz) >> Band Steering).
  • Support WAN1 wireless 5G station mode (WAN >> General Setup >> WAN1).
  • Support IPv4 Hardware NAT function (Hardware Acceleration>>Setup).
Improvement
  • Improved: Support USB dongle, D-Link DWM-222 (H/W Ver: A1) with PPP mode.
  • Improved: Add WAN IP Alias option of the NTP client. (System Maintenance >> Time and Date).
  • Improved: Add Option to Disable TLS 1.0 (System Maintenance >> Management).
  • Improved: Support wireless country code configuration (Wireless LAN >> Advanced Setting).
  • Improved: Support VPN SHA2 algorithm.
  • Improved: Add MS-CHAPv2 Only option for Dial-In PPP Authentication.
  • Improved: Improved VPN performance for iOS.
  • Improved: Add WAN IP Alias option in Ping through of Diagnostics >>Ping Diagnostics web user interface.
  • Improved: Add Comment option in Wireless LAN (2.4G & 5G)>>Access Control List web user interface.
  • Improved: Add CLI commands to configure IPsec Phase2 Proposal.
  • Improved: Modify the filename format for the configuration backup.
  • Improved: Certificates generated / signed in Certificate Management can be used by SHA-256.
  • Improved: TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher can be disabled.
  • Improved: Support 3G dongle D-Link DWM-156 (hardware version A7) in DHCP mode.
  • Improved: Improve the file name of the configuration backup file which is created by the icon on top menu bar.
  • Improved: Prevent FTP Bounce Attack.
  • Corrected: WPS did not work with WAN2 wireless 2.4GHz mode.
  • Corrected: IP address could be set the same as Gateway IP address on WAN interface.
  • Corrected: Could not read data from USB disk connected to Vigor router.
  • Corrected: Login failed when the password length of Administrator Local User was over 15 characters.
  • Corrected: DMZ Host could not be set by VigorACS.
  • Corrected: Firewall General Setup could not be set by VigorACS.
  • Corrected: System Maintenance could not be set by VigorACS.
  • Corrected: Customize default configuration could not be set by MPUU.
  • Corrected: Bandwidth Limit could not work when LAN was in Routing mode.
  • Corrected: Router reboot while using the domain name on Syslog server address.
  • Corrected: Router reboot while SMB traffic passed through PPTP/L2TP VPN tunnel.
  • Corrected: DNSSEC caused router reboot.
  • Corrected: TR-069 Port set with 8069 was opened regardless of Access List.
  • Corrected: Wireless LAN could not work after recovering from Schedule force down.
  • Corrected: Mirrored ports of LAN Port Mirror did not match physical ports.
  • Corrected: Router might hang after setting CNAME of LAN DNS.
Versienummer 3.8.4
Releasestatus Final
Website Draytek
Download https://www.draytek.com/en/download/firmware/vigor2120-series/
Licentietype Freeware
