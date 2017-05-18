Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Joomla!, submitter: jelle810

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7.1 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.1 zijn enkele kleine fouten en diverse als kritiek aangemerkte beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

What's in 3.7.1?

Joomla! 3.7.1 is released to address a critical security issue as well as several bugs.

Security Issues Fixed Bug Fixes
  • Fixed attribute checks in the new calendar #15573
  • Inject the JInput dependency into the session handler #15605
  • Fix b/c break in JMenuItem #15553
  • Fix article ordering in the backend #15655
  • Fix milliseconds handling in for PHP Versions lower to 7.1.0 #15853
  • Fixing JFilterInput adding byte offsets to character offset #15966
  • Redirection fails on multiple status values produced by old FOF2 Extensions #15738
  • Remove empty locked cache file if callback function terminate process #15592
  • Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Please see the documentation wiki for FAQ’s regarding the 3.7.1 release.

Joomla! 3.0 dashboard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL
