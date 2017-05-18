Versie 3.7.1 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.1 zijn enkele kleine fouten en diverse als kritiek aangemerkte beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Joomla! 3.7.1 is released to address a critical security issue as well as several bugs.

High Priority - Core - SQL Injection (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0) More information »

Fixed attribute checks in the new calendar #15573

Inject the JInput dependency into the session handler #15605

Fix b/c break in JMenuItem #15553

Fix article ordering in the backend #15655

Fix milliseconds handling in for PHP Versions lower to 7.1.0 #15853

Fixing JFilterInput adding byte offsets to character offset #15966

Redirection fails on multiple status values produced by old FOF2 Extensions #15738

Remove empty locked cache file if callback function terminate process #15592

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Please see the documentation wiki for FAQ’s regarding the 3.7.1 release.