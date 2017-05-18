Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 18 mei 2017 13:40, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Racket, submitter: begintmeta

Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan er ook gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 6.9 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging: