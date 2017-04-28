Cookies op Tweakers

6 reacties
Bron: Synology

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac en RT2600ac routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Compatibility and Installation
  • Changed VPN implementation from Openswan to Libreswan.
What's new
  • You can now determine to enable/disable MU-MIMO.
  • Added support for Wireless Repeater mode (RT2600ac only).
  • Added support for Website History in Traffic Monitor.
  • You can now customize DNS server address in Guest Network.
  • Upgraded DPI signature
  • Added support for Bing and Youtube in SafeSearch.
  • Added support for USB tethering from Android device.
  • System Information is now available in Control Panel.
  • You can now customize web-filter block page.
  • Added support for more 3G/LTE dongles.
  • Signal and cell site information is now available in 3G/LTE.
  • You can now edit default policy in Parental Control.
  • You can now set up Reboot Schedule.
  • You can now customize login page.
Fixed issues
  • Fixed an issue where 2.4GHz Wi-Fi might fail to keep its bandwidth on 40 MHz.
  • Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi might not work on the correct channel in certain countries/regions.
  • Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi password in hexadecimal format might fail to be saved in WPA/WPA2 mode.
  • Fixed an issue where an abnormal amount of unknown domains and countries might display in Traffic Report.
  • Fixed an issue where SRM might fail to access Internet when LAN and the Secondary WAN use the same subnet.
  • Fixed an issue where the performance might be affected when some LAN ports are connecting to 100Mbps devices.
  • Fixed an issue where the secondary WAN interface might display as disabled when OpenVPN connection is used.
  • Fixed an issue where IPTV service might fail to work through certain ISP.
  • Fixed an issue where SMB service might fail to work properly.
  • Fixed an issue where drag-and-drop might fail to function properly with Firefox 52.
  • Fixed an issue where the primary WAN interface might fail to work properly when VPN connection is enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where the default gateway might not be updated when a DHCP client has not received DNS information.
  • Fixed an issue where IPv6 connection might fail to be established.
  • Fixed an issue where the NAS device under Synology Router might fail to use QuickConnect to connect to IPv6 network through 6to4 tunnel.
  • Fixed an issue where Interface Check might fail to send PING packets.
  • Fixed an issue where devices on LAN might fail to connect via PPPoE when PPPoE Relay is enabled on Synology Router.
  • Fixed an issue where SafeSearch might fail to work on Windows 10.
Known Issues and Limitations
  • VPN Plus Server must be updated to version 1.1.0 or above to be compatible with SRM 1.1.4.
  • Wireless Repeater Mode will be changed to Bridge Mode when the configuration is restored to a Synology Router running SRM earlier than version 1.1.4.
  • Additional client device will display on the parental router of a wireless repeater.
  • Client devices which are wirelessly connected to the repeater will display as wired ones on the parental router.
CVE Security Updates
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding TCPDump (CVE-2016-7922, CVE-2016-7923, CVE-2016-7924, CVE-2016-7925, CVE-2016-7926, CVE-2016-7927, CVE-2016-7928, CVE-2016-7929, CVE-2016-7930, CVE-2016-7931, CVE-2016-7932, CVE-2016-7933, CVE-2016-7934, CVE-2016-7935, CVE-2016-7936, CVE-2016-7937, CVE-2016-7938, CVE-2016-7939, CVE-2016-7940, CVE-2016-7973, CVE-2016-7974, CVE-2016-7975, CVE-2016-7983, CVE-2016-7984, CVE-2016-7985, CVE-2016-7986, CVE-2016-7992, CVE-2016-7993, CVE-2016-8574, CVE-2016-8575, CVE-2017-5202, CVE-2017-5203, CVE-2017-5204, CVE-2017-5205, CVE-2017-5341, CVE-2017-5342, CVE-2017-5482, CVE-2017-5483, CVE-2017-5484, CVE-2017-5485,CVE-2017-5486)
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2017-2636, CVE-2017-6348, CVE-2017-6345, CVE-2017-6353, CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2016-7910, CVE-2016-7911, CVE-2017-6074, CVE-2017-5986, CVE-2016-10208, CVE-2016-10088).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Imagemagick (CVE-2016-10144, CVE-2016-10145, CVE-2017-5506, CVE-2017-5507, CVE-2017-5508, CVE-2016-10146, CVE-2017-5509, CVE-2017-5510, CVE-2017-5511)
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding FFmpeg (CVE-2017-5024, CVE-2017-5025, CVE-2016-10190, CVE-2016-10191, CVE-2016-10192).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding OpenSSL (CVE-2017-3731, CVE-2017-3732, CVE-2016-7055).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding XML (CVE-2016-4658, CVE-2016-5131).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Glibc (CVE-2015-8982).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding cURL (CVE-2016-9586)
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding PHPMailer (CVE-2016-10033)
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding PNG (CVE-2016-10087)
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Linux system daemon (CVE-2016-10156)

Synology RT1900ac en RT2600ac

Versienummer 1.1.4 build 6509
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download/RT1900ac
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (6)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Modems en routers
Synology

Reacties (6)

-1606+10+20+30Ongemodereerd5
0 devil-strike
28 april 2017 13:13
Zo is gewoon 1 grote lek die router als je zo die CVE Security Updates ziet.
Reageer
0 Da.Rock
@devil-strike28 april 2017 13:18
Ik denk dat het juist goed is dat ze er wat mee doen. Dat je bij veel andere merken niks hoort over de vulnerabilities, betekent niet dat ze er niet zijn.
Reageer
0 devil-strike
@Da.Rock28 april 2017 13:19
OH zo bedoel ik het ook niet, maar zo veel in 1 x is toch wel opmerkelijk, bij andere die updates uitbrengen zijn het er maar vaak 2 of 3.
Reageer
0 Bor

@devil-strike28 april 2017 13:20
Of juist niet. De CVE kwetsbaarheden zijn immers nu gefixed. Een van de voordelen van Synology is de goede update procedure en ondersteuning. Routers van andere leveranciers zullen in veel gevallen ook kwetsbaar zijn maar daar is het lang niet altijd vanzelfsprekend dat een issue wordt gefixed. Daarbij zijn sommige CVE's van toepassing op packages die je op de router kunt draaien lijkt het. Andere routers kennen deze functionaliteit veelal niet.
Reageer
0 Bor

28 april 2017 13:18
Er loopt op het forum een topic over de Synology routers waar o.a. deze update ook besproken is:

[Ervaringen] Synology router RT1900ac
Reageer
0 abusimbal
28 april 2017 13:19
Mooie update, vooral deze:
Signal and cell site information is now available in 3G/LTE
Added support for USB tethering from Android device
Reageer


