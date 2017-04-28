Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 4 reacties
Bron: AMD, submitter: Dr1ftK1ng

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer voor het spel Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III en moet verder enkele problemen verhelpen.

Support For
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
    Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)
Fixed Issues
  • Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI scaling.
  • Battlefield1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX 11.
  • HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect: Andromeda on the latest Windows 10 Creators Edition update.
  • Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
  • Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
  • Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect technology system configurations.
Known Issues
  • HDTV displays may intermittently lose signal on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products when connected over HDMI.
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare may experience a game hang when performing a task switch.
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
  • The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
  • Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications in multi display system configurations. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
  • Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
  • Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive

Versienummer 17.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/kb-articles/Pages/Radeon-Software-Crimson-ReLive-Edition-17.4.4-Release-Notes.aspx
Bestandsgrootte 392,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (4)

-1404+11+20+30Ongemodereerd3
+1 holhuizen
28 april 2017 10:02
Leuke update. de lijst met bugs word steeds korter :)

Wat ik echt graag had gezien is een update voor playerunknown's battlegrounds ! Er kan nog veel verbeterd worden voor die game. Er zijn nu veel artifacts , de game loopt niet echt stabiel en de fps zou nog wel kunnen verbeteren!
0 MrNiceDonovan
@holhuizen28 april 2017 10:04
Maar ligt dat niet eerder aan de game zelf? artifacts in huizen kan je weghalen door de shadow settings op laag te zetten. En de devs hebben gezegd dat ze zelf hard aan het werk zijn om de game stabieler te laten werken!
0 Nickvdd
@holhuizen28 april 2017 10:06
Ligt meer aan de game dan aan de drivers, beide H1Z1 en Battlegrounds zijn super buggy en drivers zullen daar niet heel veel aan kunnen veranderen.
0 holhuizen
@Nickvdd28 april 2017 10:12
Het ligt idd aan de game zelf , voor het overgrote deel.
Echter niet alle gebruikers ervaren de zelfde texture artifacts ( zo zie ik in de meeste YouTube filmpjes van de game er maar weinig) Helaas lijkt het probleem meer voor te komen bij AMD ( bijna al mijn vrienden met een AMD gpu hebben er last van) dus op dat gebied is zonder twijfel wat te verbeteren door middel van een goede driver voor game :)

http://forums.playbattleg...boxesshadow-bugartifacts/
om maar een voorbeeld te geven :)
