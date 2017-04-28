AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer voor het spel Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III en moet verder enkele problemen verhelpen.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)
Known Issues
- Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI scaling.
- Battlefield1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX 11.
- HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect: Andromeda on the latest Windows 10 Creators Edition update.
- Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
- Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
- Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect technology system configurations.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- HDTV displays may intermittently lose signal on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products when connected over HDMI.
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare may experience a game hang when performing a task switch.
- Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications in multi display system configurations. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
- Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
- Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.