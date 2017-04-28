Versie 0.86 van XnViewMP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en OS X, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnViewMP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en OS X; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. Sinds versie 0.84 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changelog 0.86:
Changelog 0.85:
- 1194: [Bug] Long delay to create folder tree on Windows 10 Creator Update
- 1193: [Bug] Custom button in edit mode - more info.
- 1192: [New] Clip Studio support - more info.
- 1190: [Bug] Not all GPS fields - more info.
- 1189: [Bug] Fullscreen (edit mode) => browser not restored correctly - more info.
- 1188: [Bug] IPTC & labels - more info.
- 1187: [Bug] JPEG crash - more info.
- 1186: [Bug] CMYK image default profile - more info.
- 1185: [Bug] Menu & settings too large - more info.
- 1184: [Bug] X3F with only embedded JPEG
- 1183: [Bug] RGBA bilinear resize (halo) - more info.
- 1182: [New] OpenEXR last version
- 1180: [New] LIBPNG 1.6.29
- 1179: [New] LCMS 2.8
- 1178: [New] ZLIB 1.2.11
- 1177: [New] WebP 0.6.0
- 1176: [New] SQLite 3.18.0
- 1175: [Bug] Windows with DPI scaling: Bad quality for image shown at 100%
- 1174: [Bug] No more GIF animation - more info.
- 1173: [New] -noDpiScaling to disable DPi scaling on HiDPI device
- 1172: [Bug] ContactSheet: header not visible
- 0114: [New] Create contact sheet
- 1052: [New] TWAIN 32bits support in 64bits
- 1082: [New] Shortcuts setting in 2 separate list
- 1087: [New] Template filename in Import&sort dialog - more info.
- 1072: [New] Context menu of tree pane: Order of menu items - more info.
- 1070: [New] UNC expand in folder tree - more info.
- 1063: [New] Keep Histogram/grid/info state when view tab is closed - more info.
- 1148: [New] Draw: Del key to remove item - more info.
- 1040: [New] MacOSX drag&drop -> Move instead of Copy - more info.
- 1159: [New] Read/Write settings in global settings dialog
- 1158: [New] Linux: copy and paste - more info.
- 0490: [New] Filename in statusbar not elided - more info.
- 1117: [New] Ask again message in dialog box - more info.
- 1115: [New] useQtAV instead of videoMode setting
- 1114: [New] Icons for "Uncolored" and "Uncolored (Next image)" - more info.
- 1141: [New] Shortcuts for page navigation - more info.
- 1107: [New] Click on favorites star does nothing - more info.
- 1097: [New] Menu entry "View»Info pane»Show" missing - more info.
- 1095: [New] Custom filter - more info.
- 0738: [New] Selection save/restore
- 1169: [Bug] Drag&Drop in file list copies file in detail view - more info.
- 1168: [Bug] "Fullscreen" not disabled for non-image files - more info.
- 1164: [Bug] Setting "Folder of Thumbnail database" is not kept - more info.
- 1163: [Bug] PAM format - more info.
- 1162: [Bug] Issues on HiDPi screen
- 1161: [Bug] Change timestamp: UI change when toggling checkbox - more info.
- 1160: [Bug] Update catalogue from files causes heavy disk access - more info.
- 0686: [Bug] Date problem - more info.
- 1157: [Bug] Severe bug: photo overwritten without warning - more info.
- 1156: [Bug] Linux: dot in folder name -> saveas bug - more info.
- 0902: [Bug] Issues on Retina screen - more info.
- 1155: [Bug] Resizing to large image fails silently - more info.
- 1154: [Bug] Print -> Captions - more info.
- 1153: [Bug] MacOS: Draw function generates unexpected crash & quits - more info.
- 1152: [Bug] Search function - possible memory leak - more info.
- 0641: [Bug] Sort by Aperture/Focal/Shutter - more info.
- 1151: [Bug] Category Set: Can't remove category - more info.
- 1150: [Bug] Copy & Paste of folder pastes as subfolder - more info.
- 1149: [Bug] Tiff compression - more info.
- 1103: [Bug] MacOSX: delete folder - not moved in trash can
- 1102: [Bug] Setup wizard - XnView folder by default
- 1146: [Bug] Batch convert, Same filename in hotfolder unrecognized after first run - more info.
- 1145: [Bug] USB stick not detected - more info.
- 1144: [Bug] Draw tool: No consecutive text drawing - more info.
- 1143: [Bug] Page Numbers wrong when Thumb Printout - more info.
- 0950: [Bug] Different ratio X/Y - more info.
- 1122: [Bug] Browser: Change filter doesn't update statusbar - more info.
- 1140: [Bug] Batch rename thumbnail enlarges constantly - more info.
- 1139: [Bug] Wait cursor in "JPG lossless" warning message box - more info.
- 1138: [Bug] Format colors isn't working - more info.
- 0890: [Bug] Pan tool problem - more info.
- 1137: [Bug] Set selection ratio - more info.
- 1136: [Bug] Changing theme doesn't update XnView - more info.
- 1135: [Bug] 'Auto play (video)' option doesn't affect current tab - more info.
- 1134: [Bug] Updater logic - version compare logic typo - more info.
- 1133: [Bug] Shortcut Alt+Enter doesn't open properties - more info.
- 1132: [Bug] Disable dropdown while in crop mode - more info.
- 0157: [Bug] Drag&drop in GPS pane - more info.
- 1131: [Bug] Cropping is a bit off - more info.
- 1130: [Bug] Kolor Crash reporter: Upload enabled after deletion - more info.
- 1129: [Bug] Kolor Crash reporter: Upload button remains enabled - more info.
- 1128: [Bug] Deleting files in fullscreen mode deleted all folders - more info.
- 1127: [Bug] Categories on folder - more info.
- 1126: [Bug] Category filter & base path - more info.
- 1125: [Bug] Selection: 'W' key doesn't always swap - more info.
- 1124: [Bug] No backup for lossless operations - more info.
- 1123: [Bug] JPEG lossless cropping is completely off - more info.
- 1121: [Bug] Some context menu items unavailable after making copy - more info.
- 1118: [Bug] Selection: Swapping h/w doesn't update status - more info.
- 1120: [Bug] Many disk accesses when canceling ITPC/IIM dialog - more info.
- 1119: [Bug] Batch convert: ZIP files without .zip extension - more info.
- 1116: [Bug] Folder filter should update when we change the folder - more info.
- 1113: [Bug] Incorrect volume reading after restart when vol at 0 - more info.
- 1112: [Bug] Category filter: Deselecting doesn't deselect children - more info.
- 1111: [Bug] Searching twice returns no results - more info.
- 1110: [Bug] Viewer: Selection lost when moving selection - more info.
- 1109: [Bug] Tagging files by checking them causes strange behavior - more info.
- 1105: [Bug] Always "Folder" after hiding data pane - posting.php?p=138489
- 1108: [Bug] # of object(s) selected doesn't clear properly - more info.
- 1106: [Bug] .XnViewSort never shown - more info.
- 1104: [Bug] Toolbar Command "Show" gone after adding and removing - more info.
- 1101: [Bug] View»Data pane»Show unhides Folder tree - more info.
- 1077: [Bug] Titlebar no longer hidden when switching mode - more info.
- 1100: [Bug] ":\ not allowed in windows filename - more info.
- 1099: [Bug] Viewer: "Page" in context menu not disabled - more info.
- 1010: [Bug] Tree & browser sync issue - more info.
- 1011: [Bug] Tree order - more info.
- 1094: [Bug] Capture is not capturing the cursor - more info.
- 1073: [Bug] Folder tree not updated when deleting folder - more info.
- 1093: [Bug] "Show Alpha" doesn't toggle using "M" key - more info.
- 1092: [Bug] can't remember auto image size in fullscreen - more info.
- 1091: [Bug] Binary image zoom-in glitch - more info.
- 1090: [Bug] Rating & Label not export in XMP Sidecar automatically - more info.
- 1089: [Bug] Check for orphaned files/directories can wipe catalog info - more info.
- 1088: [Bug] Category/rating cannot be used in create file listing
- 1086: [Bug] Fullscreen - Crazy Info Panel - more info.
- 1085: [Bug] Browser: Filter by»Custom always checked - more info.
- 0958: [Bug] Grid always selected in crop mode - more info.
- 1084: [Bug] Fullscreen - No Crop Menu - more info.
- 1080: [Bug] Switching mode: Only middle-doubleclick switches - more info.
- 1078: [Bug] Copy to/Move to: Double-click on folder triggers - more info.
- 1075: [Bug] Settings not saved in argument INI - more info.
- 1074: [Bug] Export - Quality value not visible for WebP - more info.
- 1071: [Bug] 'Tag' filter show always all files - more info.
- 1069: [Bug] Moving files messes up categories & base path- more info.
- 1065: [Bug] Crash when zooming out small image using grid - more info.
- 1066: [Bug] .JP_ image deleted in JPEG lossless transformation - more info.
- 1064: [Bug] File size&name not updated in statusbar - more info.
- 1062: [Bug] Rename dialog template - more info.
- 1061: [Bug] Video play/pause - more info.
- 1060: [Bug] Filelist: 2 slashes - more info.