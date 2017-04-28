Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 3 reacties
Bron: Corel

WinZip logo (75 pix) Corel heeft versie 21.5 van zijn archiveringsprogramma WinZip uitgebracht. WinZip was vroeger een veel gezien programma op de pc, maar met de ingebakken zip-ondersteuning in Windows en concurrentie van programma's als WinRAR en 7-Zip is de populariteit al een tijdje tanende. Het programma is in twee verschillende versies te krijgen, namelijk Standard en Pro. De onderlinge verschillen worden op deze pagina helder uit de doeken gedaan. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 21.5 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Replace Zip Files with their Content
    Quickly and easily unzip a group of Zip files and replace them with their native files.
  • Create a split Zip file from Explorer
    Easily distribute large Zip files without worrying about timeouts or failed uploads/downloads. This convenient feature creates a multi-part zip file for easier distribution.
  • Automatic computer shutdown
    For added security, you can now have WinZip shut down your computer for you after running an automatic backup. - Pro and Enterprise only.
  • Files Pane tabs
    Files Pane tabs let you open, view and manage different folders at the same time, instead of having to use multiple Windows Explorer windows. Conveniently see local, network and cloud-based folders, and just drag and drop files from one tab to another to copy them.
  • Folder Trees
    The Folder Trees option of the Files Pane lets you see and navigate through your combined computer, network and cloud folder layout, making folder selection quick and easy.
  • Keep track of the files you share with ZipShare
    Whether you share files from WinZip or ZipShare, you can now easily keep track of which files you have shared. And, you can use either ZipShare or another cloud service for storing shared files. With the Shared Files dashboard in the Files pane, you can see and manage shared files from WinZip. See a list of shared files (even files you shared on ZipShare), open and view shared files, share files again or remove shared files.
  • Access all your accounts
    If you have work and personal accounts on the same cloud or IM services, now you can add and access all of them in WinZip. You no longer need to log in and out depending on which accounts you want to use. Add up to 16 accounts, give them unique names to distinguish them and enjoy easy access to your files for any of the many services supported by WinZip 21. - Pro and Enterprise only.
  • Combined Address Book
    Now you can handily select recipients by name as well as email address when you email and share directly from WinZip’s internal emailer to any of your contacts with the new Combined Address Book. Add contact information from your email accounts, multiple social media services and local contact directories so you no longer need to go outside WinZip to find the address you need.
  • Create individual Zip files for streamlined sharing
    Sometimes you want to access just one file in a large, multi-file Zip. With WinZip 21, you have the flexibility to move selected files to individual zip files with optional encryption. That means you no longer need to download an entire Zip when using your phone to access files in the cloud, you can simply download the individual zip file that you need.
  • Send What feature
    Share all or only the selected files you want to send with this handy feature. Once you review or change the contents of your Zip and click Send selected files, you can choose whether to send individually selected files or the entire Zip.
  • Share Converted files
    Avoid added clutter by sharing files without having to save them first. Previously, when using WinZip’s conversion options, like converting to PDF or adding watermarks, you would need to overwrite the existing file or save the converted file, then find, share and delete it. Now, simply share your converted file by email, IM, social media or the clipboard and the temporary file is deleted after sharing.
  • Files Pane Swipe
    Easily expand or revert the Files Pane just by swiping.
  • Add a Network Location
    Now you can access a network location from another domain without leaving WinZip. Any network you have access to can be added to the WinZip Files Pane, even if it is not included in the list of available networks in Windows under the Network folder.
  • See image information in the Preview Pane
    Get all the information you need about an image, right in WinZip 21. Click the new Image Information button in the Preview Pane to view a dialog that includes height, width, pixels per inch, pixel depth/colors, file size and more. - Pro and Enterprise only
Enhanced
  • MP3 Compression
    Keep more music on your phone or on a cloud service, or share playlists more easily, with enhanced lose-less MP3 compression. WinZip 21 compresses your MP3 files by 15 – 20% on average with no loss in quality thanks to the enhanced Zipx format.
  • Link sharing from the cloud
    With just a click, easily share a link to files and folders in your cloud services. Share your link by email, IM, social media or the Clipboard.

WinZip 19.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 21.5 build 12480
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Corel
Download http://www.winzip.com/win/en/downwz.html
Licentietype Shareware
0 Panzer_V
28 april 2017 15:53
Ze houden keurig vast aan het twee keer per jaar updaten van de software. Iedere oktober en iedere mei ongeveer.

Zal later deze week wel een mailtje krijgen met de upgradelink.

Ik vind Winzip zeer fijne software en ben gebruiker van het eerste uur :) En ja, ik weet dat er legio alternatieven zijn....maar voor mij werkt Winzip gewoon prima :)
0 Cascade
28 april 2017 16:05
Voor de liefhebbers; WinZip 21 Standard is in de aanbieding op Humble Bundle https://www.humblebundle.com/happy-pc-software-bundle
