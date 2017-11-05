Corel heeft versie 22.0 van zijn archiveringsprogramma WinZip uitgebracht. WinZip was vroeger een veel gezien programma op de pc, maar met de ingebakken zip-ondersteuning in Windows en concurrentie van programma's als WinRAR en 7-Zip is de populariteit al een tijdje tanende. Het programma is in verschillende versies te krijgen, namelijk Standard, Pro en Enterprise. De onderlinge verschillen worden op deze pagina helder uit de doeken gedaan. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 22.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Prompt to unzip on open

Now you can instantly unzip any Zip file in Explorer, or from the WinZip Files Pane, the WinZip Ribbon or File menu. Easily unzip files to the folder that it originated from, your Documents folder, or a folder that you choose!

Now you can instantly unzip any Zip file in Explorer, or from the WinZip Files Pane, the WinZip Ribbon or File menu. Easily unzip files to the folder that it originated from, your Documents folder, or a folder that you choose! Unzip to file pane folder

With a single click of a button, you can unzip any file to the selected folder in the Files Pane.

With a single click of a button, you can unzip any file to the selected folder in the Files Pane. Faster start-up performance

Now you can strictly focus on the task at hand and not on whether the WinZip application has launched because WinZip now takes half the time to start up. Work faster and eliminate the risk of launching multiple WinZip windows.

Now you can strictly focus on the task at hand and not on whether the WinZip application has launched because WinZip now takes half the time to start up. Work faster and eliminate the risk of launching multiple WinZip windows. Image Format Conversion

Quickly and easily reduce image file size and convert images from one format to another, for example, from jpg to png. Add to a Zip file or save to your desktop for multi-use.

Quickly and easily reduce image file size and convert images from one format to another, for example, from jpg to png. Add to a Zip file or save to your desktop for multi-use. Remove personal data from files

Easily remove personal data (EXIF) from various files so that when they are shared, your information is not included. Secure any of the following file types to ensure they do not contain additional data that, while not typically visible, may be personal: DOC/DOCX, GIF, JPG (JPEG), PDF, PNG, PSD, PPT/PPTX, and XLS/XLSX.

Easily remove personal data (EXIF) from various files so that when they are shared, your information is not included. Secure any of the following file types to ensure they do not contain additional data that, while not typically visible, may be personal: DOC/DOCX, GIF, JPG (JPEG), PDF, PNG, PSD, PPT/PPTX, and XLS/XLSX. POSIX TAR support

You can now open and unzip POSIX TAR files in the updated compression format.

You can now open and unzip POSIX TAR files in the updated compression format. WinZip Express copy to clipboard

WinZip Express enables you to share files in many ways, now including the clipboard! Easily place a cloud link for any file onto the clipboard where it may be pasted into other apps for sharing.

WinZip Express enables you to share files in many ways, now including the clipboard! Easily place a cloud link for any file onto the clipboard where it may be pasted into other apps for sharing. Address Book options

You can now send a message via WinZip emailer to a one-time recipient and not add it to your contacts list. There is also a new option to never add recipients that are manually entered. This is particularly useful during a job search or any repetitive activity whereby a message is sent to a receiver you will likely never communicate with a second time.

You can now send a message via WinZip emailer to a one-time recipient and not add it to your contacts list. There is also a new option to never add recipients that are manually entered. This is particularly useful during a job search or any repetitive activity whereby a message is sent to a receiver you will likely never communicate with a second time. Enterprise-Wide Password Protection

Enterprises can recover encrypted files left by past employees or during forensic audits, quickly and easily, to avoid significant downtime.

Enterprise only.

Enterprises can recover encrypted files left by past employees or during forensic audits, quickly and easily, to avoid significant downtime. Enterprise only. Hide Enterprise Ribbon Buttons

In the enterprise version of WinZip, buttons for disabled features will no longer be shown and therefore cannot be clicked on. No more confusion around what is and isn’t available, sparing needless cycles and erroneous admin tickets.

Enterprise only.

In the enterprise version of WinZip, buttons for disabled features will no longer be shown and therefore cannot be clicked on. No more confusion around what is and isn’t available, sparing needless cycles and erroneous admin tickets. Enterprise only. Slack Support

Now Enterprise users can enjoy WinZip's file sharing features using their Slack enterprise solution. Share files and zip files via Slack IM and choose contacts from within Slack's Contacts; streamlining workflow and eliminating unnecessary steps.

Enterprise only.

Now Enterprise users can enjoy WinZip's file sharing features using their Slack enterprise solution. Share files and zip files via Slack IM and choose contacts from within Slack's Contacts; streamlining workflow and eliminating unnecessary steps. Enterprise only. UI Configuration

Now Enterprise users largely interested in compression functionality may tap into the Classic interface, which hides the files and actions pane and displays only the ribbon. This can be facilitated upon initial set up and users may later change settings if they prefer to use features beyond compression.

Enterprise only.

Now Enterprise users largely interested in compression functionality may tap into the Classic interface, which hides the files and actions pane and displays only the ribbon. This can be facilitated upon initial set up and users may later change settings if they prefer to use features beyond compression. Enterprise only. Job Wizard Skip EDP Work Files

Enterprise users may now use the Job Wizard to back up personal files in a Windows Protected Environment (WIP), without having to manually suppress work files.

Enterprise only. Enhanced: Zip File Encryption

You can now easily encrypt an existing Zip file with a click of a button on the Tools ribbon. The WinZip tools tab on the ribbon makes it simple to choose all or selected files in an existing open Zip file, and encrypt them in one step. This time-saving technique vastly eliminates room for error.

You can now easily encrypt an existing Zip file with a click of a button on the Tools ribbon. The WinZip tools tab on the ribbon makes it simple to choose all or selected files in an existing open Zip file, and encrypt them in one step. This time-saving technique vastly eliminates room for error. Encryption options for new files

When updating a Zip file which contains encrypted files, WinZip automatically applies encryption to the replacements. Prompting of the password for the original file protects against unauthorized access.

When updating a Zip file which contains encrypted files, WinZip automatically applies encryption to the replacements. Prompting of the password for the original file protects against unauthorized access. Password Protection

Encrypted files within a Zip file cannot be deleted without knowing the password. This new default minimizes erroneous file deletion.

Encrypted files within a Zip file cannot be deleted without knowing the password. This new default minimizes erroneous file deletion. "Move" files more easily

A new Move button alongside the Add button makes it clearer for you to either add or move files into a Zip file.