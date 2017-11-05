Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinZip 22.0 build 12670

Door , 8 reacties, bron: Corel

05-11-2017 • 19:11

8 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Corel

WinZip logo (75 pix) Corel heeft versie 22.0 van zijn archiveringsprogramma WinZip uitgebracht. WinZip was vroeger een veel gezien programma op de pc, maar met de ingebakken zip-ondersteuning in Windows en concurrentie van programma's als WinRAR en 7-Zip is de populariteit al een tijdje tanende. Het programma is in verschillende versies te krijgen, namelijk Standard, Pro en Enterprise. De onderlinge verschillen worden op deze pagina helder uit de doeken gedaan. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 22.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Prompt to unzip on open
    Now you can instantly unzip any Zip file in Explorer, or from the WinZip Files Pane, the WinZip Ribbon or File menu. Easily unzip files to the folder that it originated from, your Documents folder, or a folder that you choose!
  • Unzip to file pane folder
    With a single click of a button, you can unzip any file to the selected folder in the Files Pane.
  • Faster start-up performance
    Now you can strictly focus on the task at hand and not on whether the WinZip application has launched because WinZip now takes half the time to start up. Work faster and eliminate the risk of launching multiple WinZip windows.
  • Image Format Conversion
    Quickly and easily reduce image file size and convert images from one format to another, for example, from jpg to png. Add to a Zip file or save to your desktop for multi-use.
  • Remove personal data from files
    Easily remove personal data (EXIF) from various files so that when they are shared, your information is not included. Secure any of the following file types to ensure they do not contain additional data that, while not typically visible, may be personal: DOC/DOCX, GIF, JPG (JPEG), PDF, PNG, PSD, PPT/PPTX, and XLS/XLSX.
  • POSIX TAR support
    You can now open and unzip POSIX TAR files in the updated compression format.
  • WinZip Express copy to clipboard
    WinZip Express enables you to share files in many ways, now including the clipboard! Easily place a cloud link for any file onto the clipboard where it may be pasted into other apps for sharing.
  • Address Book options
    You can now send a message via WinZip emailer to a one-time recipient and not add it to your contacts list. There is also a new option to never add recipients that are manually entered. This is particularly useful during a job search or any repetitive activity whereby a message is sent to a receiver you will likely never communicate with a second time.
  • Enterprise-Wide Password Protection
    Enterprises can recover encrypted files left by past employees or during forensic audits, quickly and easily, to avoid significant downtime.
    Enterprise only.
  • Hide Enterprise Ribbon Buttons
    In the enterprise version of WinZip, buttons for disabled features will no longer be shown and therefore cannot be clicked on. No more confusion around what is and isn’t available, sparing needless cycles and erroneous admin tickets.
    Enterprise only.
  • Slack Support
    Now Enterprise users can enjoy WinZip's file sharing features using their Slack enterprise solution. Share files and zip files via Slack IM and choose contacts from within Slack's Contacts; streamlining workflow and eliminating unnecessary steps.
    Enterprise only.
  • UI Configuration
    Now Enterprise users largely interested in compression functionality may tap into the Classic interface, which hides the files and actions pane and displays only the ribbon. This can be facilitated upon initial set up and users may later change settings if they prefer to use features beyond compression.
    Enterprise only.
  • Job Wizard Skip EDP Work Files
    Enterprise users may now use the Job Wizard to back up personal files in a Windows Protected Environment (WIP), without having to manually suppress work files.
    Enterprise only.
Enhanced:
  • Zip File Encryption
    You can now easily encrypt an existing Zip file with a click of a button on the Tools ribbon. The WinZip tools tab on the ribbon makes it simple to choose all or selected files in an existing open Zip file, and encrypt them in one step. This time-saving technique vastly eliminates room for error.
  • Encryption options for new files
    When updating a Zip file which contains encrypted files, WinZip automatically applies encryption to the replacements. Prompting of the password for the original file protects against unauthorized access.
  • Password Protection
    Encrypted files within a Zip file cannot be deleted without knowing the password. This new default minimizes erroneous file deletion.
  • "Move" files more easily
    A new Move button alongside the Add button makes it clearer for you to either add or move files into a Zip file.

Versienummer 22.0 build 12670
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Corel
Download http://www.winzip.com/win/en/downwz.html
Licentietype Shareware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

WinZip geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+14+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2 Roel911
5 november 2017 19:19
Als - gratis - alternatief, kan 7-Zip gebruikt worden, te downloaden op: http://7-zip.org.
Reageer
+1 gas0line
@Roel9115 november 2017 20:02
Een van de eerste programma's die ik op nieuwe systemen zet.
Reageer
+1 P_Tingen
5 november 2017 19:37
Je moet volgens mij al vrij specifieke behoeftes hebben wil je een programma als dit aanschaffen; zip-ondersteuning zit standaard in Windows en TotalCommander en is voor mij in ieder geval goed genoeg. Misschien dat WinZip het iets sneller, beter of efficiënter kan, maar dat boeit me niet.

Vroeger (als in 20 á 25 jaar geleden) wel veel gebruikt - samen met de voorganger PKZip - toen diskruimte schaarser was dan nu.
Reageer
+1 Bor

@P_Tingen5 november 2017 19:39
Als je efficiënter wilt kunt je als nog kijken naar alternatieven zoals het gratis 7-Zip. Het punt is namelijk dat een bepaalde tool niet echt over de hele linie efficiënter is. Nieuwe compressiealgoritmen worden niet vaak toegevoegd. Zoals je in de releasenotes kunt zien zijn het in dit geval vooral nieuwe features en bugfixes.
Reageer
0 Mr777
@P_Tingen5 november 2017 19:55
Je moet volgens mij al vrij specifieke behoeftes hebben wil je een programma als dit aanschaffen; zip-ondersteuning zit standaard in Windows [...]
Ja, maar kan Windows ondertussen een zipbestandje dat "beveiligd" is met een simpel wachtwoordje openen? Laatste keer dat ik dat probeerde (was op Windows 7) lukte dat niet eens. Dat noemt ik niet een "standaard ondersteuning" maar een vrij waardeloze implementatie van een simpele (de)comprimeerfunctie.
Reageer
0 Ro-Maniak2
@P_Tingen5 november 2017 19:59
Yep dus vooral relevant waar schaarste nog wel is: bandbreedte/online opslag. Dan heeft het toch nog wel eens zin om dingen te comprimeren.

Of zelfs als het niet zo goed comprimeert, om er één enkel bestand van te maken, eventueel met encryptie, dat je dan gemakkelijk en veilig met één klik aan iemand kunt sturen. (Incl. Wetransfer en dat soort diensten...)
Reageer
0 Mr777
@Ro-Maniak25 november 2017 20:09
Yep dus vooral relevant waar schaarste nog wel is: bandbreedte/online opslag. Dan heeft het toch nog wel eens zin om dingen te comprimeren.
Heb zojuist voor de fun een testje gedaan met een tekstbestand van bijna 1 gigabyte groot (compleet archief van een bepaald forum). Gecomprimeerd naar zip resulteerde dat in een bestand van 187,5 Mb, gecomprimeerd naar 7z was dat 99,4 Mb. De keuze is dan snel gemaakt wat mij betreft.
Reageer
0 noidea_2
@Mr7775 november 2017 20:24
Compressie ratio hangt ook vooral af van de data. Met ASCII text kanje gemakkelijk 1:10 ratio verwachten of hoger, binary al een stuk lager, en files als JPEG/MPEG/... kun je beter niet comprimeren maar alleen store gebruiken, anders loop je zelfs risico dat je meer bytes dan het origineel overhoud.

Uit de man page van 7zip:
7-Zip is a file archiver with the highest compression ratio. The program supports 7z (that implements LZMA compression algorithm), LZMA2, XZ, ZIP, Zip64, CAB, RAR (if the non-free p7zip-rar package is installed), ARJ, GZIP, BZIP2, TAR, CPIO, RPM, ISO, most filesystem images and DEB formats. Compression ratio in the new 7z format is 30-50% better than ratio in ZIP format.
Je constatering van pak hem beet de helft is absoluut niet raar dus :)

Heb je zowel van Winzip als 7zip de sterkste compressie toegepast?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*