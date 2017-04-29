Scooter Software heeft versie 4.2.0 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 4.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Notable Changes
Archives
- Windows: Added clipboard monitoring app to more easily launch comparisons from text editors. Must be enabled manually in Options dialog if upgrading from 4.1 or earlier. Requires Windows Vista or later.
- macOS: Added full Finder context menu extension on macOS 10.10 and above. Must be enabled manually from the Beyond Compare "Preferences" dialog or macOS System Preferences. May require a reboot.
- Added support for comparing JPEG/TIFF EXIF and IPTC metadata.
- Removed "Bypass disk cache during binary comparisons" option. Due to changes in hardware, operating systems, and drivers, it no longer works as originally intended.
- Upgraded Dropbox support to use v2 API. Dropbox support in v4.1.9 and earlier will stop working in June 2017.
- Added support for .lzma and .tar.lzma/.tlz archives and improved RAR support.
- macOS: Fixed scrolling behavior on macOS 10.12 Sierra and fixed Cmd+W/Esc inserting characters in a text editor rather than closing the view.
- Improved various graphics on high DPI displays and updated many icons.
Cloud Services
- Added support for Microsoft Help 2.x archives and ext2fs/ext3fs/ext4fs disk images.
- Added support for .lzma and .tar.lzma/.tlz archives.
- Improved RAR support:
- Added support for RAR5 archives containing symlinks/junction points.
- Archives created on Unix now display Unix attributes correctly.
- Fixed CRC values for files that are split across multiple RAR volumes.
- macOS/Linux: Fixed support for RAR4 and RAR5 archives.
- Windows: Fixed support for empty folders in archives created on Unix.
- Windows: Updated UnRAR.dll to v5.40.
- Windows: Fixed issue with Total Commander packer plug-ins in 64-bit builds.
Command Line
- Upgraded Dropbox support to use v2 API.
- File last modified times can now be set.
- Folder last modified times are no longer reported.
- Folder listings with more than 2,000 items are now supported.
- Fixed support for Amazon S3 buckets in the us-east-2 (US East Ohio), ca-central-1 (Canada Central), eu-west-2 (EU London), and ap-south-1 (Asia Pacific Mumbai) regions and removed need to explicitly support new ones.
- Improved OneDrive authorization and error handling.
- Deleting folders on OneDrive now deletes everything in one call instead of removing everything recursively.
- Added support for connecting to Amazon S3 buckets when the requesting user doesn't have the "s3:GetBucketLocation" permission.
- Added optional "Bucket" to Amazon S3 profiles to limit the profile to that bucket and to make it more obvious how to connect when the user doesn't have the ListAllBuckets permission.
- Windows: Added support connecting to Amazon S3 over IPv6.
File Formats
- macOS: Fixed failure to load new comparisons from the command line after opening many previously without closing Beyond Compare.
- Linux: Fixed minimized window not restoring when launching a new comparison.
- Linux: Fixed main menu corruption when loading a second tab from the command line.
File Views
- Added "JavaScript Source" text format.
- Updated "Python Scripts" text format keywords.
- Fixed "COBOL Source" text format's line number matching.
- Windows: Fixed MS Word extraction when running on a system with the Korean locale.
- Improved "SQL" text format to detect identifiers that start with "#".
Folder Compare
- Added font resizing via Ctrl+Shift+MouseWheel and added "Increase Display Font Size", "Decrease Display Font Size", and "Reset Display Font Size" commands.
- Added support for adding/removing Unicode byte-order marks in the "Save As" dialog.
- macOS: Fixed newly opened views inserting characters when using keyboard shortcuts (Esc, Cmd+W, etc).
- Fixed performance issue when the merge output file is on a slow network drive.
- "Save As" now has a default filename when saving the initially empty side of an orphan comparison launched from a folder comparison if the parent folder exists.
- Fixed file open permissions to prevent unexpected behavior when files are open for writing by other applications.
- Fixed editors not repainting during slow saves after switching tabs.
- Fixed dimmed painting of items during horizontal scrolls in MP3, Registry, and Version Compare sessions.
Folder Merge
- Removed "Bypass disk cache during binary comparisons" option. Due to changes in hardware, operating systems, and drivers, it no longer works as originally intended.
- Fixed canceling a rules-based or binary comparison of a large pair of files caching incorrect CRC values and causing subsequent CRC or rules-based comparisons to report immediately matching contents.
- Fixed minimum column size to take margins into account.
Folder Sync
- "Compare to Output" now preserves session settings (e.g. Name Filters).
- "Merge/Sync Base Folders" now preserves more session settings.
- Fixed "Ignored" action, when merging to a separate output folder, to not copy the center file to the output.
FTP
- Fixed toolbar appearing below the path edits.
Hex Compare
- Fixed "Hide VMS versions" support for SFTP profiles.
- Fixed requesting CRC32 values over SFTP.
- Fixed Profiles dialog not updating controls when switching between FTP and SFTP profiles.
Installer
- Added support for switching between the hex and ANSI parts of the editor using Tab and Shift+Tab.
Misc
- Windows: Start Menu icon is now just a single "Beyond Compare 4" item rather than a folder with the app, help file, and uninstaller (new installs only).
- Windows: Fixed automatic upgrades of a portable install writing values in the registry if there is also an existing "For All Users" install.
- Windows: Removed UACLaunch.exe from Windows installer.
MP3 Compare
- Windows: Added clipboard monitoring app to more easily launch comparisons from text editors.
- macOS: Added full Finder context menu extension on macOS 10.10 and above.
- "Duplicate Tab" now preserves clipboard contents, folder session parentage.
- Improved various graphics on high DPI displays and updated many icons.
- Fixed various high DPI issues and tweaked minimum constraints for various dialogs.
- macOS: Fixed scrolling behavior on macOS 10.12 Sierra.
- Fixed filename truncation when the whole filename doesn't fit the available space.
- Toolbar gradients are no longer used under high contrast themes.
- macOS/Linux: Fixed "Show Differences" popup button visibility and toolbar context menu checked states.
- Upgraded third party libraries.
Options
- Improved handling for various ID3 tags.
- Changed ID3v2 tag names to match their ID3v1 counterparts.
- Disabled character based differencing for numeric values.
- Binary tags are now shown as hex digits.
- "Copy" puts binary data on the clipboard if only one item is selected and it is binary.
- Added separator lines below each row of the treeview.
Picture Compare
- Improved typing into "Extra line spacing" edit on "Tweaks" page.
Registry Compare
- Added support for comparing JPEG/TIFF EXIF and IPTC metadata.
- "Fit to Window" zooms to multiple of 100% for images smaller than 64x64.
- Improved menus for going into and out of "Full Screen" mode.
- Fixed NetPBM image handling of comments containing numbers.
- Changed order of items in "Picture Compare Info" dialog.
Reports
- "Copy" puts text on the clipboard unless only one item is selected and it is binary.
- Added separator lines below each row of the treeview.
Table Compare
- File reports now include error messages.
- macOS/Linux: Added mouse wheel handling to "Print Preview" dialog.
- Picture Compare HTML reports now scale down large images to fit the window.
Text Edit
- Improved number handling accuracy by storing data as binary-coded decimals instead of floats.
- Added "Alignment" session settings.
- Improved typing scientific notation into "Numeric tolerance" edit.
- Windows: Updated MS Excel support.
- Fixed using regional number/date format settings, broken in 4.1.7.
Text Views
- Added folder path of open file to dropdown for "Find in Files" folder edit.
Text Compare
- macOS: Fixed Find with "Match Whole Word" always failing.
Text Merge
- macOS/Linux: Fixed thumbnail showing 1 pixel high if two comparisons are launched quickly.
- Linux: Removed non-functional "Webpages" command.
Version Compare
- Changed order of items in "Text Merge Info" dialog.
View Patch
- Added support for comparing "Dynamic Base (ALSR)" and "NX compatible (DEP)" DLL characteristics.
- Disabled character based differencing for numeric values.
- Binary tags are now shown as hex digits.
- "Copy" puts binary data on the clipboard if only one item is selected and it is binary.
- Added separator lines below each row of the treeview.
Crashes
- Added check for external file changes.
- Fixed MP3, Registry, Version Compare crash if Ctrl+A is pressed when line details have focus and Ctrl+A isn't used as a shortcut for a menu action.
- Windows: Fixed BCompareLite crash when opening/closing Options dialog.
- macOS: Fixed crash on startup with invalid network printer.
- macOS: Fixed hang when opening a zip file containing filenames with invalid UTF-8 sequences.
- Linux: Fixed crashes or hangs when launching multiple comparisons from the command line.
- macOS/Linux: Fixed crash when switching between Text Compare sessions in the Home view when the session overrides the default file format.
- Fixed crashes on shutdown.