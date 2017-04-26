Versie 3.7 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Joomla! 3.7 is HERE
The Joomla! Project is proud to announce the release of Joomla! 3.7, the latest in the ‘Joomla! 3’ series. This new release features over 700 improvements to the popular CMS, including many features which make administration of Joomla! Web sites easier and more feature-rich, as well as several security updates.
One of the biggest new features of this release is the ability for administrators to add Custom Fields to your articles, users, and contacts, and the ability of extension developers to use this feature within their own custom Joomla! Extensions. With 15 different field types you can now easily structure more complex content entry systems to allow your content authors to easily enter their data in a standard manner and display it consistently to your site visitors. Thanks to our great documentation crew, you can find out all about the options and process for using this new feature when you read the Custom Fields tutorial on the Joomla! Documentation site.
For those who need to create multilingual sites, the process to translate your content just got significantly easier. The Multilingual Associations Component allows you to easily translate your content from one single, unified interface. You can find out more when you read the Multilingual Associations Component tutorial on the Joomla! Documentation site.
Anyone creating new content articles that require a new menu item can now save time with the new Improved Workflow features. You can now create a category, article, and menu item all in one step from within the menu manager.
One other added menu-related benefit, for those sites where multiple people are accessing the Backend/Admin-side of the site is the ability to easily manage the admin menu with the new Backend Menu Manager. Now you can create custom menus for the Backend just like you can for the Frontend - allowing you to control what users can see which admin menu options.
This release also brings a number of new and enhanced features specifically for developers. Joomla! 3.7 brings improvements within the update system, cache systems and package/extension management, as well as a host of other under the hood advances.
Joomla! 3.7 is the eighth and latest release in the 3.x series. Please note that going from 3.6.x to 3.7 is a one-click update and is not a migration. The same is true for any subsequent versions in the 3 series of the CMS.
In addition to the features mentioned above, other significant highlights of the 3.7 release include:
To view a full list of the features please visit our 3.7 site (now available in over 25 languages).
- Do more with TinyMCE - Including new buttons to easily add menu links and contacts and many other improvements
- Easier Extension Maintenance - Prevent administrators from accidentally uninstalling needed extension package elements
- User Experience - Your User Experience is improved thanks to the display of your global settings, a flatter backend template, the possibility to share your session between frontend and backend and a number of other minor UX improvements.
Security Issues Fixed
- Low Priority - Core - Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla! 1.5.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla! 1.5.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla! 1.5.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - ACL Violations (affecting Joomla! 1.6.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - ACL Violations (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.6.5) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla! 3.4.0 through 3.6.5) More information »