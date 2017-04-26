Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi3 of een Linux-, macOS-, of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.43.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Home Assistant 0.43: IKEA Trådfri, Spotify and our iOS app is live
Oooh yeah. It’s time for 0.43 and this is going to be a killer release. For the people that have been following on social media, you might have noticed that we got pretty excited about the new IKEA Trådfri line up. And so we are very happy to announce that thanks to the work by @ggravlingen, @MartinHjelmare and myself that this will be the first release to support the IKEA light bulbs. Home Assistant will automatically detect the gateway on your network and after following the instructions, allow you to control your lights.
And in case you have missed the other big news: @robbiet480 released the first version of our iOS app! It took a little over a year but it offers some great ways to make your iDevice work with Home Assistant. Big congrats to Robbie for shipping! As with our other parts, the app is open-sourced under APACHE 2 and contributors are welcome. Check it out.
A big shout out this release to @happyleavesaoc for his constant stream of great contributions to Home Assistant. The first contribution was back in October 2015 and since then @happyleavesaoc has been responsible for many platforms and bug fixes including the Spotify platform this release. Thanks @happyleavesaoc, you’re a great example of what makes our community awesome.
The new Spotify integration is based on the new Spotify Connect Playback API. It supports playback, album art and switching which Spotify device you’re controlling.
Also note that you have till the end of the weekend to submit an application to our giveaway of low energy servers which we got when we won the Thomas Krenn award 2017. Go apply!
New Platforms:
Breaking changes
- MaryTTS platform
- Telegram bot component (incl. webhook and polling platform)
- Support fo map data from Neato
- Support for IKEA Trådfri
- MQTT camera
- LIFX Cloud scene support
- Spotify media player
- JSON MQTT Device tracker
- Opensky sensor
- Ping binary sensor
- myStrom Wifi Bulbs
Release 0.43.1:
- Remove deprecated classes from homeassistant.remote
- min_max sensor has a different default name and will ignore states that are unknown
- telegram_webhooks has been converted to a new telegram_bot component. It has two platforms: webhook and polling platform
- Lutron_Caseta: it is no longer necessary to specify username and password in the config.
- mvglive: config has been updated to allow support for multiple departures
- Zwave cover workaround for graber shades.
- Upgrade paho-mqtt to 1.2.3
- Workround for wemo subscription bug.
- Fix telegram webhooks
- Work around bad content-type in Hook api response
- Recorder: Check for ENTITY_ID key that contains None value