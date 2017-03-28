Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: Apple, submitter: killman

Apple iOS 10 logo (75 pix) Apple heeft versie 10.3 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 10 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 10 is de interface bij menu's en notificaties licht gewijzigd. Verder kunnen gebruikers in iMessage previews van links en video's zien en is Apple Music onder handen genomen. Daarnaast is Siri beschikbaar in apps van derden en er is de app Home, om functies van apparatuur die werkt met zijn sdk HomeKit te verenigen. In versie 10.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

iOS 10.2
iOS 10.3 introduces new features including the ability to locate AirPods using Find my iPhone and more ways to use Siri with payment, ride booking and automaker apps.

Find My iPhone
  • View the current or last known location of your AirPods
  • Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them
Siri
  • Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps
  • Support for scheduling with ride booking apps
  • Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps
  • Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council
CarPlay
  • Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps
  • Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song’s album
  • Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music
Other improvements and fixes
  • Rent once and watch your iTunes movies across your devices
  • New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices
  • Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature
  • Support for searching “parked car" in Maps
  • Calendar adds the ability to delete an unwanted invite and report it as junk
  • Home app support to trigger scenes using accessories with switches and buttons
  • Home app support for accessory battery level status
  • Podcasts support for 3D Touch and Today widget to access recently updated shows
  • Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent Maps from displaying your current location after resetting Location & Privacy
  • VoiceOver stability improvements for Phone, Safari and Mail
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this page.

Apple iOS 10

Versienummer 10.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (1)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Smartphones
Tablets
Mp3-spelers
Apple
iPhone
iPad
iPod Touch
Apple smartphone
Apple tablet

Gerelateerde producten

Apple iPhone 5 vanaf € 199,99 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 5c vanaf € 487,73 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 5s vanaf € 306,- Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPad Air vanaf € 427,78 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPad mini 2 vanaf € 240,79 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 6 vanaf € 437,03 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPad Air 2 vanaf € 375,20 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 6 Plus vanaf € 482,79 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 6s vanaf € 555,39 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPod Touch V6 vanaf € 217,- Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 6s Plus vanaf € 603,79 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi vanaf € 398,09 Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone SE vanaf € 400,- Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2016) vanaf € 633,- Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 7 vanaf € 699,- Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPhone 7 Plus vanaf € 841,- Vergelijk prijzen
Apple iPad Wi-Fi (2017) vanaf € 399,- Vergelijk prijzen
Alle gerelateerde producten (17)
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 WhatsappHack

28 maart 2017 05:33
LET OP:
In verband met de wijzigingen aan het filesystem (nieuw filesystem wordt in 10.3 geïntroduceerd) is het absoluut aan te raden om bij deze update eerst even een resevekopie/backup te maken via iCloud of iTunes!!

Dat is altijd aan te raden bij een update, maar in dit geval is het van nog hoger belang dan normaal. Het update proces is zeer stabiel, en fouten komen nauwelijks voor... Het is veel en goed getest. En tóch is er een verhoogd risico bij deze update, al is het nihil. :)

... Als je dat gedaan hebt: veel plezier met de update! :D
Je telefoon wordt er, mogelijk na een paar uurtjes even caches opbouwen en wat laatste bestandconversies uit te voeren, echt een heel stuk sneller van!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*