Apple heeft versie 10.3 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 10 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 10 is de interface bij menu's en notificaties licht gewijzigd. Verder kunnen gebruikers in iMessage previews van links en video's zien en is Apple Music onder handen genomen. Daarnaast is Siri beschikbaar in apps van derden en er is de app Home, om functies van apparatuur die werkt met zijn sdk HomeKit te verenigen. In versie 10.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht: